Best Presidents Day AirPods sales and deals for 2022

Presidents Day sales are here and we’ve spotted some awesome Presidents Day AirPods deals for anyone looking to snap up some of Apple’s finest earphones. This is the ideal time to treat yourself to some Apple AirPods, Apple AirPods Pro, or Apple AirPods Max. Read on while we find the best prices for you and take a look at which ones might be best for your needs.

Best Presidents Day AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $100, was $159

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $150, was $179

Apple AirPods Pro — $175, was $249

Apple AirPods Max — $478, was $549

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $100, was $159

Why Buy

Inexpensive AirPods

Easy to use

Plenty of battery life

Ideal for Apple owners

The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) may not be the newest AirPods any more but they are still well worth checking out. As expected with any Apple device, they work best with other Apple devices. The moment you take them out of the case, they are eager to pair up with all your Apple products from your iPhone to your iPad or even the Apple TV. It takes mere seconds to get started which is a huge selling point if you’re no fan of convoluted setup processes. Switching between your devices is nearly as effortless too as everything continues to be eager for you to listen to something through them.

The easy to use features continue elsewhere. For instance, there’s built-in quick access to Siri. Simply say “Hey Siri” and your AirPods are keen to help out in whatever way you need. Alongside that, there’s in-ear detection so your AirPods are smart enough to know when you need them to do whatever you need them to do. They truly are some of the simplest to use earphones you can find right now.

They’re smart elsewhere too. Including Apple’s H1 chip, they are capable of providing you with a stable low-latency wireless connection at all times so you won’t have to worry about any dropouts. You get up to five hours of listening time on one charge with that being boosted substantially to more than 24 hours once you factor in the charging case. Effectively, simplicity is the key word here for the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). Like the best Apple technology, they simply just work — and work well.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) — $150, was $179

Why Buy

Great sound quality

Wireless charging

Spatial audio facility

IPX4 water resistance

The latest Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) offer a lot for the price, promising to be the best of both worlds according to our review. They’re the kind of earphones that you’ll wonder what you did without. They pack a lot into their tiny shell. As expected, there’s one-tap setup and they are always keen to switch between your devices as needed. However, they go much further than previous AirPods. That’s thanks to being far more smartly designed.

Besides an all-new contoured design that feels much better in your ears, they also offer some smart hardware features. These include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. That means they are able to place music in a way that means it feels like you’re at a concert, hearing all the sounds around you and in the right places too. It sounds fantastic for earbuds this price, and it really enriches whatever you’re listening to. Alongside that, adaptive EQ means that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear so you get a better and more personalized experience. It really ensures that these earbuds are a cut above the rest with some smart features that tie in particularly well with the Apple ecosystem.

Elsewhere, you also get other intelligent options. These include a force sensor that makes it easier for you to use the controls on the earbuds themselves. In addition, there’s Siri support so you can always speak to your earphones to control them. They’re sweat and water resistant too which is handy for a hard going workout. On top of that, you get up to six hours of battery life with one charge. In conjunction with the wireless charging case, you also get up to 30 hours of total listening time so there’s plenty of time for you to listen to your favorite podcasts and music.

Apple AirPods Pro — $175, was $249

Why Buy

Active Noise Cancellation

Spatial audio

Adaptive EQ

Comfortable fit

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds out there. They offer all the features you could need from a good pair of earphones and they look great too. As is standard with AirPods, they take seconds to set up with switching between devices particularly easy if you have Apple products already at home. They go so much further than that though with an extensive set of features.

The highlight of their features is Active Noise Cancellation. While they don’t quite block out sound as well as a pair of headphones, they do a remarkable job of blocking out surrounding noises for in-ear earphones. Alongside that, there is a highly effective transparency mode that means when you do need to hear what’s going on around you, you can switch back to the world for a moment without needing to remove your earbuds. Alongside that is great sound quality too courtesy of spatial audio and adaptive EQ. Spatial audio means the music “follows” your ears so it feels like you’re at a concert, with sound surrounding you appropriately at all times. It’s a great effect that makes a huge difference when listening.

There is also adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to your ears so you get the best and most personal experience possible. Combined with the Apple AirPods Pro offering three sizes of soft and tapered silicone tips, getting the best fit possible makes a huge difference to how great these earbuds sound. Other features include a force sensor which makes ‘pressing’ buttons easier plus the earbuds are sweat and water resistant. Charging is done via the wireless charging case which offers more than 24 hours of total listening time. It’s all delightfully effortless and just what you want from some cool earbuds. You also get up to 4.5 hours of playback from one charge too.

Apple AirPods Max — $478, was $549

Why Buy

Fantastic sound quality

Effective Active Noise Cancellation

Comfortable fit

Effortless setup

The Apple AirPods Max are some of the best wireless headphones out there right now. Fun to use in every way, they offer an Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides high-fidelity audio so you get the absolute best sound quality no matter what you are listening to. In conjunction with that is highly effective Active Noise Cancellation that blocks outside noise. You can fully immerse yourself in music without any distraction so you can hear every beat of the music. That’s helped by its use of spatial audio. As with other AirPods, music follows you around, effectively producing a theater-like sound that surrounds you. It sounds truly exceptional. It’s enhanced further by computational audio that combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip for sounds like nothing else you’ve heard before.

For those times when you do need to hear the world, a smart Transparency mode means you can get back to reality and take in what’s going on without taking your headphones off. They’re designed with a knit-mesh canopy and include memory foam ear cushions so they feel fantastic on your head. With on-head detection and effortless setup, they take no time at all to use too.

Elsewhere, you get reliable battery life too. In all, these headphones will work for up to 20 hours even with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. Just what you need when commuting regularly. As an investment, the Apple AirPods Max are a great pair of high-end cans, especially for Apple owners. You won’t believe the difference they make, whether you’re listening to a podcast or watching your favorite movie on Apple TV.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations