Apple AirPods are some of the best wireless headphones that you can buy right now, especially if you own other Apple devices, which is why you should watch out for the Presidents Day AirPods sales happening soon. In previous years, we saw Apple’s flagship headphones get deep price-cuts as part of the Presidents Day AirPods deals, and this year is going to be no different. Whether you have your eye on the iconic AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds with their instantly recognizable design or the over-ear AirPods Max, these deals are some of the best you’ll see early in the year. Read on to find out when we think these Presidents Day AirPods sales will start.

When do the Presidents Day AirPods sales start?

Presidents Day is one of the most important federal holidays early in the year. It’s celebrated on the third Monday of every February and commemorates the lives and accomplishments of all American presidents. Since this holiday is celebrated on a Monday, it comes with a three-day weekend that many people look forward to. It’s the perfect opportunity to take a breather from work and even get some shopping done. Major online retailers tend to hold significant sales events during these weekends, which is why we’re expecting plenty of Presidents Day AirPods deals to pop up around this time.

To ensure that you get the lowest prices on the Presidents Day AirPods deals, you should mark this date on your schedule. Since Presidents Day itself will be on Monday, February 21, you can expect the sales to start as early as Friday, February 18. That gives you four days to look around different retailers, compare products, and get the Presidents Day AirPods deals that you really want. There’s also a chance that some of the biggest sales don’t start until a few days into the weekend, so if the headphones you want aren’t on sale on Friday, check back on Saturday or Sunday since the prices may have dropped on them. The best way to keep track of all the best Presidents Day AirPods sales is to keep this page bookmarked since we’ll be keeping it updated with the biggest deals on AirPods throughout the event.

Should you buy AirPods in the Presidents Day sales?

Are you trying to figure out whether you should buy AirPods during Presidents Day 2022 or wait for another offer? We think that you should get them during the Presidents Day AirPods sales. Presidents Day is the earliest sales weekend of the year and will be the last major event before Spring. That means this might be your only opportunity to score massive discounts on AirPods this early in the year. If you’re still using a pair of wired earbuds that tangle up in your pocket and you’ve wanted to upgrade to wireless for a while, there’s no time to waste. In prior years, we saw giant retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer Presidents Day AirPods deals, and you can expect more of the same from this year. Whether you’re already an AirPods user who wants an upgrade or someone who wants the perfect pair of earbuds for their iPhone, the Presidents Day AirPods sales are the ideal opportunity to take your listening experience to the next level.

If you’re interested in getting the classic AirPods experience, we suggest watching out for Presidents Day AirPods deals on the latest Apple AirPods 3, which we think is one of the best earbuds you can get right now. The newest iteration of Apple’s iconic wireless earbuds features plenty of upgrades over its predecessor, including a new shape that gives it a more comfortable fit for extended listening periods and IPX4 water resistance for workouts or lousy weather. On top of that, you get a longer battery life, with up to six hours per charge and a total of 30 hours with the charging case. These buds also have wireless MagSafe charging and Apple’s new head-tracking spatial audio, which you can use with Apple Music. If you’re looking to save some money, you might also find older models like the AirPods 2 among the Presidents Day AirPods sales for an even steeper discount.

For those looking for the best true wireless earbuds on the market, look for Presidents Day AirPods deals on the high-end Apple AirPods Pro. These come with even better sound quality and a more comfortable fit than the standard model, thanks to their noise-isolating ear tips and upgraded internals. In fact, in our Apple AirPods Pro review, we called them “a huge win for Apple” because of how fantastic they are to use daily. The AirPods Pro are equipped with industry-leading call quality, so you’ll always sound crystal clear in conversations. They also have exceptional noise cancellation, perfect for noisy environments like the office, gym, or public parks. If you’re looking for top-of-the-line true wireless earbuds, then definitely be on the lookout for the AirPods Pro during the Presidents Day AirPods sales.

If you’ve already got a pair of true wireless earbuds and you need some over-ear wireless headphones for home or long commutes, then you should hunt for Presidents Day AirPods sales on the AirPods Max. These are the most expensive headphones that Apple sells, and for a good reason. These provide phenomenal sound quality, best-in-class noise cancellation, and excellent compatibility with the entire range of Apple devices. They also have a fantastic build, with a gorgeous metal exterior and lush materials in the headband and earcups. While you might find this on sale once in a while, the Presidents Day AirPods sales are the perfect opportunity to get them at a discounted price.

If you manage to spot any of these at a steep discount during the Presidents Day AirPods sales, you should get them as soon as possible. This might be a rare opportunity to get these headphones at a discount this early in the year. We’re still in the middle of a semiconductor shortage, so there’s no telling when any of these products might become low in stock. Don’t miss out on a chance to upgrade your listening experience with one of these Presidents Day AirPods deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations