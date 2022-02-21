Best Presidents Day Fitbit sales and deals 2022

There’s no better time to invest in your health than now, and with Presidents Day sales, you’ll be able to purchase fitness trackers that will help you get in better shape. You can’t go wrong with Fitbit, a brand that’s made a name for itself in the space, as its fitness trackers are feature-packed, reliable, and — with the holiday’s discounts — even more affordable.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $120, was $180

Why Buy

Updated design

7-day battery life

Comprehensive fitness tracker

Provides summary of daily stats

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the top overall choice in Digital Trends’ best fitness trackers, and the first thing that you’ll notice when comparing to the Fitbit Charge 4 is that it received a makeover. The boxy design has been replaced with smooth, rounded corners, which makes the wearable device look more modern. The fitness tracker is made with aluminum, glass, and silicon, so it feels good on your wrist. Fitbit promises a long battery life for the device, lasting up to seven days on a single charge.

Of course, the Fitbit Charge 5 isn’t just about how it looks. It’s a dedicated fitness tracker with 20 exercise modes, and some of them automatically start when you engage in physical activity. The device is a great motivator for scheduling daily exercises, but it’s also very capable of monitoring your health. It can keep an eye on your blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels, in addition to sleep-cycle tracking and heart-rate monitoring.

The Fitbit Charge 5 will provide you with a streamlined summary of your daily stats, though to make the most out of the data, you’ll need to check the companion app for insight on how you’ve been exercising, moving, and sleeping. The app is very clean and unintimidating, so you’ll be able to dig into the statistics that you’re interested in learning more about. You’ll also gain access to tools that will help change unhealthy habits, such as setting a smart wake alarm that will gently wake you up 30 minutes before your real alarm.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $130, was $180

Why Buy

Always-on AMOLED display

Controls Spotify app

24/7 heart-rate tracking

Swimproof

The Fitbit Versa 2, compared with the Fitbit Charge 5, looks more like a traditional smartwatch instead of a fitness tracker. The AMOLED display of the wearable device features an always-on option, so you’ll be able to check the time or exercise data with just a glance. The wearable device will show notifications for calls, text messages, calendar events, and updates from apps like Facebook and Gmail. You can also send replies to these notifications directly from your wrist, so you won’t have to take out your smartphone from your bag or pocket.

Further adding to the smartwatch capabilities of the Fitbit Versa 2 is the music experience that it provides, as you can control your Spotify app through the device. With Amazon’s Alexa built in, you’ll also be able to use the Fitbit Versa 2 to search for information, check the weather, set alarms, control your smart home devices, and more through voice commands. All of these capabilities are within a smartwatch with elegant curves, polished glass, and an aluminum finish.

The Fitbit Versa 2 shows the roots of its brand with various fitness-tracking features, including 24/7 heart-rate tracking that includes monitoring your burned calories, all-day activity tracking for data like steps taken and distance traveled, and on-screen workouts that coach you through the physical activities you engage in. The smartwatch is also swimproof with water resistance of up to 50 meters, so you’ll be able to keep it on you while you swim laps in the pool.

