Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This year’s Presidents Day sales are just around the corner, and for shoppers who are planning to purchase Apple’s tablet, that means Presidents Day iPad sales are on the way. The upcoming Presidents Day iPad deals will be worth the wait, as you’ll be able to enjoy savings when purchasing any iPad model. Here’s what to expect from retailers’ Presidents Day iPad sales, and how you can prepare yourself for the offers.

Best Presidents Day iPad sales 2022

When do the Presidents Day iPad sales start?

Presidents Day happens on the third Monday of February, which means it will be celebrated on Feb. 21 this year. Some Presidents Day iPad sales may start as early as the first week of the month, but retailers are widely expected to begin rolling out the bulk of their Presidents Day iPad deals starting Feb. 18, which is the Friday before the long weekend leading to the holiday. You’ll be able to enjoy significant discounts on Apple’s tablet by taking advantage of these Presidents Day iPad sales, so you should make sure that your wallet will be ready.

Most of the Presidents Day iPad sales are expected to be available over the three-day weekend, but that doesn’t mean that you should take your time in shopping the offers. As the different models of Apple’s iPad are mainstays in Digital Trends’ best tablets, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts including the items that will be available from Presidents Day iPad deals. If you don’t finalize your purchases almost as soon as Presidents Day iPad sales start, you may miss out on a special price for the iPad model that you want as stocks may quickly disappear.

Should you buy an iPad in the Presidents Day sales?

You won’t always see discounts for Apple’s tablets, so you shouldn’t miss the upcoming Presidents Day iPad sales if you want to buy the devices for less than their usual prices. The various iPad models aren’t exactly cheap, so you have to grab the opportunity for savings by buying from Presidents Day iPad deals. If you hesitate, you might have to wait a while before you get the next chance to enjoy a price cut for an iPad, so if you see an offer that you like, it’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase right away, as you never know when the deal will end.

There will be different models to choose from when retailers roll out their Presidents Day iPad sales, and choosing the one to purchase will depend on your preferences and intended applications for the tablet. The latest versions of the iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro will receive varying discounts from retailers, and it’s up to you to decide which model you want to target with the upcoming Presidents Day iPad deals. You should start studying what they offer and their advantages over each other now, so that you wouldn’t be rushing to make the decision when other shoppers are already snapping up stocks. It’s best to choose an iPad model now, so you can focus on searching for the best deal that you can find from your preferred retailers.

By purchasing a recent release of any iPad model from the Presidents Day iPad sales, you’ll be able to enjoy the new features of iPadOS 15, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets. Among the improvements that it brings to iPads are multitasking configurations that are easier to navigate, greater depth and organization for note-taking through Quick Notes, a revamped design for the Safari internet browser, and additional keyboard shortcuts to use with the Magic Keyboard. With the discounts that you can get from the Presidents Day iPad deals, you won’t have to empty your savings account to enjoy the conveniences that iPadOS 15 offers for iPad owners.

While you’re highly encouraged to buy from the Presidents Day iPad sales, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your budget. You need to set the maximum amount that you’re willing to spend for an iPad, so that you won’t overspend and risk getting short for the other expenses in your household. You also have the option of looking for offers on previous generations of iPad models, so that you’ll access even lower prices, though if you go this route, you might want to check if the version that you’re looking to purchase is still compatible with iPadOS 15. Otherwise, you may find yourself investing in a tablet that will no longer receive important security updates, and you don’t want to spend your money on a device that’s obsolete.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations