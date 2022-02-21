Presidents Day TV deals are here and that means this is the perfect time to snap up a bargain. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new TV, we’ve got all the best Presidents Day TV sales going on right now. Read on while we guide you through the best deals and offers so you can get just the right TV for your needs.

Best Presidents Day TV Deals

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $330, was $400

Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K TV — $500, was $530

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $600, was $830

Samsung 55-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K TV — $700, was $850

Samsung 50-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1,300

LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,500

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $330, was $400

Why Buy

Inexpensive but good quality

Alexa voice controls

Fire TV built-in

Great DTS Studio Sound

The Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has a lot to love for a budget TV. On the surface, it has everything you could need. That includes a 4K resolution screen that provides you with HDR range for a wide range of color details along with sharper contrast. You’re guaranteed the brightest whites and the deepest blacks no matter what you’re watching. Alongside that, it has DTS Studio Sound so you get enhanced and immersive sound through the TV saving the need for a separate soundbar or speaker system. It’s everything you could need when it comes to the basics but it does more too.

That includes providing you with extensive functionality. The Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has Fire TV built into it so there’s no need to buy or connect a separate streaming device. Through the Fire TV support, you can watch over 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes. It has access to thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. You can easily watch shows from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney Plus, ESPN+, Sling TV, Paramount+, and many more. You don’t even need to press lots of buttons either with Alexa voice controls meaning you can easily control all your entertainment with your voice, searching for shows by speaking to your TV as well as switching inputs or changing between apps.

Other features on the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV include 3 HDMI ports. Supporting HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC means you can easily set up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver without any complexities here. It also offers parental controls so you can block your kids from watching anything unsuitable plus the TV supports Apple AirPlay too. It’s everything you could need plus that huge screen is ideal for many situations from living rooms to kitchens or bedrooms.

Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K TV — $500, was $530

Why Buy

Large screen

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support

3 HDMI 2.1 ports

Gaming mode

The Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K TV is ideally suited for the avid movie watcher or gamer. It has extensive features to ensure you get the most from your experience with the big screen. Besides its fantastic 4K resolution, it has plenty of great enhancements to make it even better. This includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support. Both promise to transform your TV viewing experience with fantastic brightness, contrast, and color. That way, you get the experience that movie directors want you to have. That’s helped by the Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K TV’s full array backlight so that LEDs are evenly distributed so you get superior light uniformity and picture performance. Just what you would expect from one of the best TV brands. It also offers intelligent, pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones so the picture always looks good.

Other features lend themselves ably to gamers. The TV uses the V-Gaming Engine so that it can automatically fine-tune your gaming experience for the best look. It offers sub 10ms input lag along with 4K 60FPS Variable Refresh Rate support and Gaming HDR with Dolby Vision auto gaming so it looks fantastic with minimal effort from you. A smart processor in the form of the IQ Active Processor means you get superior picture processing so everything is upscaled where possible too meaning your HD entertainment looks almost as good as 4K.

Additionally, the Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K TV offers great navigation with SmartCast which offers instant access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, HBO Max, and much more. It also works with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, plus it has 3 HDMI 2.1 ports to ensure it’s future-proofed. A voice remote makes browsing the TV super simple too, ensuring this is a well-priced TV packed with high-end features.

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $600, was $830

Why Buy

Reliable and dependable brand

Android TV operating system

120Hz refresh rate

Large display

The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV offers a lot of features which is exactly what you would expect from one of the best TV brands out there at the moment. Of course, it has exceptional picture quality thanks to its 4K resolution but it does a bit more than that too. It also has HDR support so you get bright and accurate colors whatever you’re viewing, even if the content is dark. Alongside that, it utilizes Clear Motion Index 120 technology which means it is capable of displaying fast moving sports and action scenes with fantastic clarity and smoothness. That’s ideal for sports fans and gamers alike as it means the picture will always look silky smooth even if something is moving fast.

In addition, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is very smart. It uses Android TV which is a breeze to navigate through ensuring it makes logical sense at all times so you can send more time enjoying your favorite shows and less time struggling to negotiate awkward menus. Thanks to Android TV support, there are thousands of streaming apps at your fingertips. You can stream over 700,000 movies and shows from here, along with viewing live sports and news, or simply listening to music via YouTube or Google Play.

Other features include a voice remote so you can easily search for content with your voice rather than typing in letters. It’s ideal for looking up movie titles fast rather than having to negotiate a menu. Google Assistant support is also built in which makes voice controls even more effective. Plus it means you can use your TV remote to control your smart home such as by changing the temperature, dimming the lights, or anything else you can think of. It means the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a truly well-rounded TV set for the whole household.

Samsung 55-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K TV — $700, was $850

Why Buy

Fantastic QLED picture

Fast processor

Multiple voice assistants

Slim design

The best QLED TVs come from Samsung as it has developed QLED screens with some fantastic results at equally great prices. The Samsung 55-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K TV offers a picture that makes regular 4K TVs look fairly average. That’s because its Quantum Dot technology means that you get 100% color volume with a billion bright colors that stay clear and true even during bright scenes where regular 4K TVs may falter. With Quantum HDR, you get an even wider range of color, brightness, and contrast than you’d normally see on a regular HDTV. Basically, it’s all designed to ensure you get the boldest of details courtesy of dedicated warm and cool LED backlighting that enhances contrast as and when needed.

That’s helped by the TV’s smart Quantum Processor 4K Lite which optimizes all content for QLED at speed so you get the best picture no matter the source of what you are watching. At all times, it will upscale everything you watch to 4K so it looks great. 60Hz refresh ate means low lag rates and minimized blurring even when watching fast moving sports or playing games too.

Alongside that, the Samsung 55-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K TV is easy to use. It has an intuitive operating system that offers tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place. All your favorite apps are there with the ability to switch between multiple voice assistants to find the one you most like using. It’s the kind of TV that the whole family can figure out in no time while automatically getting the best picture possible. It looks great too thanks to a sleek design that means it won’t steal focus in your home when not in use.

Samsung 50-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1,300

Why Buy

Gorgeous design

Great picture quality

Blends into any home perfectly

Art Mode is beautiful

The Samsung 50-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K TV is easily one of the best 4K TVs thanks to doing things a little differently. Solely designed to be wall-mounted, it often looks more like a work of art than anything else. That’s because it blends into your home surroundings perfectly. Thanks to its art mode, it turns into a picture frame when you’re not watching TV. An art store means you can buy individual pieces or you can subscribe to a library with thousands of works from established and emerging artists. Art mode kicks in via the built-in motion sensor so any time you walk into the room, it displays one of your favorite pieces of art.

The Samsung 50-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K TV works brilliantly as a TV too. Using QLED technology and via its Quantum Processor 4K, it uses machine based learning AI to provide you with exceptional picture quality at all times. 100% color volume is achievable through Quantum Dot technology so the picture looks colorful and beautiful at all times. With a 60hz refresh rate, it looks great when gaming or watching fast moving action too.

Elsewhere, the TV includes an easy to use operating system for browsing all your favorite streaming apps. Its Tizen operating system is a breeze to use whether you’re looking for more art work or just want to catch up on the latest shows on Netflix. With an invisible connection and no gap wall mounting, this TV will perfectly blend into your home. It hangs flash to the wall with a single, slim cable connecting everything for you. You can even choose to buy different frames if you need a different look at home. It’s a truly gorgeous and unique looking TV unlike anything else already out there.

LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,500

Why Buy

Fantastic display

Ideal for gaming purposes

Easy to use operating system

Great remote

The LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV is easily one of the best OLED TVs out there. Everything about it oozes class. An OLED screen means that you get truly perfect blacks no matter how dark the scene you’re watching may be. There’s no risk of you missing out on the key details here as the LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV is able to make everything look gorgeous. That’s thanks to it offering self-lit pixels. These mean that each pixel turns on and off independently as and when needed, so you get perfect colors at all times. Alongside that, infinite contrast means scenes appear more natural with fantastic clarity at every turn.

That intense level of color extends to both movies and gaming with the LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV one of the best TVs for gaming. It offers HDMI 2.1 technology which is ideal for the latest games consoles. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium so you get real-time action with virtually no tearing. A Game Optimizer mode gives you all the settings you might need to tweak but for the most part, the LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV knows how to do things just right for you. Auto Low-Latency Mode means no risk of input lag either. For movie watching, you can always switch over to Filmmaker mode for an extra special picture too.

Besides all the fantastic screen based hardware, the LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV also uses an a9 Gen4 AI processor 4K which means that picture and sound adjustments happen automatically as and when needed so you get great quality images every time. Its easy to use webOS is simple to use too with a Wii-style remote meaning you can easily negotiate everything you’re doing. You can even control other smart devices right from your TV using the Home Dashboard too. Finally, there’s Google Assistant and Alexa built-in for added convenience too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations