Best Prime Day air fryer deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals and sales

Prime Day deals are here, and that means a lot of Prime Day air fryer deals among other items. If you’re looking to finally embrace the most exciting kitchen gadget out there or to upgrade your existing air fryer, this could be the perfect time to treat yourself to a new one. Read on as we check out what Prime Day air fryer deals we’re seeing today.

Air fryers burst onto the scene in the midst of the Instant Pot craze as a healthier alternative to traditionally fried foods. Air fryers allow the home cook to enjoy things that are usually reserved for nights out at restaurants, or the huge event that is breaking out the deep fryer — cheese sticks, chicken fingers, french fries, and more. Air fryers aren’t all about fried foods though; most of them have the ability to cook all types of foods and do things like rotisserie small chickens.

Best Prime Day air fryer deals

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$150 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$76 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$90 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Macy's

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$200 $365
This 4-in-1 oven lets you make your favorite fried dishes. Enjoy different cooking modes with the Cuisinart Oven Fryer and continue living a healthy life.
Buy at Wayfair

Chefman Digital 6.5-Liter Air Fryer Oven

$86 $96
The generously sized 6.5-liter ChefMan Digital Air Fryer and Oven lets you cook much larger quantities of family favorites to serve more people or for larger servings.
Buy at Amazon

Cosori CS158 Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT

$100 $130
If you want a large air fryer this 5.8-quart Cosori model is the right size. The Wi-Fi connected device is Alexa and Google Assistant compatible and has a digital touchscreen for easy operation.
Buy at Best Buy

Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer

$100 $185
The Cuisinart Air Fryer has cooks up to 2.5 pounds of food and has a viewing window so you can watch the progress.
Buy at Amazon

Kalorik 26-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel – The Maxx

$200 $280
This air fryer is a perfect gift for yourself or anyone you know who loves to cook. The 26-quart digital Maxx air fryer is perfectly designed for quick heating, toasting, and cooking.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$201 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing which promises even cooking.
Buy at Amazon

GoWISE USA 3.5-Liter Programmable Air Fryer

$66 $150
Relax and dig into your best-loved foods without added calories with this 3.5-liter programmable air fryer. It quickly warms and fries with the use of a small amount of oil.
Buy at Wayfair

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

$184 $250
Prepare your favorite snacks with the Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 and worry less as it helps reduce the calories in every meal.
Buy at Wayfair

GoWISE USA GW22956 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer with Dehydrator

$77 $120
GoWise USA's 5-quart air fryer and dehydrator has three stackable racks for making your own dried fruit or veggie snacks or jerky. LED digital controls with eight presets.
Buy at Amazon

Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer

$106 $130
This family-sized air fryer is also a dehydrator, convection oven, and rotisserie cooker. Use this appliance to create healthy meal and snakes without a big mess.
Buy at Amazon

DASH 3-Quart Deluxe Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker

$70 $90
This Dash air fryer helps reduce added fat by 70% to 80% by using air to crisp food instead of oil. The 3-quart capacity makes it large enough to fit enough ingredients for a family.
Buy at Amazon

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$109 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer

$160 $180
This model features two independent baskets, allowing you to cook two different dishes at once. It can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$140 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

Power XL 5-quart Vortex Air Fryer

$80 $100
Enjoy snack food in a healthier way with this air fryer. A true versatile kitchen device, it can also broil, roast, bake, and dehydrate.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Air Fryer

$60 $99
This 3.2-quart air fryer can grill, bake, roast or air fry all your favorite foods like french fries, chicken tenders, and more. It fits up to two pounds of food, and it's easy to clean.
Buy at Walmart

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$96 $180
On a budget? Get your first air fryer from PowerXL. It includes a recipe book for you to practice the basic features of this appliance. Let quick cooking be your friend.
Buy at Wayfair

Dash 6-Quart Family Size Air Fryer

$80 $100
This 6-quart air fryer can make huge servings of dishes. You can cook without the use of oil and still keep the tasty flavor and crispiness of the dish.
Buy at Wayfair

GoWISE USA 1,700-Watt 5.8-Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

$83 $110
Digital controls enable eight cooking functions with the 5.8-quart GoWise USA air fryer. Presets for fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.
Buy at Amazon

Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

$130 $200
Want an all-around kitchen appliance? Go get the Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer as it lets you choose 12 cooking functions to serve different dishes on any occasion.
Buy at Wayfair

Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket

$100 $120
Enjoy guilt-free fried food with this Ninja Air Fryer that uses up to 75% less fat than traditional fry methods. It also works as a food dehydrator. Temperatures up to 400 degrees. Dishwasher safe.
Buy at Amazon

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

Should you buy a new air fryer on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a great time to buy a new air fryer since the discounts we’re seeing today are already pretty huge. You could wait until Black Friday for similar discounts, but then you’d miss out on a summer’s worth of superior cooking, and why would you want to do that? Since most air fryers offer endless cooking options, your new small appliance will get a lot of work this summer. Everything from juicy air-fried burgers to delicious air fryer corn on the cob will surprise you with flavor and convenience.

It’s a smart move to check out our best air fryers guide along with our look at the best air fryers under $100 so you know what to look for. When shopping major sales events like Prime Day, it’s a good idea to know what you want ahead of time so you’re not tempted into buying something you really don’t need. Be sure you know what you want out of your air fryer before you start shopping, and a great way to do that is to keep reading. Also, know what your budget is so you can figure out if you can splurge on an air fryer like the Ninja Foodi with multiple features or if it’s best for you to stick to a budget option.

How to choose an air fryer on Prime Day

Since air fryers are extremely popular, there are tons of options to choose from — so many that you may be overwhelmed. The biggest names in air frying technology are Ninja and Instant Pot, with both companies offering air fryers that tend to include many other features, such as slow cooking or pressure cooking. Today, we’ve seen both brands featured heavily in the Prime Day air fryer sales, but we’ve also seen other brands such as Philips discounted.

Ultimately, you should consider what you will be using the appliance for before you start comparing models. If you’re single or cooking for just two or three people, a smaller model or an Instant Pot that also air fries may be a good option, whereas if you’re part of a large family or always entertaining, a larger model will be better. Don’t forget to take counter space into account when browsing for a new air fryer. Some models can be as large as microwaves, and if you don’t have the space for that, you may want to consider a model that stores easily.

Another thing to consider when perusing Prime Day air fryer sales is accessories and functions. Some air fryers look like spaceships and have tons of features and accessories. Many models not only air fry, but they also bake, grill, and roast, and they may come with accessories to assist in those functions. Other models are more straightforward and have fewer options. If you already have quite a few small appliances and don’t need a multitasker, a modest model will serve you well and save you money.

One of the best parts of Amazon Prime Day is that, year after year, Amazon continues to offer Prime Day discounts on a wide range of goods, and thus different budgets are catered to. Today, we’ve already seen discounts on inexpensive air fryers as well as more high-end devices that combine multiple features and settings. Having too many options can be troublesome, but having a good amount of choices in different price ranges is what makes Prime Day successful and one of the best times to buy a new air fryer.

If you’ve been waiting for a major sales event to buy an air fryer, we’re confident that today could be the day your wait is over. With Amazon offering so many different discounts on different models of air fryers for Prime Day, we think that you’ll be able to find a model that fits your needs and your budget. Check back here throughout the day for up-to-the-minute updates on Prime Day air fryer deals.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

