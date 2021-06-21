All the latest Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day deals are here, and that means a lot of Prime Day air fryer deals among other items. If you’re looking to finally embrace the most exciting kitchen gadget out there or to upgrade your existing air fryer, this could be the perfect time to treat yourself to a new one. Read on as we check out what Prime Day air fryer deals we’re seeing today.

Air fryers burst onto the scene in the midst of the Instant Pot craze as a healthier alternative to traditionally fried foods. Air fryers allow the home cook to enjoy things that are usually reserved for nights out at restaurants, or the huge event that is breaking out the deep fryer — cheese sticks, chicken fingers, french fries, and more. Air fryers aren’t all about fried foods though; most of them have the ability to cook all types of foods and do things like rotisserie small chickens.

Should you buy a new air fryer on Prime Day?

Prime Day is a great time to buy a new air fryer since the discounts we’re seeing today are already pretty huge. You could wait until Black Friday for similar discounts, but then you’d miss out on a summer’s worth of superior cooking, and why would you want to do that? Since most air fryers offer endless cooking options, your new small appliance will get a lot of work this summer. Everything from juicy air-fried burgers to delicious air fryer corn on the cob will surprise you with flavor and convenience.

It’s a smart move to check out our best air fryers guide along with our look at the best air fryers under $100 so you know what to look for. When shopping major sales events like Prime Day, it’s a good idea to know what you want ahead of time so you’re not tempted into buying something you really don’t need. Be sure you know what you want out of your air fryer before you start shopping, and a great way to do that is to keep reading. Also, know what your budget is so you can figure out if you can splurge on an air fryer like the Ninja Foodi with multiple features or if it’s best for you to stick to a budget option.

How to choose an air fryer on Prime Day

Since air fryers are extremely popular, there are tons of options to choose from — so many that you may be overwhelmed. The biggest names in air frying technology are Ninja and Instant Pot, with both companies offering air fryers that tend to include many other features, such as slow cooking or pressure cooking. Today, we’ve seen both brands featured heavily in the Prime Day air fryer sales, but we’ve also seen other brands such as Philips discounted.

Ultimately, you should consider what you will be using the appliance for before you start comparing models. If you’re single or cooking for just two or three people, a smaller model or an Instant Pot that also air fries may be a good option, whereas if you’re part of a large family or always entertaining, a larger model will be better. Don’t forget to take counter space into account when browsing for a new air fryer. Some models can be as large as microwaves, and if you don’t have the space for that, you may want to consider a model that stores easily.

Another thing to consider when perusing Prime Day air fryer sales is accessories and functions. Some air fryers look like spaceships and have tons of features and accessories. Many models not only air fry, but they also bake, grill, and roast, and they may come with accessories to assist in those functions. Other models are more straightforward and have fewer options. If you already have quite a few small appliances and don’t need a multitasker, a modest model will serve you well and save you money.

One of the best parts of Amazon Prime Day is that, year after year, Amazon continues to offer Prime Day discounts on a wide range of goods, and thus different budgets are catered to. Today, we’ve already seen discounts on inexpensive air fryers as well as more high-end devices that combine multiple features and settings. Having too many options can be troublesome, but having a good amount of choices in different price ranges is what makes Prime Day successful and one of the best times to buy a new air fryer.

If you’ve been waiting for a major sales event to buy an air fryer, we’re confident that today could be the day your wait is over. With Amazon offering so many different discounts on different models of air fryers for Prime Day, we think that you’ll be able to find a model that fits your needs and your budget. Check back here throughout the day for up-to-the-minute updates on Prime Day air fryer deals.

