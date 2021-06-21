All the latest Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals and sales

  1. Deals
It’s Prime Day. If you’re looking to freshen up your home for the summer, then you’re in luck, because the Prime Day air purifier deals have landed and now’s the time to get shopping. It’s hard to believe since the last sale came less than a year ago (you may remember that Prime Day 2020 was delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic) but the summer Prime Day deals are indeed here, giving shoppers the chance to score all sorts of goodies at the lowest prices we’re likely to see before Black Friday.

Not all of these Prime Day air purifier deals are limited to Amazon, either; plenty of other retailers including Walmart and Best Buy are running sales concurrent with Prime Day to get in on the action. That’s great news for shoppers who don’t have Amazon Prime and can’t take advantage of the member-exclusive Prime Day Lightning Deals. No matter where you end up buying from, though, you don’t have to leave this page, because we’ve already rounded up all the best Prime Day air purifier deals (followed by a helpful shopping guide) from across the web. Also check out these Prime Day smart home deals, Prime Day robot vacuum deals, and Prime Day smart thermostat deals if you’re looking for more ways to smarten and freshen up your living spaces.

Best Prime Day air purifier deals

Shark HE601 Air Purifier 6

$300 $450
Concerned about allergens, dander, or pet hair? This air purifier by Shark will help keep your home free of germs and dust. It's big enough for a family room thanks to its 6 fans and incredibly quiet.
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier 4-in-1 AC5350

$135 $250
Germ Guardians 4-in-1 air purifier reduces allergens, kills harmful bacteria and viruses, as well as remove odors in rooms up 180 square feet. It's easy to use and makes for a quiet operation.
Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier

$100 $130
Here's an air purifier that works to capture and filter dust particles in your home, as well as sanitize the air by destroying illness-carrying microorganisms with its built-in UV-C light.
Black+Decker Tabletop 93 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$70 $100
For a simple yet effective tabletop air purifier, this Black+Decker option is a compact option with various settings including a handy air quality indicator light.
Honeywell Home - True HEPA 465 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$230 $300
This HEPA HPA300 air purifier removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Electronic controls allow you to choose between 4 speeds. Cleans up to 465-square feet.
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Electrostatic True HEPA Filter

$100 $150
This Germ Guardian air purifier not only has HEPA filters to capture fine dust but also comes equipped with safe UV light tech to kill airborne bacteria
HoMedics Tower 188 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$140 $220
The HoMedics Tower air purifier has a simple look that makes it simple to use in any household. It has three fan speeds, a HEPA filter, and a 12-hour timer for easy hands-free use.
Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA

$146 $200
The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier will keep your home safe from airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns, with its built-in PlasmaWave filter safely breaking down unwanted odors and chemical vapors.
Germ Guardian Air Purifier, High CADR True HEPA Filter for Home AC5900W

$310 $500
This 3-in-1 air purifier from Germ Guardian quietly eliminates airborne pollutants and odors with HEPA filters, UVC light, and carbon filters in rooms up to 338 square feet.
Fellowes AeraMax 90 200 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$150 $246
With AeraSmart air quality sensors and seasonal settings, the Fellowes Aeramax air purifier is a great option with minimal noise as it operates and cleans the air.
Holmes True HEPA Allergen Remover Mini Tower Air Purifier for Small Spaces

$59 $80
Holmes' space-saving air purifier delivers fresher and cleaner air for rooms up to 80 square feet. It can trap smoke, dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander with its True HEPA filtration
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01 HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan, White/Silver

$499 $540
Dyon's Pure Hot and Cool HP01 HEPA air purifier, space heater, and fan is rated for large rooms. Removes allergens, dust, mold, pet dander, bacteria and more from the air.
PARTU HEPA Air Purifier

$50 $60
It may be small, but the PARTU HEPA Air Purifier has an efficient 3-stage filtration system that captures small dust particles and pollutants. It also comes with a fragrance sponge to combat odors.
Medify MA-40W V2.0 True HEPA Air Purifier for 840 sq. ft.

$270 $349
Comes with medical-grade H13 filters, this Medify Air Purifier can remove 99.9% of particles up to 840 square feet in 30 minutes.
Holmes Desktop HEPA-Type Air Purifier

$35 $50
This small Holmes room air purifier utilizes carbon filtration to filter against airborne pollutants and contaminants in rooms up to 110 square feet with a three-speed motor plus an optional ionizer.
Okaysou AirMic4S Medical Grade Air Purifier

$69 $90
Medical grade air purifier rated for rooms or areas up to 300 square feet. Sleep mode keeps it quiet at night and Grade H13 filter traps dust, pollen, pet hair and dander, odors, and more.
Winix 6300-2 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$176 $220
Jam-packed with eight carbon filters, patented PlasmaWave technology, and various other features, the Winix 6300-2 is an air purifier that can clean room atmospheres up to 400 sq ft.
LEVOIT Air Purifier Core 300

$90 $110
Good for pet allergies, dust, smoke, pollen, and mold. HEPA filter. Runs quietly, good for a moderate-sized room up to 219 square feet.
Bissell, 2768A Air320 Air Purifier for Home, Allergies and pet Dander

$365 $371
Bissell's Air 320 uses a three-stage filtration system to effectively clean air and reduce odors. It has an automated CirQulate system for monitoring air quality in rooms up to 1,000 square feet.
Germ Guardian AC4100 Desk Air Purifier

$55 $90
If you aren't particular with air purifier coverage, the Germ Guardian AC4100 desk air purifier can fit on a desk and keep your personal space clean of smoke, pollen, and dust with its HEPA filter.
Smartmi Portable Air Purifier or Home Portable

$153 $200
Portable air purifier for pollen, smoke, pet hair, and particles to 80 nm. Rated up to 320 square feet. Save $45 more with Code ILOVEUMOM.
Bissell 2780A MyAir 100 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$110 $120
While it may be small, the Bissell 2780A air purifier is a competent little machine that can provide easily breathable air, cleaned through its triple filter layer.
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for Home, Office, Bedrooms AC4825

$78 $100
Germ Guardian's AC4825 traps dust with HEPA filters, kills germs with UVC light, and rids odors with carbon filters for medium to large rooms up to 167 square feet.
Should you buy a new air purifier on Prime Day?

These Prime Day air purifier deals are likely going to be the best you’ll see all year until Black Friday (which doesn’t come until the end of November), so if you need to breathe cleaner air in your living space, then there won’t be a better time than now to score one of these units at a discount. If you’re thinking of waiting until Black Friday in hopes of a better sale, don’t. The prices aren’t typically any lower during those late-year holiday sales, and there’s no guarantee you’ll see the one you want on sale again. However, don’t rush in blindly.

Do some research before the sale so you have an idea of what features you want, how big and powerful an air purifier you need for your home, and a few brands and specific models you like. Prime Day comes and goes quickly, so have this ready ahead of time. These devices range from small tabletop units to large professional-grade models (such as for hospitals and similar spaces), but the best air purifiers don’t come cheap and you don’t want to shell out a bunch of cash for one that doesn’t meet your needs. Your biggest considerations will be size — more specifically, the size of room that the purifier is rated for — and its filtration technologies. See our buying guide below for a run-down of what features and tech specs to look for when shopping these Prime Day air purifier sales.

How to choose a new air purifier on Prime Day

Air purifiers go on sale fairly often and they’re a particularly hot item during the spring and summer for reasons that should be fairly obvious. Prime Day offers discounts on pretty much every type of item that Amazon carries, but especially for pricey electronics, and air purifiers tick both of those boxes. In short, you can expect to find a lot of Prime Day air purifier deals right now from top brands like Rabbit Air, LG, Winix, Honeywell, and Germ Guardian, to name just a handful of the top makers that you should keep an eye out for.

To get a more specific idea of what specific Prime Day air purifier deals you should keep on your radar, all you have to do is rewind the clock a bit to the 2020 offerings. Last October, some popular picks included the Rabbit Air MinusA2, the Winix 5300 and 5500 models, the Bissel MyAir compact purifier, and much of the excellent Germ Guardian lineup. The innovative Dyson Pure series also saw some nice price cuts, which were particularly welcome since these cutting-edge air purifiers cleave to the more expensive end of the spectrum.

That said, when shopping for Prime Day air purifier deals, there are a number of important features and design specs to keep in mind:

Room size or area capacity: Good quality air purifiers are significant purchases in terms of your health and comfort. Because air purifiers can be costly to buy and operate, it’s crucial to purchase devices appropriate for their intended function. Look for room size or cubic feet ratings so you don’t buy an air purifier that’s too small for your space — it will run all the time and likely fail at doing a sufficient job. On the other hand, an air purifier that’s too large for an area will waste money on higher operating costs, aside from being cumbersome and noisy.

An air purifier’s filtration capacity is usually represented by three separate CADR (clean air delivery rate) numbers for smoke, pollen, and dust. The CADR rate essentially refers to how much clean air the purifier is putting out per minute — the higher the better. A purifier’s CADR ratings are represented by three numbers because smoke, pollen, and dust particles are not the same size and so the filter handles them differently. This is good to know but not something to have to worry about too much — almost all air purifier manufacturers will plainly state how large of space (in square feet) a particular model is built to handle.

Filtration tech: Simple fans don’t purify bad air; they just blow it around. Air purifiers use different technologies to convert stale particulate-laden air into clean, fresh air. HEPA-standard air filters trap harmful particles, and PECO filters disinfect them. Both technologies have their benefits, so it’s a good idea to read up on the differences before buying a device during these Prime Day air purifier sales. If you suffer from allergies, for instance, then a HEPA-certified purifier is a must. Watch for deceptive language here — plenty of cheaper off-brand air purifiers throw around “HEPA” in their marketing and use confusing terms like “HEPA-type,” but are not true HEPA filters.

Some air purifiers, like the RabbitAir MinusA2, also offer different filters purpose-made to target specific airborne contaminants such as pollen, smoke, odors, and pet dander. If you’re specifically shopping for Prime Day air purifier deals for something to help with something like pet allergies, these units are ones to keep on your shortlist.

Energy consumption and noise levels: Air purifier technologies differ in their energy consumption, but any appliance that runs all day and night can give your electric bill an unwanted shock. Look for Energy Star labels or other certifications or statements about energy use. Moving filtered air around can be noisy as well. Look for manufacturer statements of noise levels or noise abatement technologies. Most purifiers have power settings that allow you to put it on a quiet mode at night; many can also be programmed with timers so you can set this up automatically. Some newer models even offer smart sensors that can auto-adjust the purifier’s filtration level based on ambient air quality, saving even more energy.

Versatility: If you only need an air purifier and have no need for room cooling or space heating, your search for the right model will be easier. Just be aware that many models can serve more than one role. Multifunction air purifiers with air cooling and space heating capabilities cost more than single-purpose models but less than buying two appliances when one could do the job.

