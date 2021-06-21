All the latest Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s Prime Day. If you’re looking to freshen up your home for the summer, then you’re in luck, because the Prime Day air purifier deals have landed and now’s the time to get shopping. It’s hard to believe since the last sale came less than a year ago (you may remember that Prime Day 2020 was delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic) but the summer Prime Day deals are indeed here, giving shoppers the chance to score all sorts of goodies at the lowest prices we’re likely to see before Black Friday.

Not all of these Prime Day air purifier deals are limited to Amazon, either; plenty of other retailers including Walmart and Best Buy are running sales concurrent with Prime Day to get in on the action. That’s great news for shoppers who don’t have Amazon Prime and can’t take advantage of the member-exclusive Prime Day Lightning Deals. No matter where you end up buying from, though, you don’t have to leave this page, because we’ve already rounded up all the best Prime Day air purifier deals (followed by a helpful shopping guide) from across the web. Also check out these Prime Day smart home deals, Prime Day robot vacuum deals, and Prime Day smart thermostat deals if you’re looking for more ways to smarten and freshen up your living spaces.

Should you buy a new air purifier on Prime Day?

These Prime Day air purifier deals are likely going to be the best you’ll see all year until Black Friday (which doesn’t come until the end of November), so if you need to breathe cleaner air in your living space, then there won’t be a better time than now to score one of these units at a discount. If you’re thinking of waiting until Black Friday in hopes of a better sale, don’t. The prices aren’t typically any lower during those late-year holiday sales, and there’s no guarantee you’ll see the one you want on sale again. However, don’t rush in blindly.

Do some research before the sale so you have an idea of what features you want, how big and powerful an air purifier you need for your home, and a few brands and specific models you like. Prime Day comes and goes quickly, so have this ready ahead of time. These devices range from small tabletop units to large professional-grade models (such as for hospitals and similar spaces), but the best air purifiers don’t come cheap and you don’t want to shell out a bunch of cash for one that doesn’t meet your needs. Your biggest considerations will be size — more specifically, the size of room that the purifier is rated for — and its filtration technologies. See our buying guide below for a run-down of what features and tech specs to look for when shopping these Prime Day air purifier sales.

How to choose a new air purifier on Prime Day

Air purifiers go on sale fairly often and they’re a particularly hot item during the spring and summer for reasons that should be fairly obvious. Prime Day offers discounts on pretty much every type of item that Amazon carries, but especially for pricey electronics, and air purifiers tick both of those boxes. In short, you can expect to find a lot of Prime Day air purifier deals right now from top brands like Rabbit Air, LG, Winix, Honeywell, and Germ Guardian, to name just a handful of the top makers that you should keep an eye out for.

To get a more specific idea of what specific Prime Day air purifier deals you should keep on your radar, all you have to do is rewind the clock a bit to the 2020 offerings. Last October, some popular picks included the Rabbit Air MinusA2, the Winix 5300 and 5500 models, the Bissel MyAir compact purifier, and much of the excellent Germ Guardian lineup. The innovative Dyson Pure series also saw some nice price cuts, which were particularly welcome since these cutting-edge air purifiers cleave to the more expensive end of the spectrum.

That said, when shopping for Prime Day air purifier deals, there are a number of important features and design specs to keep in mind:

Room size or area capacity: Good quality air purifiers are significant purchases in terms of your health and comfort. Because air purifiers can be costly to buy and operate, it’s crucial to purchase devices appropriate for their intended function. Look for room size or cubic feet ratings so you don’t buy an air purifier that’s too small for your space — it will run all the time and likely fail at doing a sufficient job. On the other hand, an air purifier that’s too large for an area will waste money on higher operating costs, aside from being cumbersome and noisy.

An air purifier’s filtration capacity is usually represented by three separate CADR (clean air delivery rate) numbers for smoke, pollen, and dust. The CADR rate essentially refers to how much clean air the purifier is putting out per minute — the higher the better. A purifier’s CADR ratings are represented by three numbers because smoke, pollen, and dust particles are not the same size and so the filter handles them differently. This is good to know but not something to have to worry about too much — almost all air purifier manufacturers will plainly state how large of space (in square feet) a particular model is built to handle.

Filtration tech: Simple fans don’t purify bad air; they just blow it around. Air purifiers use different technologies to convert stale particulate-laden air into clean, fresh air. HEPA-standard air filters trap harmful particles, and PECO filters disinfect them. Both technologies have their benefits, so it’s a good idea to read up on the differences before buying a device during these Prime Day air purifier sales. If you suffer from allergies, for instance, then a HEPA-certified purifier is a must. Watch for deceptive language here — plenty of cheaper off-brand air purifiers throw around “HEPA” in their marketing and use confusing terms like “HEPA-type,” but are not true HEPA filters.

Some air purifiers, like the RabbitAir MinusA2, also offer different filters purpose-made to target specific airborne contaminants such as pollen, smoke, odors, and pet dander. If you’re specifically shopping for Prime Day air purifier deals for something to help with something like pet allergies, these units are ones to keep on your shortlist.

Energy consumption and noise levels: Air purifier technologies differ in their energy consumption, but any appliance that runs all day and night can give your electric bill an unwanted shock. Look for Energy Star labels or other certifications or statements about energy use. Moving filtered air around can be noisy as well. Look for manufacturer statements of noise levels or noise abatement technologies. Most purifiers have power settings that allow you to put it on a quiet mode at night; many can also be programmed with timers so you can set this up automatically. Some newer models even offer smart sensors that can auto-adjust the purifier’s filtration level based on ambient air quality, saving even more energy.

Versatility: If you only need an air purifier and have no need for room cooling or space heating, your search for the right model will be easier. Just be aware that many models can serve more than one role. Multifunction air purifiers with air cooling and space heating capabilities cost more than single-purpose models but less than buying two appliances when one could do the job.

