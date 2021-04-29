Best Prime Day air purifier deals 2021: What to expect

It’s hard to believe, but Prime Day is just a few months away now. Since Amazon’s annual two-day blowout was delayed until October in 2020, the 2021 Prime Day deals are rolling in less than a year after the last sale, giving shoppers the chance to score all sorts of goodies at the lowest prices you’re likely to see before Black Friday. If you’re looking to freshen up your home for the summer, here are the Prime Day air purifier deals we’re looking forward to, along with some expert tips on how to shop the sale.

What Prime Day air purifier deals to expect

Air purifiers go on sale fairly often and they’re a particularly hot item during the spring and summer for reasons that should be fairly obvious. Prime Day also offers discounts on pretty much every type of item that Amazon carries, but especially for pricey electronics, and air purifiers tick both of those boxes. In short, you can expect to see a lot of Prime Day air purifier deals this summer from top brands like Rabbit Air, LG, Winix, Honeywell, and Germ Guardian, to name just a handful of the top makers that get marked down during sales like this.

What Prime Day air purifier deals we saw last year

To get an idea of what specific Prime Day air purifier deals we’re most likely to see this year, all we have to do is rewind the clock a bit to the 2020 offerings. Last October, some popular picks included the Rabbit Air MinusA2, the Winix 5300 and 5500 models, the Bissel MyAir compact purifier, and much of the excellent Germ Guardian lineup. The innovative Dyson Pure series also saw some nice price cuts, which were particularly welcome since these cutting-edge air purifiers cleave to the more expensive end of the spectrum.

Not all of these Prime Day air purifier deals were on Amazon, either; plenty of other retailers including Walmart and Best Buy ran sales concurrent with Prime Day and this year will be no exception. That’s good news for shoppers who don’t have Amazon Prime and can’t take advantage of the member-exclusive Prime Day Lightning Deals.

Should you buy a new air purifier on Prime Day?

These Prime Day air purifier deals are likely going to be the best you’ll see all year until Black Friday (which lands at the end of November), so if you need to freshen up your living space a bit, then there won’t be a better time to score one of these units at a discount until summer is well over. However, don’t rush in blindly. Do some research before the sale so you have an idea of what features you want, how big and powerful an air purifier you need for your home, and a few brands and specific models you like. Prime Day comes and goes quickly, so have this ready ahead of time.

These devices range from small tabletop units to large professional-grade models (such as for hospitals and similar spaces), but the best air purifiers don’t come cheap and you don’t want to shell out a bunch of cash for one that doesn’t meet your needs. Your biggest considerations will be size — more specifically, the size of room that the purifier is rated for — and its filtration technologies. Look for specific room size or cubic feet ratings so you don’t buy an air purifier that’s too small for your space, as it will run all the time and likely fail at doing a sufficient job. On the other hand, an air purifier that’s too large for an area will waste money on higher energy costs.

Simple fans don’t purify bad air; they just blow it around. Air purifiers use different technologies to convert stale particulate-laden air into clean, fresh air. HEPA-standard air filters trap harmful particles, and PECO filters disinfect them. Both technologies have their benefits, so it’s a good idea to read up on the differences before buying a device during a sale. If you suffer from allergies, for instance, then a HEPA-certified purifier is a must. Watch for deceptive language here — plenty of cheaper off-brand air purifiers throw around “HEPA” in their marketing but are not true HEPA filters.

Air purifier technologies differ in their energy consumption as well, but any appliance that runs all day and night can give your electric bill an unwanted shock. Look for Energy Star labels or other certifications or statements about energy use. Moving air around can also be quite noisy. Keep your eyes peeled for manufacturer statements of noise levels or noise abatement technologies.

The best air purifier deals happening now

The weather’s already warming up and allergy season is here, so there’s no need to wait for Prime Day — we’ve got some great air purifier deals for you to shop right now:

