Best Prime Day air purifier deals 2021: What to expect

It’s hard to believe, but Prime Day is just a few months away now. Since Amazon’s annual two-day blowout was delayed until October in 2020, the 2021 Prime Day deals are rolling in less than a year after the last sale, giving shoppers the chance to score all sorts of goodies at the lowest prices you’re likely to see before Black Friday. If you’re looking to freshen up your home for the summer, here are the Prime Day air purifier deals we’re looking forward to, along with some expert tips on how to shop the sale.

What Prime Day air purifier deals to expect

Air purifiers go on sale fairly often and they’re a particularly hot item during the spring and summer for reasons that should be fairly obvious. Prime Day also offers discounts on pretty much every type of item that Amazon carries, but especially for pricey electronics, and air purifiers tick both of those boxes. In short, you can expect to see a lot of Prime Day air purifier deals this summer from top brands like Rabbit Air, LG, Winix, Honeywell, and Germ Guardian, to name just a handful of the top makers that get marked down during sales like this.

What Prime Day air purifier deals we saw last year

To get an idea of what specific Prime Day air purifier deals we’re most likely to see this year, all we have to do is rewind the clock a bit to the 2020 offerings. Last October, some popular picks included the Rabbit Air MinusA2, the Winix 5300 and 5500 models, the Bissel MyAir compact purifier, and much of the excellent Germ Guardian lineup. The innovative Dyson Pure series also saw some nice price cuts, which were particularly welcome since these cutting-edge air purifiers cleave to the more expensive end of the spectrum.

Not all of these Prime Day air purifier deals were on Amazon, either; plenty of other retailers including Walmart and Best Buy ran sales concurrent with Prime Day and this year will be no exception. That’s good news for shoppers who don’t have Amazon Prime and can’t take advantage of the member-exclusive Prime Day Lightning Deals.

Should you buy a new air purifier on Prime Day?

These Prime Day air purifier deals are likely going to be the best you’ll see all year until Black Friday (which lands at the end of November), so if you need to freshen up your living space a bit, then there won’t be a better time to score one of these units at a discount until summer is well over. However, don’t rush in blindly. Do some research before the sale so you have an idea of what features you want, how big and powerful an air purifier you need for your home, and a few brands and specific models you like. Prime Day comes and goes quickly, so have this ready ahead of time.

These devices range from small tabletop units to large professional-grade models (such as for hospitals and similar spaces), but the best air purifiers don’t come cheap and you don’t want to shell out a bunch of cash for one that doesn’t meet your needs. Your biggest considerations will be size — more specifically, the size of room that the purifier is rated for — and its filtration technologies. Look for specific room size or cubic feet ratings so you don’t buy an air purifier that’s too small for your space, as it will run all the time and likely fail at doing a sufficient job. On the other hand, an air purifier that’s too large for an area will waste money on higher energy costs.

Simple fans don’t purify bad air; they just blow it around. Air purifiers use different technologies to convert stale particulate-laden air into clean, fresh air. HEPA-standard air filters trap harmful particles, and PECO filters disinfect them. Both technologies have their benefits, so it’s a good idea to read up on the differences before buying a device during a sale. If you suffer from allergies, for instance, then a HEPA-certified purifier is a must. Watch for deceptive language here — plenty of cheaper off-brand air purifiers throw around “HEPA” in their marketing but are not true HEPA filters.

Air purifier technologies differ in their energy consumption as well, but any appliance that runs all day and night can give your electric bill an unwanted shock. Look for Energy Star labels or other certifications or statements about energy use. Moving air around can also be quite noisy. Keep your eyes peeled for manufacturer statements of noise levels or noise abatement technologies.

The best air purifier deals happening now

The weather’s already warming up and allergy season is here, so there’s no need to wait for Prime Day — we’ve got some great air purifier deals for you to shop right now:

REUSABLE FILTER
Expires soon

Hamilton Beach Desktop Air Purifier

$48 $65
A compact air purifier fan with a cleanable and reusable filter that catches 99% of pollutants and allergens in your room. The perfect cheap desktop purifier for smaller spaces.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

hOmeLabs 58 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$50 $100
This hOmeLabs air purifier may be small, but it's decked out with triple-filter cleaning that can cleanse small spaces and rooms without a hitch.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier 4-in-1 AC5350

$125 $250
Germ Guardians 4-in-1 air purifier reduces allergens, kills harmful bacteria and viruses, as well as remove odors in rooms up 180 square feet. It's easy to use and makes for a quiet operation.
Buy at Amazon
Save $60
Expires soon

Fellowes AeraMax 90 200 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$150 $242
With AeraSmart air quality sensors and seasonal settings, the Fellowes Aeramax air purifier is a great option with minimal noise as it operates and cleans the air.
Buy at Office Depot
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier

$189 $200
A silent, powerful air purifier with HEPA filtering, this gadget will make the perfect addition to your home office. It comes with great features like a remote control, child lock, and a timer.
Buy at Amazon
FREE $50 WAYFAIR GIFT CARD
Expires soon

Samsung Cube 310 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$638 $757
Enjoy a glimpse of a future with clean air with the Samsung Cube air purifier, designed with voice activation, wind-free HEPA purification, and an extra-large 310-square-foot coverage.
Buy at Wayfair
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

PARTU HEPA Air Purifier

$40 $60
It may be small, but the PARTU HEPA Air Purifier has an efficient 3-stage filtration system that captures small dust particles and pollutants. It also comes with a fragrance sponge to combat odors.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier

$90 $100
Here's an air purifier that works to capture and filter dust particles in your home, as well as sanitize the air by destroying illness-carrying microorganisms with its built-in UV-C light.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Medify MA-40W V2.0 True HEPA Air Purifier for 840 sq. ft.

$270 $349
Comes with medical-grade H13 filters, this Medify Air Purifier can remove 99.9% of particles up to 840 square feet in 30 minutes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA

$124 $200
The Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier will keep your home safe from airborne pollutants as small as 0.3 microns, with its built-in PlasmaWave filter safely breaking down unwanted odors and chemical vapors.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bissell 2609A Air220 Air Purifier

$194 $230
With a well-rounded array of features, the Bissell 2609A air purifier is a splendid option that accomodates up to 800 square feet and ensures the air is as pure as it could ever be.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Holmes True HEPA Allergen Remover Mini Tower Air Purifier for Small Spaces

$59 $80
Holmes' space-saving air purifier delivers fresher and cleaner air for rooms up to 80 square feet. It can trap smoke, dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander with its True HEPA filtration
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for Home, Office, Bedrooms AC4825

$73 $83
Germ Guardian's AC4825 traps dust with HEPA filters, kills germs with UVC light, and rids odors with carbon filters for medium to large rooms up to 167 square feet.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bissell, 2768A Air320 Air Purifier for Home, Allergies and pet Dander

$280 $330
Bissell's Air 320 uses a three-stage filtration system to effectively clean air and reduce odors. It has an automated CirQulate system for monitoring air quality in rooms up to 1,000 square feet.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

HoMedics Tower 188 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$190 $250
The HoMedics Tower air purifier has a simple look that makes it simple to use in any household. It has three fan speeds, a HEPA filter, and a 12-hour timer for easy hands-free use.
Buy at Best Buy
20% off for Beyond+ members
Expires soon

Winix 6300-2 400 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$176 $220
Jam-packed with eight carbon filters, patented PlasmaWave technology, and various other features, the Winix 6300-2 is an air purifier that can clean room atmospheres up to 400 sq ft.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Honeywell Home - True HEPA 465 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$235 $279
This HEPA HPA300 air purifier removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Electronic controls allow you to choose between 4 speeds. Cleans up to 465-square feet.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Holmes Desktop HEPA-Type Air Purifier

$45 $50
This small Holmes room air purifier utilizes carbon filtration to filter against airborne pollutants and contaminants in rooms up to 110 square feet with a three-speed motor plus an optional ionizer.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Medify Air MA-40 Air Purifier

$270 $349
This air purifier is good for larger rooms, rated to clean up to 840 square feet in 30 minutes. HEPA HA13 rated.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Black+Decker Tabletop 93 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$72 $100
For a simple yet effective tabletop air purifier, this Black+Decker option is a compact option with various settings including a handy air quality indicator light.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

Germ Guardian Air Purifier, High CADR True HEPA Filter for Home AC5900W

$174 $300
This 3-in-1 air purifier from Germ Guardian quietly eliminates airborne pollutants and odors with HEPA filters, UVC light, and carbon filters in rooms up to 338 square feet.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

LEVOIT Air Purifier Core 300

$95 $110
Good for pet allergies, dust, smoke, pollen, and mold. HEPA filter. Runs quietly, good for a moderate-sized room up to 219 square feet.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01 HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan, White/Silver

$499 $509
Dyon's Pure Hot and Cool HP01 HEPA air purifier, space heater, and fan is rated for large rooms. Removes allergens, dust, mold, pet dander, bacteria and more from the air.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bissell 2780A MyAir 100 Sq. Ft. Air Purifier

$75 $90
While it may be small, the Bissell 2780A air purifier is a competent little machine that can provide easily breathable air, cleaned through its triple filter layer.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

Okaysou AirMic4S Medical Grade Air Purifier

$62 $69
Medical grade air purifier rated for rooms or areas up to 300 square feet. Sleep mode keeps it quiet at night and Grade H13 filter traps dust, pollen, pet hair and dander, odors, and more.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Germ Guardian AC4100 Desk Air Purifier

$49 $55
If you aren't particular with air purifier coverage, the Germ Guardian AC4100 desk air purifier can fit on a desk and keep your personal space clean of smoke, pollen, and dust with its HEPA filter.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bissell MYair, 2 Pack, Purifier

$130 $170
Rest easy with the Bissell MYair purifier that can rid your room's air of odors and volatile organic compounds as small as 0.3 microns. It sure won't be bothering you as it makes for quiet operation.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 5% off with on-page coupon
Expires soon

VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series Air Purifier

$85 $90
Are you suffering from asthma? This VEVA air purifier has a HEPA filter that captures household dust and allergens, as well as bacteria and germs, to ensure a cleaner and healthier home.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
Expires soon

Germ Guardian Air Purifier Electrostatic True HEPA Filter

$90 $150
This Germ Guardian air purifier not only has HEPA filters to capture fine dust but also comes equipped with safe UV light tech to kill airborne bacteria
Buy at Amazon
