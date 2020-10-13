  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Amazon Device deals 2020: Latest discounts

By

Prime Day is here and, of course, there are plenty of great Prime Day Amazon device deals going on. How could Amazon not discount their own famous products, right? If you’re looking for fantastic Prime Day deals, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve tracked down all of the best prices so you don’t have to.

Today’s best Prime Day Amazon device deals
Echo Auto

$20 $50
Add Alexa to your car for hands free controls and fewer worries.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5

$170 $320
For those who want a great video doorbell paired with an Echo show to put in the bedroom or living room to see who's knocking.
Fire TV Recast

$130 $230
This DVR not only lets you watch and record over the air tv but you can do it on the road with a mobile device as well.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$19 $50
Echo Dot can be your first step into smart home automation, issuing voice commands, and much more.
Echo Flex with Amazon Smart Plug

$15 $50
With this Alexa flex and plug combo you'll be automating your morning routine in no time.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$150 $290
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.
Echo Show 5

$45 $90
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behave like any other smart alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Echo Studio

$150 $200
Want an Alexa? Need a high quality speaker for music or voice calls? The studio is for you.
Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$50 $125
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstands echo show.
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle

$93 $143
Kid stuck inside? Get them into reading with this bundle which includes one-year FreeTime Unlimited membership, a kid-friendly cover, power adapter, and two-year worry-free guarantee.
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV

$80 $150
For those who want to put a TV on their desk or kitchen counter.
All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot

$70 $150
Here is a great bundle for home owners. Get the echo dot to enjoy automation and voice commands, get the ring doorbell so you can start answering the door from anywhere.
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire Edition

$260 $380
This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy Amazon Prime.
Echo Flex - Plug-in mini smart speaker

$10 $25
For those who want to talk to Alexa in more room than one or those looking to get in on the smart speaker craze on the cheap.
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

$80 $140
Includes 1 year of Amazon Kitds+. Perfect for parents who need to distract kids while they work from home.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

$170 $340
For those who want only the best. Check the door from your couch or from anywhere else.
Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB)

$80 $150
With 12 hours of batter life this is perfect for anyone who wants to read, watch movies, or play some simple games anywhere. Watch prime tv shows in the backyard, living room, or even on vacation.
Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart 720p HD Fire TV

$120 $180
For those who want to enjoy amazon prime on a budget.
A look at the different Amazon devices available

Amazon sells plenty of different devices of its own creation from devices including voice assistant, Alexa, to tablets, Kindles, and Fire TV devices. Let’s take a look at just what different Amazon devices are available right now so you can find the best Prime Day Amazon device deals for you.

Amazon now offers a lot of different Amazon Echo devices. With the presence of the all-new Echo Dot, you get to enjoy a cool looking spherical smart speaker that has all the wonders of the traditional Echo Dot like being able to use your voice to control all your smart home technology, or simply to ask questions instead of needing to head to Google. The Amazon Echo Dot is available in different color schemes, with a built-in clock, and a kids edition that looks super cute with an animal’s face on it. The Echo Dot is far from the only speaker with the Echo Show range offering the same experience backed up with a smart display for when you need to be able to see what’s going on too.

Looking for a new tablet instead? If you’re solely focused on reading, then the Kindle range with the regular Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis is a no-brainer of a decision. They’re fantastic reading devices that offer a screen that makes reading feel as natural as looking at pages in a book.

Alternatively, there’s the Fire tablet range with the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 and the Kids Edition range too. All offer a great portable entertainment experience with all the advantages of Alexa, Amazon Prime, and much more. They’re competitively priced too with the Kids Editions made for rugged play.

Finally, there’s the Amazon Fire TV series of devices. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great way of adding streaming services to your regular HDTV with devices like the Amazon Fire TV Cube and Amazon Fire TV Recast building upon that with a plethora of features to expand upon live TV watching too. For many though, the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick is perfect, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more, while also providing Alexa support so you don’t have to touch the remote.

Simply put, the more Alexa supported devices in your home, the more control you’ve got over everything around you. It’s simply so much easier talking to your devices than having to press buttons or open apps.

