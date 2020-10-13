Best Prime Day Amazon Device deals 2020: Latest discounts

Prime Day is here and, of course, there are plenty of great Prime Day Amazon device deals going on. How could Amazon not discount their own famous products, right? If you’re looking for fantastic Prime Day deals, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve tracked down all of the best prices so you don’t have to.
Today’s best Prime Day Amazon device deals
- Echo Flex with Amazon Smart Plug — $15, was $50
- Echo Auto — $20, was $50
- Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera — $50, was $125
- Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV — $80, was $150
- Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle — $93, was $143
- Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart 720p HD Fire TV — $120, was $180
- Fire TV Recast — $130, was $230
A look at the different Amazon devices available
Amazon sells plenty of different devices of its own creation from devices including voice assistant, Alexa, to tablets, Kindles, and Fire TV devices. Let’s take a look at just what different Amazon devices are available right now so you can find the best Prime Day Amazon device deals for you.
Amazon now offers a lot of different Amazon Echo devices. With the presence of the all-new Echo Dot, you get to enjoy a cool looking spherical smart speaker that has all the wonders of the traditional Echo Dot like being able to use your voice to control all your smart home technology, or simply to ask questions instead of needing to head to Google. The Amazon Echo Dot is available in different color schemes, with a built-in clock, and a kids edition that looks super cute with an animal’s face on it. The Echo Dot is far from the only speaker with the Echo Show range offering the same experience backed up with a smart display for when you need to be able to see what’s going on too.
Looking for a new tablet instead? If you’re solely focused on reading, then the Kindle range with the regular Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis is a no-brainer of a decision. They’re fantastic reading devices that offer a screen that makes reading feel as natural as looking at pages in a book.
Alternatively, there’s the Fire tablet range with the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 and the Kids Edition range too. All offer a great portable entertainment experience with all the advantages of Alexa, Amazon Prime, and much more. They’re competitively priced too with the Kids Editions made for rugged play.
Finally, there’s the Amazon Fire TV series of devices. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great way of adding streaming services to your regular HDTV with devices like the Amazon Fire TV Cube and Amazon Fire TV Recast building upon that with a plethora of features to expand upon live TV watching too. For many though, the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick is perfect, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more, while also providing Alexa support so you don’t have to touch the remote.
Simply put, the more Alexa supported devices in your home, the more control you’ve got over everything around you. It’s simply so much easier talking to your devices than having to press buttons or open apps.
