All the latest Amazon Prime Day Apple deals and sales

We’ve got all the best Prime Day Apple deals rounded up neatly so that you can dive straight into the Prime Day deals and find the best prices for your needs. It’s a great return to form for Prime Day. Having previously moved to an October slot in 2020, it’s back to its summertime schedule and full of amazing deals. Whether you’re looking to buy new AirPods, the latest MacBook Pro, or you’re seeking out a shiny new iPad tablet, we’ve got the best Prime Day Apple sales right here so you don’t have to go looking yourself.

Do you know exactly what Apple-flavored piece of tech you want? We’ve got things even further narrowed down then! Check out our look at the best Prime Day MacBook deals if that’s what you’re after with a selection of the best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air offers. Alternatively, if you’re saying sayonara to an Android phone and an iPhone is for you then our Prime Day iPhone deals will help you out with everything from budget devices to the latest iPhone 12. There are also the best Prime Day AirPods deals to help improve your listening experience too with the regular Apple AirPods right up to the AirPods Max. Finally, if you’re in the mood for a new tablet, we have all the best Prime Day iPad deals rounded up as well! Again, these encompass an extensive price range from the iPad Mini up to the iPad Pro for those looking for more serious tablet action.

Prime Day is always considered a great time of year to buy new technology and it’s certainly a good time to buy something Apple-related. Amazon loves to discount popular Apple products such as Apple AirPods or the latest iPads or MacBook Pros as part of its Prime Day Apple sales. It’s a great time to plan ahead with sale prices often rivaling anything that Black Friday or Cyber Monday could offer with the bonus being that you get to enjoy a new Apple product all summer instead of having to wait until Thanksgiving.

Potentially, Prime Day is actually a better time of year to buy thanks to its exclusivity. Because customers need to be Amazon Prime members to enjoy the discounts, there’s slightly less competition for snapping up the best deals. That means even with limited stock a potential issue, the Prime Day Apple sales should have something for you here providing you keep an eye on the best offers. Of course, that’s where we come in, narrowing things down nicely.

Because you’re buying the latest technology, we don’t recommend purchasing with Christmas gifts in mind. The technology world moves too fast and any purchase you make now could end up feeling out of date by the time you give it to someone. However, if you’re keen to upgrade your Apple-based products in time for the summer, this is the time to do so. You won’t see another sale anywhere near as good as the Prime Day Apple deals until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Of course, if you’re simply being lured in by great prices and don’t actually need a new iPhone, iPad, or pair of AirPods, maybe hold off. Sure, it’s tempting at these prices but it’s a false economy if there’s truly nothing wrong with your existing setup. You can always wait it out until you actually need a replacement although bear in mind that prices might not be so great then.

First of all, what kind of Apple product are you interested in? If your heart is set on a MacBook, check out our look at the best MacBooks to buy before you dive into the Prime Day Apple sales. A new MacBook is a great investment but it’s not cheap, so it’s vital that you know exactly what you want. For instance, a MacBook Air is the most portable option out there but you may prefer the extra power that the MacBook Pro provides. It’s also important to know what screen size you’d prefer with the 13-inch model and the 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro offering their own strengths and weaknesses.

Keep an eye out for what spec the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro is. Apple has changed its processors relatively recently to its own M1 chips and these are the fastest and latest options out there. Prime Day Apple sales are likely to include some older offerings and it might not be worth your while to snap an Intel-based processor up instead unless it’s a fantastic deal.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for new headphones or earphones, check out our look at AirPods vs. AirPods Max. This guide will help you decipher the differences between the two types so you know what’s best for you. Consider if you need a wireless charging case too or whether a wired solution will do you just fine. The latter is much cheaper but you can’t beat the convenience of being able to simply place your AirPods on a wireless charging platform instead of having to dig out cables. It’s all down to what you can afford.

Similarly, there are plenty of great different models of iPads out there, so our look at the best tablets will help you figure out what’s best for you. The regular Apple iPad and iPad Mini tend to be the cheapest options out there but if you want something powerful then the iPad Pro is the best call for you. It’s on par with many laptops in terms of specs and price with the latest iPad Pro able to outpace many laptops. It’s a good idea to check what generation tablet you’re considering purchasing as the Prime Day Apple sales often feature older devices as well as the latest ones and this may affect how much you want the item.

We also have all the advice you could need on the best iPhone to buy with plenty of options available. The iPhone 12 is the latest option but that doesn’t mean it’s an ideal fit for everyone, as it costs quite a lot even in the Prime Day Apple sales. An iPhone 11 might be a better option as it’s still a very powerful option and does everything you could need.

In a similar vein, if you’re looking for an Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is always heavily discounted but it’s aging technology. Something like the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 6 is a better bet if you can stretch that far. Prime Day Apple deals are sure to make that extra spend a little more affordable. If you’re not sure which is the best option for you, check out our look at Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Apple Watch SE to simplify the decision-making process.

All of these purchases depend heavily on what your budget is. Sure, it’s tempting to buy the most expensive and best product out there but it’s not wise to overstretch yourself. Apple products are all generally pretty good so you can’t go wrong even on the more budget end of the scale.

