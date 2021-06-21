  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Apple deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day Apple deals and sales

Prime Day 2021 Apple Deals

We’ve got all the best Prime Day Apple deals rounded up neatly so that you can dive straight into the Prime Day deals and find the best prices for your needs. It’s a great return to form for Prime Day. Having previously moved to an October slot in 2020, it’s back to its summertime schedule and full of amazing deals. Whether you’re looking to buy new AirPods, the latest MacBook Pro, or you’re seeking out a shiny new iPad tablet, we’ve got the best Prime Day Apple sales right here so you don’t have to go looking yourself.

Do you know exactly what Apple-flavored piece of tech you want? We’ve got things even further narrowed down then! Check out our look at the best Prime Day MacBook deals if that’s what you’re after with a selection of the best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air offers. Alternatively, if you’re saying sayonara to an Android phone and an iPhone is for you then our Prime Day iPhone deals will help you out with everything from budget devices to the latest iPhone 12. There are also the best Prime Day AirPods deals to help improve your listening experience too with the regular Apple AirPods right up to the AirPods Max. Finally, if you’re in the mood for a new tablet, we have all the best Prime Day iPad deals rounded up as well! Again, these encompass an extensive price range from the iPad Mini up to the iPad Pro for those looking for more serious tablet action.

Best Prime Day Apple deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

$34 $39
Effortlessly juice up your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) with the official MagSafe charging pad from Apple. Compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon
Discount at checkout

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air (M1 Model, 2020)

$949 $999
Just released late last year, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$359 $429
The Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably the most advanced smartwatch to date, capable of making anyone's life loaded to the brim with the most convenient features that rival phones thrice its price.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$429 $499
The Apple Watch Series 6 is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches Apple has come up with to date, so if you want to upgrade your lifestyle the best way possible, this watch can do it all and more.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$350 $429
For the professional athlete who wouldn't be caught dead without a state-of-the-art smartwatch to keep track of stats and timestamps, the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 is the ultimate workout companion.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

$329 $399
Experience the world on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 6, with GPS for on- and off-road excursions. Boasting incredible health monitoring features, this is a must-have.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
APPLE REFURBISHED

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (M1 CPU, Apple Refurbished)

$849 $999
The MacBook Air wrote the book on featherweight laptops, and this is the best price we've seen on the late 2020 model with an M1 CPU if you're willing to buy refurbished. Looks and works like new.
Buy at Amazon
With on-page coupon

Apple Mac Mini (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$829 $899
The Mac Mini is a great workstation with a small footprint, boasting Apple's incredibly efficient new M1 CPU along with boosted storage for all your projects.
Buy at Amazon

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $340 off
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $80 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen) - Apple Refurbished

$629 $899
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount.
Buy at Apple

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
APPLE REFURBISHED

Apple MacBook Pro (M1 CPU 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Apple Refurbished)

$1,099 $1,299
This deal on a like new, Apple-refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro is too good to pass up. With a beautiful screen and incredible new M1 CPU, this is the best high-end Mac in years.
Buy at Apple
DISCOUNT AT CHECKOUT

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Generation)

$250 $349
The Magic Keyboard is the ultimate keyboard for the top-spec iPad Pro 12.9, and it transforms your tablet into a full-fledged laptop, ready for all your work and play needs.
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (32GB, Latest Model) + One Free Year of Apple TV+

$165 $179
Stream all your favorite content from your Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, and other libraries in crisp 4K Ultra HD. The included remote even features hands-free Siri voice controls.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro - Black

$15 $49
If a stylish, high-quality leather case is what your iPhone 11 Pro needs, this is the one. It feels great in the hand and offers adequate protection against daily life's bumps and scrapes.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$165 $197
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch (2017, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$994 $1,095
Frequent video conferences? The Apple 15" MacBook Pro comes with a built-in FaceTime HD camera and omnidirectional mic to enhance the quality of your virtual meetings.
Buy at Amazon
PRE-ORDER

Apple iMac 2021 (24-Inch, M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,259 $1,299
The new iMac is here, sporting a super-sleek slimmed-down design along with Apple's amazing new M1 CPU.
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV (4th generation) 32GB

$119 $149
With 32 GB storage, this 4th generation version of the Apple TV supports Dolby Digital and includes a Siri Remote, which you can use to control your Apple TV using voice commands.
Buy at eBay

Apple Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max - Black

$20 $49
Don't leave your pricey tech unprotected. If your iPhone 11 Pro Max needs a case, this great-looking leather minimalist number from Apple is hard to beat -- especially at this price.
Buy at Amazon

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (4th Generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch

$199 $299
Turn your iPad Air or 11-inch iPad Pro into a 2-in-1 laptop with this new 4th-gen Magic Keyboard for iPad, complete with touchpad and USB-C port
Buy at Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

$104 $130
A must-have for artists and other creatives, this new 2nd-gen Apple Pencil is the perfect way to turn your iPad into a notebook, journal, or drawing pad.
Buy at Verizon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

$199 $229
This is the most affordable Apple Watch you can buy, and yet it still offers all the essentials you need, including a heart rate sensor, swim-proof design, and a high-res Retina touchscreen.
Buy at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$119 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new Apple product on Prime Day?

Prime Day is always considered a great time of year to buy new technology and it’s certainly a good time to buy something Apple-related. Amazon loves to discount popular Apple products such as Apple AirPods or the latest iPads or MacBook Pros as part of its Prime Day Apple sales. It’s a great time to plan ahead with sale prices often rivaling anything that Black Friday or Cyber Monday could offer with the bonus being that you get to enjoy a new Apple product all summer instead of having to wait until Thanksgiving.

Potentially, Prime Day is actually a better time of year to buy thanks to its exclusivity. Because customers need to be Amazon Prime members to enjoy the discounts, there’s slightly less competition for snapping up the best deals. That means even with limited stock a potential issue, the Prime Day Apple sales should have something for you here providing you keep an eye on the best offers. Of course, that’s where we come in, narrowing things down nicely.

Because you’re buying the latest technology, we don’t recommend purchasing with Christmas gifts in mind. The technology world moves too fast and any purchase you make now could end up feeling out of date by the time you give it to someone. However, if you’re keen to upgrade your Apple-based products in time for the summer, this is the time to do so. You won’t see another sale anywhere near as good as the Prime Day Apple deals until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Of course, if you’re simply being lured in by great prices and don’t actually need a new iPhone, iPad, or pair of AirPods, maybe hold off. Sure, it’s tempting at these prices but it’s a false economy if there’s truly nothing wrong with your existing setup. You can always wait it out until you actually need a replacement although bear in mind that prices might not be so great then.

How to choose Apple products on Prime Day

First of all, what kind of Apple product are you interested in? If your heart is set on a MacBook, check out our look at the best MacBooks to buy before you dive into the Prime Day Apple sales. A new MacBook is a great investment but it’s not cheap, so it’s vital that you know exactly what you want. For instance, a MacBook Air is the most portable option out there but you may prefer the extra power that the MacBook Pro provides. It’s also important to know what screen size you’d prefer with the 13-inch model and the 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro offering their own strengths and weaknesses.

Keep an eye out for what spec the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro is. Apple has changed its processors relatively recently to its own M1 chips and these are the fastest and latest options out there. Prime Day Apple sales are likely to include some older offerings and it might not be worth your while to snap an Intel-based processor up instead unless it’s a fantastic deal.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for new headphones or earphones, check out our look at AirPods vs. AirPods Max. This guide will help you decipher the differences between the two types so you know what’s best for you. Consider if you need a wireless charging case too or whether a wired solution will do you just fine. The latter is much cheaper but you can’t beat the convenience of being able to simply place your AirPods on a wireless charging platform instead of having to dig out cables. It’s all down to what you can afford.

Similarly, there are plenty of great different models of iPads out there, so our look at the best tablets will help you figure out what’s best for you. The regular Apple iPad and iPad Mini tend to be the cheapest options out there but if you want something powerful then the iPad Pro is the best call for you. It’s on par with many laptops in terms of specs and price with the latest iPad Pro able to outpace many laptops. It’s a good idea to check what generation tablet you’re considering purchasing as the Prime Day Apple sales often feature older devices as well as the latest ones and this may affect how much you want the item.

We also have all the advice you could need on the best iPhone to buy with plenty of options available. The iPhone 12 is the latest option but that doesn’t mean it’s an ideal fit for everyone, as it costs quite a lot even in the Prime Day Apple sales. An iPhone 11 might be a better option as it’s still a very powerful option and does everything you could need.

In a similar vein, if you’re looking for an Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is always heavily discounted but it’s aging technology. Something like the Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 6 is a better bet if you can stretch that far. Prime Day Apple deals are sure to make that extra spend a little more affordable. If you’re not sure which is the best option for you, check out our look at Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Apple Watch SE to simplify the decision-making process.

All of these purchases depend heavily on what your budget is. Sure, it’s tempting to buy the most expensive and best product out there but it’s not wise to overstretch yourself. Apple products are all generally pretty good so you can’t go wrong even on the more budget end of the scale.

