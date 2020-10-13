  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker Deals 2020: Must-have models from just $9

Prime Day deals have arrived, which means all big tech products are seeing huge discounts during Amazon’s two-day sale. If you’ve been looking for a new speaker to carry on your journeys, bring to your next socially distanced gathering, or just to blast music in your living room, you’ll love our roundup of these best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals. Keep reading to find a speaker that matches your personality. Also, bookmark this page in your browser, as we’ll be adding new deals for the duration of Prime Day 2020.

Today’s best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

15-HOUR BATTERY LIFE
Ultimate Ears Boom 3

$140 $295
With a robust, dust- and water-resistant shell, the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is bound to withstand the occasional drop onto concrete and even a dip in the pool, without sacrificing sound quality.
Buy at Walmart
10-HOUR BATTERY LIFE
JBL Clip 3

$40 $70
Take your tunes anywhere with this compact portable speaker. The carabiner clip makes it easy to hang the speaker from just about anything, and IPX7 waterproof rating will keep it safe from liquids.
Buy at ABT
Insignia Mini Sonic

$20 $40
A smaller version of the Insignia Sonic, the Mini Sonic delivers everything its larger variant can but packed in a far more pocket-friendly design, built with dual channel speakers for great sound.
Buy at Best Buy
Klipsch The One II

$249 $289
The One, the only, this Klipsch Bluetooth speaker can turn any house into a home with its fully boosted music, delivering bombastic music that'll elevate any song into a masterpiece.
Buy at Amazon
JBL Charge 3

$120 $149
A fan favorite among audiophiles, the JBL CHarge 3 isn't the latest model, but it still delivers and stands strong among the titans in the market with its powerful, high fidelity sound.
Buy at Amazon
Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

$119 $199
Looking for fully immersive audio on the move? The Bose SoundLink Revolve is the Bluetooth speaker for you. It's water-resistant too and can last for 12 hours on a single charge. What's not to love?
Buy at Amazon
Urbanears Rålis

$129 $200
It may be small, but the Urbanears Rålis can deliver studio-class music that even your neighbors can dance to without any auditory distortion or lossy degradation.
Buy Now
Marshall Stockwell II

$180 $250
When it comes to music, you can't go wrong with the classics, and this Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth speaker embodies it to a T, packed with a built-in subwoofer for intense, blood-pumping sound.
Buy at Amazon
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound

$23 $30
With a 66-feet bluetooth range, the Anker Soundcore speaker delivers excellent stereo sound from any smartphone for 24 hours max. It's also lightweight, which makes it a good travel companion.
Buy at Amazon
JBL Charge 4

$140 $180
The JBL Charge 4 comes with JBL's seal of approval, ensuring that it won't disappoint when it comes to sound quality. It has a powerful bass and dual radiators to provide loud and crisp music 24/7.
Buy at Amazon
Marshall Acton II

$230 $250
Compact and packed with jacked beats, the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is a concert all on its own, built with its own dual tweeters and subwoofer for top-notch sound.
Buy at Target
Insignia Rugged

$10 $20
If music quality and looks take a backseat to price value, then this Insignia rugged Bluetooth speaker is possibly one of the cheapest options around, where even at retail price it costs only $20.
Buy at Best Buy
Jensen JSB-1000 Hi-Res Wireless Speaker with Chromecast

$104 $136
It's not a Google device, but with Chromecast built-in, the Jensen JSB-1000 Bluetooth speaker is a great way for Google Home users to stream audio content from Spotify, Pandora, Google Play, and more.
Buy at Target
JBL Boombox - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black

$280 $400
Those after a monstrous sound along with bombastic beats will love what the JBL Boombox can offer. You'll surely be able to keep a party going up to 24-hours and not bother about wet accidents.
Buy at Amazon
Insignia Sonic

$25 $70
A perfectly middle-of-the-road option, the Insignia Sonic Bluetooth speaker is a decent option that gives you exactly what you pay for, with good sound at a good price.
Buy at Best Buy
Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay P2

$146 $170
What could possibly the most compact Bluetooth speaker around, the Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay P2 is a pocket-friendly must-have that can provide a surprising degree of high quality sound for its size.
Buy at Best Buy
Sony SRS-XB43

$200 $250
In entertainment, Sony is king; and their SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker, with a heart-pumping bass, revolutionary wireless features, and high-fidelity sound, is undoubtedly one of the best around.
Buy at Best Buy
Sony SRS-XB12

$40 $60
This little pup has a bark that'd put any bite to shame, packed with Sony's innovative Extra Bass technology for air-quaking music without any of the heavy-duty equipment.
Buy at Best Buy

Should you buy a Bluetooth speaker on Prime Day

We’ve already seen Prime Day 2020 feature discounts on speakers from all brands including, but not limited to, JBL, Sonos, and the ever-popular Ultimate Ears. Some of these Bluetooth speakers are currently discounted starting at $70 off.

We’re also seeing some of our top Bluetooth speaker picks for 2020 on sale for Prime Day. These include the JBL Flip 5, Sonos Move, and out budget-friendly option Oontz Angle 3. There are currently sales on speakers for every budget so don’t fret if you don’t feel like investing over $100 for a solid speaker. So, if you are in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, the answer is yes, you should buy one during Prime Day 2020. Keep updating this page for the best Bluetooth Speaker deals for the duration of Prime Day.

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker

Choosing a Bluetooth speaker is a unique experience for every buyer. You need to ask yourself what are you looking for in a new Bluetooth speaker. Do you want it to be waterproof? Do you need something compact and portable? Do you want a speaker that doesn’t break the bank? And the most important bit: What kind of sound quality are you looking for?

There are a lot of budget-friendly options out there costing anywhere between $20-$50. Usually, though, these speakers miss out on heavy bass and sometimes sound like that old car speaker you had in that passed down car during your high school years. These speakers also aren’t usually waterproof so be careful where you take them.

If you are willing to spend a little extra for a good set of speakers, there are a lot of options out there on the market. For any speaker priced upward of $100, you need to keep in mind what sort of features that speaker offers. A good Bluetooth speaker should be waterproof, durable, and operable with voice assistance. In addition to this, a decent Bluetooth speaker should also deliver on connectivity, boast crystal clear sound quality, have strong bass, and have a battery life that surpasses 10 hours. If a speaker ticks all these features and is priced somewhere between $100-$200 after Prime Day discounts, you have a winner. If you find a Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal that meets this description jump on it quickly — you might not get another chance till 2021.

