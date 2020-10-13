Prime Day deals have arrived, which means all big tech products are seeing huge discounts during Amazon’s two-day sale. If you’ve been looking for a new speaker to carry on your journeys, bring to your next socially distanced gathering, or just to blast music in your living room, you’ll love our roundup of these best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals. Keep reading to find a speaker that matches your personality. Also, bookmark this page in your browser, as we’ll be adding new deals for the duration of Prime Day 2020.

Today’s best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Should you buy a Bluetooth speaker on Prime Day

We’ve already seen Prime Day 2020 feature discounts on speakers from all brands including, but not limited to, JBL, Sonos, and the ever-popular Ultimate Ears. Some of these Bluetooth speakers are currently discounted starting at $70 off.

We’re also seeing some of our top Bluetooth speaker picks for 2020 on sale for Prime Day. These include the JBL Flip 5, Sonos Move, and out budget-friendly option Oontz Angle 3. There are currently sales on speakers for every budget so don’t fret if you don’t feel like investing over $100 for a solid speaker. So, if you are in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, the answer is yes, you should buy one during Prime Day 2020. Keep updating this page for the best Bluetooth Speaker deals for the duration of Prime Day.

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker

Choosing a Bluetooth speaker is a unique experience for every buyer. You need to ask yourself what are you looking for in a new Bluetooth speaker. Do you want it to be waterproof? Do you need something compact and portable? Do you want a speaker that doesn’t break the bank? And the most important bit: What kind of sound quality are you looking for?

There are a lot of budget-friendly options out there costing anywhere between $20-$50. Usually, though, these speakers miss out on heavy bass and sometimes sound like that old car speaker you had in that passed down car during your high school years. These speakers also aren’t usually waterproof so be careful where you take them.

If you are willing to spend a little extra for a good set of speakers, there are a lot of options out there on the market. For any speaker priced upward of $100, you need to keep in mind what sort of features that speaker offers. A good Bluetooth speaker should be waterproof, durable, and operable with voice assistance. In addition to this, a decent Bluetooth speaker should also deliver on connectivity, boast crystal clear sound quality, have strong bass, and have a battery life that surpasses 10 hours. If a speaker ticks all these features and is priced somewhere between $100-$200 after Prime Day discounts, you have a winner. If you find a Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal that meets this description jump on it quickly — you might not get another chance till 2021.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations