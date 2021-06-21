All the latest Amazon Prime Day camera deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s finally Prime Day, which means it’s time to score the very best new tech in Amazon Prime Day deals, including Prime Day camera deals. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone who wants to land a new digital camera, whether you’re looking for the latest GoPro to capture live action, an easy point-and-shoot, or a more serious DSLR option for professional-level shooting. Whether you’re looking for something easy to carry around in your pocket or something more professional for your Youtube channel content, these Prime Day camera deals will have the right camera for you.

There’s no shortage of cameras in these Prime Day sales, so you’ll want to be aware of your options. In fact, with the large number of Prime Day camera deals, we completely understand if you feel overwhelmed. Not to worry — Digital Trends has your back. Our team of trusty deal hunters has searched high and low to bring you only the very best Prime Day camera deals, and we didn’t stop there. We’ve taken the time to look at both the best digital cameras and the best DSLR cameras.

Best Prime Day camera deals

Should you buy a new camera on Prime Day?

Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because it’s the day when Amazon tends to discount the latest technology. Hence, Prime Day is a perfect time to snag a new camera. In our experience, you won’t find a better deal on a new camera at any other time this year, including on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The discounts on those days will be comparable, and maybe even not as good, so if you wait, all you’ll be gaining is many months without the high-quality photos, convenience, and video that a new camera can provide. This should be great news if you’ve already been scanning the options and have a camera in mind, or if yours is a little old and you’re in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals, so your competition for the very best camera deals is limited. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount on a camera.

Also, it’s a good idea to be aware of Lightning Deals. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These flash sales can be drastic — and when they are, you should jump on them — but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is not so great. So keep a keen eye on these: You want to take advantage of the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and overpay for a camera.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated one will definitely be coming at some point. If it’s important to you to have the very newest camera, or if you’re buying a camera to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current cameras will drop again once the new ones emerge, and if you wait for Black Friday, you might be able to score a discount on the newer camera.

How to choose a camera on Prime Day

The wide selection in these Prime Day camera deals can be a little daunting, so it can help to set out the features and price range that are most important to you. That way, you’ll make sure that you come away from Prime Day with the right camera for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best digital cameras, best DSLR cameras, and best point-and-shoot cameras — here, our intrepid camera investigators and reviewers take you through all the top cameras and how each one could serve you best. There are so many potential advantages to a new camera, ranging from higher definition and larger sensors to size, to professional-level shots and video for all your commercial ventures, or the very best content on Youtube, TikTok, and more.

There’s also ease of use to consider. Not everyone is a pro when it comes to digital cameras — this might be a camera for a younger person or a beginner photographer. Digital Trends guide to the best digital cameras has a camera for every budget and need, so there’s no way you’ll come away from these Prime Day camera sales without a version of the camera you want.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away with the very best camera you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day camera sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day camera sales ranging from the very affordable Olympus Tough TG-6 camera to the professional-level Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, which could be as much as 10 times the price.

Secondly, it’s a good idea to scan for the brands you know. There will definitely be impressive discounts on camera names you recognize, like Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, GoPro, and Olympus. It’s not that you have to stick to these brands, but we know that a new camera is an investment that you want to enjoy for years to come. There are a great deal of lesser-known brands out there who don’t necessarily have the same reputation for quality, reliability, and service. While we want you to save as much as possible on Prime Day, we definitely don’t want you coming away with an inexpensive camera from a less reputable producer that will need to be replaced soon. If you find a deeply discounted camera but we haven’t reviewed it or covered it, you might want to take a beat. You should feel free to explore, but we recommend checking out our guides and reviews and going with what you know.

For most people, the choice of a camera is going to come down to function — what it can do and the features it offers.

If you’re looking for a top-tier overall camera, you should browse these Prime Day camera sales for the Fujifilm X-T4, which offers huge versatility in a lightweight format. It’s got a 26-megapixels APS-C sensor; that’s a lot of camera for this little build. If you’re interested in something heavier, browse these Prime Day camera deals for the Nikon D780, a refined DLSR with an on-chip phase-detection autofocus, which upgrades its performance in both live view and video modes. If going mirrorless is your priority, scan for a Canon EOS R5, which has great resolution, excellent autofocus, fast performance, and advanced 8K and 4K video. Now that traveling is once again an option, you might be looking for a smaller, point-and-shoot digital camera, like the Sony RX100 VII, while the kids might get the most out of the Olympus Tough TG-6.

Or maybe you don’t want a digital camera at all; maybe what you really want from these Prime Day camera sales is a classic, inexpensive, film camera like the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic. It could be available in these Prime Day camera deals as well; there’s really something for everyone.

