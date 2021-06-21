  1. Deals
Best Prime Day camera deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day camera deals and sales

It’s finally Prime Day, which means it’s time to score the very best new tech in Amazon Prime Day deals, including Prime Day camera deals. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone who wants to land a new digital camera, whether you’re looking for the latest GoPro to capture live action, an easy point-and-shoot, or a more serious DSLR option for professional-level shooting. Whether you’re looking for something easy to carry around in your pocket or something more professional for your Youtube channel content, these Prime Day camera deals will have the right camera for you.

There’s no shortage of cameras in these Prime Day sales, so you’ll want to be aware of your options. In fact, with the large number of Prime Day camera deals, we completely understand if you feel overwhelmed. Not to worry — Digital Trends has your back. Our team of trusty deal hunters has searched high and low to bring you only the very best Prime Day camera deals, and we didn’t stop there. We’ve taken the time to look at both the best digital cameras and the best DSLR cameras.

Best Prime Day camera deals

Go Pro HERO9 Bundle

$350 $500
The GoPro HERO 9 bundle includes a one-year subscription to GoPro, spare battery, magnetic swivel grip, floating hand grip, camera case, and a 32GB SD card.
Panasonic DMC-G7 Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm & 45-150mm Lens + Accessory Kit

$745 $1,045
A unique hybrid single-lens digital mirrorless camera that's also capable of recording 4K video, plus a great lens and accessory bundle to get you started right away.
Kodak PixPro AZ401 Bridge Digital Camera

$149 $170
With a great body design, flip-up flash module, large viewscreen, and 40x optical zoom capabilities, the Kodak PixPro AZ401 is a nice (and affordable) upgrade over most cheap point-and-shoot cameras.
Kodak PixPro FZ53 Digital Camera

$80 $90
With a built-in 5x optical zoom lens and a sharp 16-megapixel image sensor, the Kodak PixPro FZ53 might be the best sub-$100 pocket-friendly point-and-shoot out there.
Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Digital Camera with Accessory and PC Software Bundle

$298 $398
With its built-in zoom lens and great shooting capabilities, the Panasonic Lumix FZ80 is a great point-and-shoot camera for hobbyist photographers who don't require interchangeable lenses.
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera Creative Photography Kit

$900 $1,350
A full step above a beginner's outfit, this kit has two lenses and a Speedlite flash. You can learn a lot with this setup's capabilities and turn out beautiful work.
Nikon D500

$2,097 $2,667
Take 4K UHD-quality videos with the Nikon D500. Capture moments at home or during trips so you can have a grand time watching it later on.
Sony A7R II Alpha Mirrorless Digital Camera with R2 TTL Flash

$1,298 $1,798
Say goodbye to wobbly 4K videos as the Sony A7R II Alpha Mirrorless Digital Camera offers in-body image stabilization. It also boasts excellent resolution and autofocus.
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle

$599 $749
This bundle featuring Canon's EOS Rebel T7 is a convenient and money-saving way for someone just beginning with serious photography or wanting to step up the quality of their gear.
Nikon Z7 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera with Nikkor Z Lens and Accessory Bundle

$2,994 $3,644
You can bank on the Nikon Z7 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera to capture priceless moments even if it's a matter of a split second. Pictures also appear vibrantly crisp even in low-light conditions.
Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with Free Accessory Kit

$899 $1,200
The Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with Free Accessory Kit is perfect for enthusiast and beginners. It can capture fast-moving objects for stills and videos while maintaining accurate focus.
Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera

$700 $749
Aside from the EOS Rebel's SL3's WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity with auto image transfer, it can shoot videos and time lapse videos at 4k resolution.
Panasonic Lumix G85 4K Digital Camera Kit

$798 $998
The Panasonic Lumix G85 is an excellent camera that offers heavyweight photo-taking power without the premium price, making it a great camera for newcomers to veterans.
Nikon D750

$1,997 $2,197
If you're a photographer who's looking for a compact camera, this is for you. It has 24.3MP image sensor, and you can shoot video in Full HD.
Kodak PixPro FZ43 Digital Camera

$62 $71
If you don't need an unnecessarily grand digital camera, the Kodak PixPro FZ43 can take 16-megapixel photos with a 4x zoom for high-resolution images even from up-close without breaking a $100 budget.
Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera

$80 $100
Show off your best cheesy smile with the Kodak instant camera, offering user-friendly features such as auto flash and a compact design for easy storage.
Canon EOS R Mirrorless Digital Camera with Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight

$1,899 $2,058
The Canon EOS R Mirrorless Camera has an impressive autofocus and electric viewfinder that allows you to see stills and videos as it is while the Flashpoint Zoom Speedlight aids in lighting.
Panasonic Lumix ZS200 4K Digital Camera

$598 $798
This point-and-shoot can camera capture vibrant and colorful photos at 4K quality. You can even make adjustments in-camera and instantly share images with Wi-Fi connectivity.
Profoto A1X On/Off-Camera Flash with Free 4-Piece Bundle

$895 $1,095
With the Profoto A1X On/Off-Camera Flash, you can turn any location into your studio. It supports different cameras and is intuitive to use, with a large, clear interface.
Nikon D7500

$1,297 $1,497
Get a good deal on this Nikon DSLR camera, which takes 4K UHD and 1080p HD-quality video. It has a big 3.2-inch tilting LCD screen so you can monitor your photo and video-taking.
Cobra SC 200D Dual Front and Rear Dash Cam

$180 $200
With front and rear-facing cameras, the Cobra SC 200D dash cam is a solid bet for capturing moments on the road in 1600p. It also has a built-in GPS to record your route, location, and speed.
Canon EOS M50 Vlogging Camera Bundle Kit with EF-M15-45mm + EF-M 55-200mm Lenses

$879 $999
Vlogging is demanding work, and if you'll be diving into the hobby, you're going to need a reliable camera kit to keep you looking flawless and provide world-class content at a brilliant quality.
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body

$1,399 $1,799
This Canon EOS deal is for the camera body only, with no lens or other equipment or accessories. This is a higher-end camera for experts or professionals capable of 4K or time-lapse Full HD video.
Panasonic Lumix LX100 4K Camera

$598 $798
If you want a great well-rounded camera that takes beautiful shots, the Panasonic Lumix LX100 camera is a simple but effective option for aspiring photographer professionals and veterans alike.
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS Digital Camera

$180 $207
Great for travel and everyday shots, this Canon digital camera has enough features and capabilities to capture high resolution images and full HD video at 30 fps.
Sony a7R II Camera (Body Only)

$1,300 $1,800
For the photographer with a passion for visuals, the Sony A7R II camera is a powerful beast capable of delivering stunning 4K videos and 42.4MP images for world-class shots every time.
Panasonic Lumix GX85 4K Digital Camera

$698 $998
Here's your chance to have your own mirrorless camera. This Panasonic Lumix camera has a 16MP sensor to take high-quality photos and videos.
GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera Special Bundle

$395 $592
When it comes to action cameras, you can always count on GoPro. This bundle includes mini extension pole with tripod, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB memory card, and spare rechargeable battery.best
Panasonic Lumix LX10 Camera

$498 $698
It's not always easy to find 20MP cameras in an affordable price range, but the Panasonic Lumix LX10 is an excellent fund-saver that doesn't skimp on any of the features of a higher-end option.
Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera with Accessory Bundle

$1,494 $2,244
Those looking for a camera that can take vivid pictures and full-frame 4K videos can trust the Nikon Z6 FX-Format Mirrorless Camera. It is lightweight and offers in-body stabilization.
Should you buy a new camera on Prime Day?

Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because it’s the day when Amazon tends to discount the latest technology. Hence, Prime Day is a perfect time to snag a new camera. In our experience, you won’t find a better deal on a new camera at any other time this year, including on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The discounts on those days will be comparable, and maybe even not as good, so if you wait, all you’ll be gaining is many months without the high-quality photos, convenience, and video that a new camera can provide. This should be great news if you’ve already been scanning the options and have a camera in mind, or if yours is a little old and you’re in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals, so your competition for the very best camera deals is limited. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount on a camera.

Also, it’s a good idea to be aware of Lightning Deals. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These flash sales can be drastic — and when they are, you should jump on them — but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is not so great. So keep a keen eye on these: You want to take advantage of the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and overpay for a camera.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated one will definitely be coming at some point. If it’s important to you to have the very newest camera, or if you’re buying a camera to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current cameras will drop again once the new ones emerge, and if you wait for Black Friday, you might be able to score a discount on the newer camera.

How to choose a camera on Prime Day

The wide selection in these Prime Day camera deals can be a little daunting, so it can help to set out the features and price range that are most important to you. That way, you’ll make sure that you come away from Prime Day with the right camera for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best digital cameras, best DSLR cameras, and best point-and-shoot cameras — here, our intrepid camera investigators and reviewers take you through all the top cameras and how each one could serve you best. There are so many potential advantages to a new camera, ranging from higher definition and larger sensors to size, to professional-level shots and video for all your commercial ventures, or the very best content on Youtube, TikTok, and more.

There’s also ease of use to consider. Not everyone is a pro when it comes to digital cameras — this might be a camera for a younger person or a beginner photographer. Digital Trends guide to the best digital cameras has a camera for every budget and need, so there’s no way you’ll come away from these Prime Day camera sales without a version of the camera you want.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away with the very best camera you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day camera sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day camera sales ranging from the very affordable Olympus Tough TG-6 camera to the professional-level Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, which could be as much as 10 times the price.

Secondly, it’s a good idea to scan for the brands you know. There will definitely be impressive discounts on camera names you recognize, like Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, GoPro, and Olympus. It’s not that you have to stick to these brands, but we know that a new camera is an investment that you want to enjoy for years to come. There are a great deal of lesser-known brands out there who don’t necessarily have the same reputation for quality, reliability, and service. While we want you to save as much as possible on Prime Day, we definitely don’t want you coming away with an inexpensive camera from a less reputable producer that will need to be replaced soon. If you find a deeply discounted camera but we haven’t reviewed it or covered it, you might want to take a beat. You should feel free to explore, but we recommend checking out our guides and reviews and going with what you know.

For most people, the choice of a camera is going to come down to function — what it can do and the features it offers.

If you’re looking for a top-tier overall camera, you should browse these Prime Day camera sales for the Fujifilm X-T4, which offers huge versatility in a lightweight format. It’s got a 26-megapixels APS-C sensor; that’s a lot of camera for this little build. If you’re interested in something heavier, browse these Prime Day camera deals for the Nikon D780, a refined DLSR with an on-chip phase-detection autofocus, which upgrades its performance in both live view and video modes. If going mirrorless is your priority, scan for a Canon EOS R5, which has great resolution, excellent autofocus, fast performance, and advanced 8K and 4K video. Now that traveling is once again an option, you might be looking for a smaller, point-and-shoot digital camera, like the Sony RX100 VII, while the kids might get the most out of the Olympus Tough TG-6.

Or maybe you don’t want a digital camera at all; maybe what you really want from these Prime Day camera sales is a classic, inexpensive, film camera like the Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic. It could be available in these Prime Day camera deals as well; there’s really something for everyone.

