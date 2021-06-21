  1. Deals
Best Prime Day dash cam deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day dash cam deals and sales

For peace of mind while behind the wheel, you should take advantage of this year’s Prime Day dash cam deals to buy the car accessory that’s become a requirement for most drivers. Purchasing a vehicle is a huge investment, so car owners turn to Prime Day deals every year for discounts on security devices such as alarms, GPS trackers, and dash cams. Installing a dash cam in your car provides a layer of security that no other accessory can provide, as it stores information that couldn’t be disputed if you ever find yourself in an accident, or an incident happens within your vicinity. The videos that dash cams record have helped the authorities figure out the culprit in road accidents and have also served as evidence in other cases, so you can protect not just yourself but also other people if you have one installed in your car. If you don’t own a dash cam yet because of the price, you shouldn’t let Prime Day pass without buying one as you can enjoy significant savings in purchasing a high-quality dash cam for your car.

Once you’ve checked out your purchases from Prime Day dash cam sales, you might want to look around for more deals that will help keep your family safe. Buying from Prime Day home security camera deals, for example, will allow you to monitor everything that’s going on at home, while Prime Day smart doorbell deals will let you check who’s at your front door or what’s happening outside. Feel free to look through Prime Day smart home deals for other devices that will improve your home’s security.

Best Prime Day dash cam deals

Cobra SC 200D Dual Front and Rear Dash Cam

$180 $200
With front and rear-facing cameras, the Cobra SC 200D dash cam is a solid bet for capturing moments on the road in 1600p. It also has a built-in GPS to record your route, location, and speed.
Buy at Amazon

Vantrue N4 Three Channel Front, Inside and Rear Dash Cam

$260 $270
You'll have all your bases covered with this three-channel dash cam. It can capture crystal-clear footage up to 1440p resolution even at night.
Buy at Newegg

Nextbase 322GW Dash Cam

$120 $170
Made with wide-angle lens, this Nextbase dash cam can capture a wide range of scenes as you drive. You can also review videos on its 2.5-inch LCD screen.
Buy at Best Buy
Extra $10 discount with coupon

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080p Dash Cam

$170 $200
Vantrue's N2 Pro Uber Dual 1080p Dash Cam records your car interior as well as the front view.
Buy at Amazon

Vantrue N1 Pro Compact 1080P Dash Cam

$80 $100
Vantrue's N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam captures 1920x1080 Full HD video with a 160-degree wide-angle lens. Motion sensor, collision detection, and 24-hour parking mode.
Buy at Amazon

TOGUARD Uber Dual Dash Cam

$102 $120
With 1080p resolution for front and rear cameras, you'll get sharp quality for all your road footage. Both cameras have 340-degree wide-angle lenses and can rotate at 360 degrees.
Buy at Amazon

Cobra Dash 2216D Drive HD Dual View 2-Channel Dash Cam

$200 $210
For full protection on the road, install these front and back cameras. The front camera records in 1080p resolution, while the rear camera records in 720p.
Buy at Adorama

THINKWARE Q800PRO Dash Cam

$185 $210
Going off-road? The Thinkware Q800 Pro dash cam is exactly what you need, designed for all-terrain durability with thermal protection, GPS, and enhanced night vision, all while recording in 1440p.
Buy at Amazon

Papago GoSafe S780 2-Channel 1080p Dash Camera

$200 $250
This small dash cam can monitor the front, back, and inside of your car and record footage at 1080p resolution.
Buy at B&H Photo

Vantrue N2 Uber Dual Dash Cam

$100 $150
The Vantrue N2 is a favorite among rideshare drivers, thanks to dual-camera support and great picture quality,
Buy at Newegg

Kenwood DRV-A601W 4K Dash Cam

$200 $250
Take your footage to the next level with the Kenwood DRV-A601W 4K dash cam, capable of dishing out breathtaking videos for your on-road montages that'll put regular cameras to shame.
Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Dash Cam 66W

$225 $250
Packed with incredible features that would blow most dash cams out of the water, the Garmin Dash Cam 66W delivers 1440p videos and an innovative Travelapse feature you can use for fantastic footage.
Buy at Amazon

VAVA CD001 Dash Cam

$96 $110
This dash cam by VAVA features an HD camera that can take videos at 60 frames per second, GPS tracking, and travel journals that can be accessed in real-time through its app.
Buy at Newegg

Minolta 1080p HD Dash Cam

$40 $50
This Minolta dash cam may be small, but don't underestimate its surveillance capability. It records in 1080p HD and has a spacious 16gb memory for all your on-the-road footage.
Buy at Adorama

VVCAR 3.0-inch Triple Dash Cam

$37 $47
VVCar's three-lens Triple Dash cam has front, rear, and inside cameras.
Buy at Amazon

Car owners shouldn’t miss this year’s Prime Day dash cam deals if they don’t have one installed yet in their vehicles. There are many kinds of security devices for cars, but dash cams have skyrocketed in popularity because of how easy they are to install and use. Dash cams cover a wide range of prices, starting from the most basic ones and going up to feature-packed, high-quality devices. With the discounts from Amazon’s annual shopping event, you’ll be able to stretch your budget so that you can buy a dash cam that’s normally too expensive for you, for a device that can better protect your car, yourself, and your family. You’ll be able to buy a dash cam with the latest features and better video quality, compared to basic dash cams that might not be able to help much when called upon because of limited capabilities and low video quality.

There are several known brands in the dash cam space, including Anker, Apeman, Garmin, Thinkware, and Vava, and each of them offer different models. You’ll need to do some research to determine the best dash cam for your vehicle, but you shouldn’t take up too much time, because with the popularity of Prime Day dash cam sales, there’s a huge chance that the best offers will quickly sell out. You don’t want to spend hours comparing dash cams only to see that Amazon’s stock of the device that you chose is all gone. Once a dash cam is sold out for Prime Day, the offer’s probably gone for good, making you lose out on what could have been the perfect dash cam for your vehicle at a reduced price. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of Amazon’s best offers this Prime Day for dash cams, so you don’t have to wade through hundreds of listings all at once.

Should you buy a new dash cam on Prime Day?

The importance of equipping a dash cam to your vehicle can’t be overstated, as the accessory will take videos that may spell the difference between proving your innocence during road accidents and finding yourself in a situation where you’re being blamed for something that you didn’t cause. Dash cams may also help you track down the culprit behind incidents, whether you’re the victim or someone else on the road with you. You never know when something like these will happen, and whether you will be behind the wheel or a loved one. For your peace of mind and the safety of your family, you should buy a new dash cam this Prime Day. There are countless benefits to installing a dash cam in your vehicle, so you should invest in the device as soon as possible. Take advantage of the discounts this Prime Day, before it’s too late and you find yourself in a situation when a dash cam would have helped immensely.

After Prime Day, you’ll get other opportunities to score discounts when buying dash cams during other shopping events, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, if you’re hoping for bigger price cuts, that remains unclear. There’s always the chance that the dash cam that you want to buy on Prime Day will be cheaper in the future, but that’s not a sure thing, so it won’t make sense to hold out for it. Additionally, if you don’t buy a new dash cam on Prime Day and instead wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to purchase one, that’s several months when your car isn’t protected with the benefits of having a dash cam installed. There’s no guarantee that the prices from Prime Day dash cam deals are the lowest that they’ll ever be for a while, but similarly, you don’t know when an accident will happen. It’s best to buy a new dash cam now to start enjoying the benefits of owning one, instead of delaying it for an unsure future.

How to choose a dash cam on Prime Day

The long list of brands and models for dash cams looks daunting, but to get a general idea of what you should be looking for during Prime Day dash cam sales, check out Digital Trends’ best dash cams. If you see an offer for any of these devices, then you’re sure that you’re getting a highly recommended dash cam for your vehicle. The primary purpose of dash cams is to record what happens in front of your vehicle, but some models also record what’s happening at the back, and others even take footage of you while you’re inside your car. One of the main factors to consider when buying a dash cam is what type of driver you are, as your preferred features will differ if you drive to the office daily, work for a ridesharing company, or just rarely take the car out for grocery runs. For example, those who drive for a living would want a dash cam that also records the interior of your vehicle so you have footage of your passengers, while those who barely use their car will want a dash cam with a long battery life or one that’s connected to the vehicle’s electrical system.

Other things you should look at when choosing a dash cam is the quality of the videos that it takes, as blurry footage wouldn’t help you at all; durability against hot and cold temperatures, which is especially important if you live in areas with extreme temperatures; and the largest micro SD card that it supports, which will determine the length of videos that it can keep at a certain time. You can adjust the quality of the footage that your dash cam takes, but larger memory cards will mean that you can store more footage before the oldest ones are overwritten. If you’d rather keep the oldest videos, there’s an option to stop saving footage when the micro SD card is full, but you’ll have to transfer them before your dash cam starts recording again. There are many other different features for dash cams, such as night vision and a G-sensor that keeps videos safe upon impact. It’s up to you to determine the ones that are the most important to you, and find a dash cam with these features that fits your budget.

