The 5 best Prime Day deals under $25 that end at midnight

Audible Premium Plus — 3 months free

Amazon Audible is an online audiobook and podcast service, and right now you can get three months of Audible Premium Plus, Audible’s top-tier plan, completely free. You won’t need to pay a penny provided you unsubscribe at any time before your renewal date. You’d normally pay $45 for a three-month Audible Premium Plus subscription, so you’re making great savings.

You may already have one of the best e-book readers around, like a Kindle Paperwhite, but if you want to listen to audiobooks, you can use Audible Premium Plus for instant access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals through the Plus catalog. There’s unlimited listening, and you also get a credit every month to spend on a new release or bestseller of your choice from the Premium Plus catalog. You’ll find this catalog has around 450,000 titles to choose from, with new titles added regularly. You can also buy additional titles from the Premium Plus catalog for 30% off with your subscription.

You’ll find a huge selection of audiobooks to listen to on road trips, in the car, on your commute, or even to help you get to sleep. There’s everything from bestsellers like The Terminal List (now an Amazon Prime Video series) to classic titles by Charles Dickens and Arthur Conan Doyle. You even get Audible Original podcasts included, like The Graham Norton Book Club.

Whatever you want to listen to, you’ll find something to suit your tastes in the Audible catalog, and you can listen across all your devices whether you’re at home or at the gym, commuting, or traveling. All your favorite podcasts are here too, so you can listen to everything in one place. You can choose to cancel your subscription before the free three months is up, in which case you won’t pay a penny, or continue your Audible Premium Plus membership for $14.95 per month.

Merkury Innovations Smart LED Light Strip — $8, was $20

Bring some color into your home with this smart LED light strip from Merkury Innovations. This 6.5-feet light strip has 180 super-bright LED bulbs, with millions of colors to choose from to suit your mood. Just download the Geeni smart home app, pick your color, and set your brightness for the perfect ambiance.

There’s no hub required with this LED light strip as these smart lights have Wi-Fi built-in, and they’re compatible with all 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks. Easy to set up, just place them where you want with the self-adhesive strip, and cut them to the required length. You can even link multiple strips using the included connector! They’re a great way to add additional lighting anywhere in your home.

This is one of the best smart LED light strips around, and it can be used in any room of your home, so you can add some colorful lighting to your lounge, mood lighting to the bedroom, or atmospheric lighting to your home theater. You could even use these lights around or behind one of the best TVs so it feels like you’re at the movies. Because these lights are weather-resistant, you can also use them outdoors for summer BBQs or garden get-togethers.

Echo Dot 4th Gen — $20, was $50

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker with Alexa, and also its smallest speaker, now in its fourth generation. The 4th Gen Echo Dot has a new spherical design that looks pretty cute wherever you place it, and comes in Charcoal, Glacier White, or Twilight Blue, with 100% post-consumer recycled mesh fabric. This is one of the best smart speakers you can get for the price, with a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker that delivers surprisingly great audio to fill a small space, with crisp highs and full-sounding bass.

The Echo Dot 4th Gen has Alexa built-in, and there’s no limit to what you can do with Amazon’s assistant. Control your smart home with your voice and turn on smart LED light bulbs, adjust your smart thermostat, or even lock compatible doors. You can set up routines with motion, so your compatible lights or coffee maker turn on as soon as you walk into a room. There’s even the free Alexa Guard feature, which will send you mobile alerts if your Echo Dot detects the sounds of glass breaking or your smoke alarm while you’re away from home.

Alexa has tens of thousands of skills to choose from — and you can even make your own skills — so you can enjoy a meditation session, get help sleeping, listen to your favorite tunes, audiobooks, or podcasts, or even play a game. Alexa can read you the news headlines, check the weather, tell jokes, and even remind you of appointments or meetings as well as settings alarms and timers, so you’ll never be late again.

With Alexa on your Echo Dot you can call friends and family who have an Echo device or the Alexa app. With multiple Echo dots, you can even drop in on other rooms in your home with an announcement, great if the kids are late for school, or make an announcement to the whole house when dinner’s ready.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4 Mini –$23, was $30

If you’re wondering what smart plugs are, well, they can turn any appliance in your home into a smart appliance! These Kasa Smart plugs from TP-Link allow you to control any electronic appliance with your voice using Alexa or Google Home Assistant. Just plug the smart plug into a socket, open the free app on your smartphone, and follow the instructions for setup.

These are some of the best smart plugs around, particularly if you’re looking for the best Google Home smart plugs. They allow you to turn appliances on and off from anywhere, so if you’re working late at the office, you can turn on the fan to cool down your room or the lights ready for when you get home. The app includes a handy countdown timer that turns off appliances automatically when the timer runs out, as well as a scheduling feature, so you can turn appliances on and off according to your schedule. Away on vacation? Use Away Mode to auto turn on and off appliances such as lights, making it appear as if you’re home and keeping your home safe.

These smart plugs also play well with other Kasa devices like smart bulbs, light strips, or the best security cameras, so you could set up lamps to turn on automatically when your camera detects motion, or turn all your devices on or off with one click.

All you need to use these smart plugs is a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, so they’re compatible with most home Wi-Fi. Manufactured by TP-Link, a trusted, reliable brand, you get four mini smart plugs in the pack.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25, was $50

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices around, offering 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, with support for every current HDR format, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Easy to set up, this streaming stick just plugs into your TV’s HDMI port — with a handy HDMI extender in the box so you’re not blocking other HDMI ports — and guides you through speedy setup with on-screen instructions.

With the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K you can stream over one million movies and TV shows from all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. The handy remote even has pre-set buttons to help you get to your favorite apps quickly. You can also watch live and free TV with services like YouTube, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, and more.

The handy Alexa-enabled voice remote offers top-notch voice control, so you can search for and launch content with your voice, control your TV’s power and volume, and even control your smart home. Just ask Alexa to dim the lights, check the weather, or view security cam feeds. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also offers personalized profiles for every member of your household, so you can each have your own viewing history, watch lists, and smart recommendations.

Simple and intuitive to use, this streaming stick is a must-buy for anyone who’s subscribed to multiple streaming services and doesn’t want the expense of buying a smart TV or using a games console to access their favorite shows and movies. It’s a great alternative to streaming devices like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Chromecast with Google TV.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a sustainable choice, too, with energy-saving low power mode — and 97% of its packaging is wood fiber-based materials from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests, so you’re doing your bit for the planet.

