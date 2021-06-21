All the latest Amazon Prime Day drone deals and sales

The 2021 Prime Day drone deals are now in full swing and there’s no shortage of fantastic picks to choose from. Whether you’re just getting into the world of remote-controlled quadcopters or you’ve already been initiated into this growing hobby, you’ll find some exciting opportunities with these Prime Day deals, as some of the most affordable drones with amazing maneuverability, obstacle avoidance, 4K cameras, and other features are heavily discounted right now.

There was a time when drones were either inexpensive and super flimsy or would cost you more than $1,000. Today, however, you can find tons of mid-priced drones that have amazing controls as well as top-rate photography and video recording capabilities. If you’re in the market for a new drone, read on to see the best Prime Day drone deals up for grabs right now and discuss some things to keep in mind while you shop. We’re already seeing some extraordinary deals on DJI, Holy Stone, and Potensic that you can take advantage of today:

Best Prime Day drone deals

Should you buy a new drone on Prime Day?

Technology tends to dominate these huge seasonal sales and we’re expecting Prime Day drone deals to be pretty good. That means that now’s a good time to buy, especially as Prime Day easily rivals Black Friday when it comes to offering up the latest gadgets at the lowest prices you’ll see all year. Buy your drone in the Prime Day sales and you have an entire summer of enjoying using it rather than waiting until the winter months. The very best discounts and deals you’ll see in the summer arrive with Prime Day, so whether you’re a first-time drone experimenter, a seasoned pilot, an amateur photographer, or someone who needs a drone for their business, now is the perfect time to invest in one.

It’s not a good idea to wait for Black Friday in November assuming you’ll get a better deal. If there is a drone that you’ve had your eye on — maybe it’s a quadcopter that can capture 4K footage; maybe it’s an ideal accompaniment for your GoPro — and you see it come up on sale, we recommend you go for it. There won’t be any noticeable difference in prices between these two sales so don’t worry about that. Get on these Prime Day drone deals as fast as you can; you might not get another chance even during the end-of-year holiday sales. It might not be as cheap come Black Friday or even go on sale at all.

How to choose a drone on Prime Day

There are a lot of different drone models out there, but in a relatively young market for this tech, there’s only a handful of brands truly worth your money. Before diving into these Prime Day drone sales make sure you do a little bit of research. Look at the different makes available on Amazon so you can decide in advance which type of drone is best for you. Always stick to household names, never buy a product with bad reviews (or worse, no reviews). Also if you see a significant discount on any drone make sure that the deal doesn’t seem too suspicious. If something is heavily discounted but has poor reviews, it’s safe to say that even the low price doesn’t make that product worth an investment.

Maybe you’re looking for your first drone, or you’ve decided that your old drone isn’t up to scratch and you need a new one that can take amazing 4K video. Ask yourself: Does it need to be the very newest one? Brands will always come out with new models, and while they will naturally have a shininess about them and some bells and whistles last year’s models didn’t have, that does not mean they are better. We tend to see last-generation tech get big discounts when retailers run huge sales like Prime Day, and that’s to your advantage. Great drones from 2019 and 2020 are up for grabs at their lowest-ever prices. Also, with last-generation tech, you know what you are getting. The newest tech can be a gamble; it can pay dividends not to take those risks.

Keep your eyes peeled for Lightning Deals during the Prime Day drone sales. These are some of the deepest discounts on the newest drones with the best features. If you know what you’re looking for — let’s say you absolutely know you need a drone with 4K footage, or it’s something for the kids you have in mind — and you see it go on sale, you need to jump on it really quickly. Other shoppers will be looking for the same drone and this tech tends to get swept up right away. Amazon has you covered with their return policy, so even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it.

You can find out everything you’d ever want to know about these drones through online reviews — including here on Digital Trends. Also, check out our guides to the best cheap drones as well as the best drones under $500 so you know what to expect. Think about how far your budget can stretch, too. It’s easy to spend a lot on a drone but it’s only wise to do so if you can afford it. Here are a few specific design features to keep in mind when shopping these Prime Day drone deals:

Battery life: Most drones have a flight time that averages about 30 minutes. So whichever drone you decide to buy, make sure it hits the 30-minute flight mark at least.

Most drones have a flight time that averages about 30 minutes. So whichever drone you decide to buy, make sure it hits the 30-minute flight mark at least. Motors : Some drones have brushless motors. This means that these drones are usually quieter than their competitors — they also have a longer life span.

: Some drones have brushless motors. This means that these drones are usually quieter than their competitors — they also have a longer life span. Camera specs: This is probably the most important feature you’re looking for when shopping for a drone. The DJI Mavic Pro, for example, can shoot 4K video and uses a 1-inch sensor to give you images clearer than most smartphones ever could. Always make sure to check the video and image specs before you make your purchase. You can also choose to go with a drone without a camera and add on a camera of your choosing later — just make sure they have a gimbal to keep your camera steady.

This is probably the most important feature you’re looking for when shopping for a drone. The DJI Mavic Pro, for example, can shoot 4K video and uses a 1-inch sensor to give you images clearer than most smartphones ever could. Always make sure to check the video and image specs before you make your purchase. You can also choose to go with a drone without a camera and add on a camera of your choosing later — just make sure they have a gimbal to keep your camera steady. GPS: Most high-end drones have GPS add-ons to make navigation easier. They also have return-to-home (RTH) technology so you’ll never lose your drone in the sky. Some drones even have ‘Follow Me’ functionality so your device can follow you around aerially when you’re biking or hiking up a hill. Most DJI drones like the Mavic Air and Mavic Pro accommodate all these features.

Most high-end drones have GPS add-ons to make navigation easier. They also have return-to-home (RTH) technology so you’ll never lose your drone in the sky. Some drones even have ‘Follow Me’ functionality so your device can follow you around aerially when you’re biking or hiking up a hill. Most DJI drones like the Mavic Air and Mavic Pro accommodate all these features. Range: This tells you how far your drone can go. The better the range, the more expensive the drone. The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom, for example, can fly as far as 8 kilometers.

This tells you how far your drone can go. The better the range, the more expensive the drone. The DJI Mavic 2 Zoom, for example, can fly as far as 8 kilometers. Racing drones: If you’re not looking for a professional drone but just something to have fun with, you probably need a racing or toy drone. These are smaller and don’t have any enhanced camera abilities and their main focus is on a strong motor and a lighter weight so they can move faster. You can also compete in racing leagues with these!

