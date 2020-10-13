Best Prime Day External Hard Drive Deals 2020: HDDs and SSDs

Prime Day is finally upon us, and as we look over the landscape of Prime Day deals, it’s a good time to issue a reminder: The cloud is not the only storage solution, far from it. The cloud can be complicated and is only helpful when you have access to it, which is not always the case. Some of us prefer an external hard drive, for ease of transfer, portability, security, and peace of mind. Right now, there are some great opportunities to explore Prime Day external hard drive deals. Whether you want a back up to your back up, faster backups, or just an alternative to the cloud, this could be your opportunity to save.
Today’s best Prime Day external hard drive deals
- PNY Elite 480GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD — $49, was $150
- Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Black — $56, was $70
- Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive for Xbox — $65, was $110
- Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Black — $80, was $100
- SanDisk Extreme 500GB External Portable SSD (USB 3.1 Type-A/Type-C) — $85, was $170
- Western Digital My Passport Wireless Pro 3TB Portable External HDD — $180, was $250
- WD Black 2TB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD — $350, was $500
Western Digital My Passport Wireless Pro 3TB Portable External HDD$180
SanDisk Extreme 500GB External Portable SSD (USB 3.1 Type-A/Type-C)$85
Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive for Xbox$65
Western Digital My Passport 4TB External Hard Drive$109
WD Black 2TB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD$350
Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive for PS4$65
Samsung T5 1TB Portable External SSD$130
Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Black$56
Western Digital My Passport 5TB External Hard Drive$100
Western Digital Elements 8TB Desktop External Hard Drive$145
Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive for PS4$88
Seagate 8TB Game Drive Hub for Xbox$145
G-Technology G-DRIVE Mobile 4TB External Hard Drive$140
Western Digital Black P10 5TB Portable Game Drive$95
Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Black$56
G-Technology G-DRIVE 4TB External Hard Drive$140
PNY Elite 480GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD$49
Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB External Hard Drive$55
Seagate Mobile Drive 1TB External Hard Drive for Chromebooks$50
Western Digital Easystore 8TB External Hard Drive$140
Seagate Expansion Desktop 16TB External Hard Drive$295
Western Digital 2TB Gaming External Hard Drive Drive for PS4$62
Seagate Expansion Desktop 8TB External Hard Drive$125
Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0, Black$80
Western Digital My Passport 4TB External Hard Drive for Macs$120
Western Digital Elements 5TB External Hard Drive$100
How to choose an external hard drive
There are a multitude of external hard drives brands, fabrications, and sizes to choose from when browsing Prime Day external hard drive deals. So many, in fact, that the choice can be overwhelming. To help you find the right external hard drive for you, let’s take a look at the major features — storage capacity, SSD vs. HDD, transfer speed, portability and durability, security, compatibility, and extra features — to make sure you get the right one.
The first thing we should look at is storage capacity. Ask yourself how big a hard drive you need? Look at what you’ve got saved on your computer, and in the cloud and measure accordingly, taking into account your future needs and how many devices you’re going to back up on this external hard drive, which can range from 64GB to several TB, which is quite a difference. Then consider SSD versus an HDD. We go deep on the difference here, but, basically, SSDs have no moving parts (HDDs do), making SSD drives much faster, less easily damaged, and more expensive. We usually recommend SSDs, with budget considerations in mind, of course. Older drives will have USB 2.0, as a standard, and it’s pretty slow, reaching only 480Mbps. Newer drives will have USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen1, or USB 3.2 Gen1 as standard (they’re similar) with speeds of up to 5Gbps. Then there’s USB 3.1 Gen2 and USB 3.2 Gen2 (again, similar), providing 10Gbps transfers. At the top of the USB 3 pile is USB 3.2, or 3.2 2×2, with 20Gbps. Up from there is the Thunderbolt 3 protocol with up to 40Gbps in transfer speed.
Related
- These are all the best Prime Day Chromebook deals
- And there are all the best Prime Day Laptop deals
- Mac fan? Here are all the best Prime Day MacBook deals
One of the main reasons to choose an external hard drive over, or in addition to, the cloud is its portability. Lots of great drives are meant to stay at your home or your office, but if you’re looking for one to take with you where you go, there are some things to consider. External hard drives can vary greatly in size and weight; the smaller ones with the most capacity tend to be, you guessed it, the most expensive. Part of this consideration is durability; no drive lasts forever, and lots of contemporary drives come with rugged casings to protect them against damage, SSD, without those moving parts, tends to stand up better to impact damage than HDD.
Another consideration is security. How sensitive is the data you are backing up and transferring? If the answer to this question is anything but “not very” you’ll want to consider encryption, either through software or the device’s hardware. You can get software that’s compatible with most drives, but if you want to step up your security, get a drive with hardware encryption. If security is a top concern, you can even look at drives with physical security systems.
Finally, but not least important, is compatibility and features. Hard drives often come formatted for a specific operating system. So ask yourself before buying, ‘Do I have Windows or MacOS and will this change any time soon?’ You can always reformat an external hard drive, or partition it, but you probably want to avoid that challenge by making sure your external drive is compatible with the target operating system. Look at the features too: Consider what kind of warranty is offered; look at your machine and note whether you’re going to need to buy extra cables; some come with Wi-Fi — is this important to you?
When you’re exploring Prime Day external hard drive deals, make sure to get the external hard drive that’s right for you.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- How to choose an external hard drive
- These are the best cheap external hard drive deals for October 2020
- This (early) Prime Day deal saves you $60 on the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD
- These are the best cheap SSD deals for October 2020
- What is SATA? Here’s everything you need to know about it