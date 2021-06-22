All the latest Amazon Prime Day external hard drive deals and sales

Computer peripherals such as monitors, keyboards, and routers are always some of the most heavily discounted items among the annual Prime Day deals, and if you need some extra storage space, you’ll be glad to know that external hard drives are certainly no exception to this Prime Day rule. Amazon’s 48-hour summer blowout event is the best chance during the summer (and maybe the year) to buy new tech for your computer, but with the first day of the sale just about over, you’d better get a move on if you want to snap up any of the Prime Day external hard drive deals that are left.

Best Prime Day external hard drive deals

There’s a growing importance to owning external hard drives because of the data that affects our daily lives. The accessory isn’t just for the files that will no longer fit in your computers; it’s also used by gaming consoles for installing games and storing save data. You can use an external hard drive to offload data that you’re not using, freeing up space on your computer or console. You can also use it as a digital safe for important and confidential documents, as it might be risky to leave these files on your computer due to the prevalence of hackers. Whatever purpose you think it will serve you, you should buy from Prime Day external hard drive deals so you can enjoy savings on premium models or purchase several external hard drives at a time because you can never have too many when you’re creating so much data each day.

Some of the popular brands for external hard drives include Western Digital, SanDisk, and Seagate, though many others make quality products. You should take time to study the different models of external hard drives and the features that they provide, but you don’t want to take too long. This is because the demand for external hard drives is growing, and with Prime Day’s external hard drive sales, more people will be buying them because of the discounts that they can avail. You don’t want to choose the external hard drive that you want to buy after hours of research, only to find the item out of stock from Amazon. There’s no telling how long stocks of any product will last during Prime Day, so while it’s important that you thoroughly check the offered external hard drives, you need to finalize your purchase as soon as you can because you’ll be competing for inventory with other shoppers. To help you win this race, we’ve gathered some of the best offers for external hard drives this Prime Day so you can access them from one place.

Should you buy a new external hard drive on Prime Day?

Even if your computer or gaming console’s storage isn’t at the limit yet, you should take advantage of Prime Day’s discounts to buy an external hard drive. It’s hard to predict when your storage will reach full capacity, so it will be better to have an external hard drive on hand so you won’t lose files by being forced to delete them to create space. If your devices’ storage is now full, then it’s even more of a no-brainer to buy from Prime Day external hard drive deals right now. Brands may release newer models soon, but you can buy them later on to enjoy the new features as you’ll always be needing more external hard drives while you create and download more files to safeguard.

There will surely be more deals for external hard drives shortly, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, you shouldn’t delay purchasing the storage devices if you’re expecting bigger discounts. While there’s a possibility, it’s unclear if retailers will be offering larger price cuts in the future compared to the savings that you can enjoy from Amazon right now. Additionally, if you’re waiting for months before buying an external hard drive, there’s a huge risk that your computer’s storage will not be able to handle all the data that you need. If you buy a new external hard drive right now, then you can already start transferring files from your computer instead of being forced to delete files, which is something that you may regret.

How to choose an external hard drive on Prime Day

To start the process of choosing an external hard drive to buy on Prime Day, you’ll need to determine whether you’ll go wired or wireless. Wired external hard drives require a cable to connect the accessory to your computer, while wireless external hard drives are more mobile because you don’t need cables to use them. You might want to check out Digital Trends’ best external hard drives and best wireless external hard drives for a better idea of what these accessories offer and the brands and models that are highly recommended for each type. If you’re planning to use it for a gaming console, you should also take a look at our best external hard drives for the PS4 and best external hard drives for Xbox Series X to help you narrow down your search.

One of the most important factors in choosing an external hard drive is its capacity. It will be a waste to buy a 10TB external hard drive if you’ll just be storing your console’s save data, which don’t take up too much space. On the other hand, you shouldn’t buy a 1TB external hard drive if you’re planning to store a huge collection of videos as it will fill up quickly. You should also consider whether the external hard drive will be permanently placed in one location or if you’ll be bringing it along wherever you go since the latter will require a durability-focused design that will protect the device from accidental damage. Similarly, you should also check the external hard drive’s physical size. You wouldn’t want to be lugging around a huge block if you need the extra storage to be available at all times.

