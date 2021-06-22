  1. Deals
Best Prime Day external hard drive deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day external hard drive deals and sales

External hard drive
Computer peripherals such as monitors, keyboards, and routers are always some of the most heavily discounted items among the annual Prime Day deals, and if you need some extra storage space, you’ll be glad to know that external hard drives are certainly no exception to this Prime Day rule. Amazon’s 48-hour summer blowout event is the best chance during the summer (and maybe the year) to buy new tech for your computer, but with the first day of the sale just about over, you’d better get a move on if you want to snap up any of the Prime Day external hard drive deals that are left.

After buying what you need from these Prime Day external hard drive sales, check out these offers from Amazon and other retailers for other computer essentials, including Prime Day monitor deals, Prime Day printer deals, Prime Day wireless keyboard deals, Prime Day wireless mouse deals, and Prime Day router deals. While you’re at it, you might even consider upgrading your entire computer with one of these Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day PC deals.

Best Prime Day external hard drive deals

SanDisk Extreme 500GB Portable SSD

$85 $150
Need a tough, portable SSD for less than 100 bones? This one offers high-speed storage on the go with a hard, shock-proof shell, speeds of up to 1,050MBps, and a modern USB-C port.
Buy at Amazon

Seagate One Touch 4TB Portable External Hard Drive

$90 $115
If you need some more storage space than most portable HDDs can provide, this 4TB Seagate One Touch punches well above its weight in the storage department.
Buy at Staples

LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB Portable External Hard Drive

$50 $80
With a rugged housing surrounding a 1TB HDD, the LaCie mini portable hard drive lets you take your digital treasures anywhere without worry.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Elements 4TB External Hard Drive

$105 $129
Store a small truckload of files with this 4TB hard drive, perfect for working professionals with an archive's worth of documents or the small-time indie multimedia users with a number of videos.
Buy at Amazon

PNY Elite 480GB USB 3.0 Portable SSD

$60 $164
This SSD puts 480GB of storage in the palm of your hands and is the most affordable option in its category.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Easystore 4TB External Portable Hard Drive

$80 $150
The Western Digital Easystore portable external hard drive is a powerful upgrade to any storage, and with 4TB to back you up, it's a great add-on to your computer that you can take on the go.
Buy at Best Buy

Seagate One Touch 2TB External Hard Drive

$67 $82
Store all your photos, videos, and important files with the Seagate One Touch external hard drive. This one has 2TB for everything you need, quadrupling what most laptops can afford to store.
Buy at Staples
Prime Day Deal

Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive for PS4

$60 $90
Why delete old games when you could store them for a lifetime? With the Seagate 2TB Game Drive, you can hold onto your games and saves and revive them just in time for the PS5.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Elements 6TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive

$125 $190
This external hard drive with 6TB of storage capacity is an excellent option for all your file needs, packing an immense amount of space in one small package.
Buy at Amazon
Prime Day Deal

Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive for PS4

$85 $123
Can't get rid of your favorite games from the past few years? The Seagate 4TB game drive lets you store all your files and saves, with enough room to let you make new memories with new games.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB SSD + Bar Plus 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive

$191 $230
Samsung T7 is the SSD to beat, with a built-in fingerprint sensor that lets you secure your data, industry-leading speed, and a shock-resistant exterior. This bundle includes a 128GB flash drive.
Buy at Samsung

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB External Hard Drive

$274 $350
Need to store enough files to start your own archive? The Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB hard drive is immense and can work on both PC and Mac platforms for universal usability.
Buy at Amazon

G-Technology G-DRIVE 4TB External Hard Drive

$140 $180
If you aren't sure about the efficacy of WD or Seagate, G-Technology's got you covered with its G-DRIVE external hard drive, offering 4TB of space that you can use to back up your files.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Elements 2TB External Hard Drive

$60 $130
For basic desktop storage needs, this smaller version of the popular Western Digital Elements external drive is a steal at this price. It's slim and easily portable, too.
Buy at Amazon

Seagate External Hard Drive 8TB HDD Expansion

$200 $220
Beef up your storage space so you can save as much files as you need. This 8TB hard drive is compatible with the PC, Xbox, and PS4.
Buy at Newegg

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD 500GB

$90 $110
This portable SSD has a secure fingerprint reader and can fit in your pocket. With transfer speeds of up to 1GB/second it's also a blazing fast way to back up your files.
Buy at Amazon

G-Technology G-DRIVE Mobile 4TB External Hard Drive

$140 $150
The G-Technology G-DRIVE Mobile hard drive is a great add-on to any desktop, compatible with both Macs and Windows, with this one having 4TB of space for all your important files.
Buy at Amazon

Seagate Game Drive 2TB External Hard Drive for Xbox

$59 $110
If you've piled up one too many Xbox games (which is admittedly a nice problem to have), then this 2TB storage drive can help ease your console's storage burden.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung T7 Portable 500GB SSD

$70 $100
With a 500GB capacity, the Samsung T7 is a rugged pocket-sized external SSD that gives you some extra space for just about anything you need to store.
Buy at Amazon

G-Technology G-DRIVE 10TB External Hard Drive

$300 $350
If you want an enormous amount of space in one compact package, the G-Technology 10TB G-DRIVE external hard drive is great at saving files, space, and — with this discount — cash too.
Buy at Amazon

WD Black 5TB P10 External Hard Drive for PS4/Xbox One/PC/Mac USB 3.2

$95 $150
With the high performance of WD Black, this hard drive will make sure none of your media stutters and will give you the best chance at preventing data corruption.
Buy at Newegg

WD Black 2TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Gaming Hard Drive

$75 $90
WD's hard drives have always been known for their durability, and their 2TB Game Drive is no different. This hard drive can pack upwards of 20 games and saves with room left to spare.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital My Passport 4TB External Hard Drive for Macs

$110 $135
Your Mac not packed with enough space? Take the WD My Passport 4TB hard drive out for a spin, designed specifically for Apple computers, and store as many files as you could ever need.
Buy at Office Depot

Western Digital Easystore 1TB External Hard Drive

$48 $85
If you aren't in the market for a pricey external hard drive, this 1TB Easystore from Western Digital is a great budget-friendly choice for that small boost in storage without breaking the bank.
Buy at Best Buy

Western Digital My Passport Go 500GB External Hard Drive

$89 $120
When your PC's storage isn't enough, this portable 2TB My Passport Ultra external hard drive by Western Digital is a must-have.
Buy at Amazon

Seagate Expansion 2TB External Hard Drive

$58 $72
If your computer's a bit lacking in the storage department, the 2TB Seagate Expansion drive is the perfect solution, capable of adding a large amount of space for the heavy-duty user.
Buy at Staples

Western Digital 2TB Gaming External Hard Drive Drive for PS4

$71 $90
External hard drives aren't just for PCs. Modern gaming consoles like the PS4 can also use them, and this 2TB Western Digital portable HDD is perfect for expanding your PlayStation's storage.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital My Passport 5TB External Hard Drive

$110 $150
The WD My Passport is a reliable hard drive in any situation, and with 5TB of storage, you can comfortably store all your important files without any problems.
Buy at Amazon

Western Digital Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive

$89 $180
If you need a well-rounded hard drive that balances price and storage, the WD Easystore 5TB hard drive is definitely what you need, usable with both PCs and Macs alike.
Buy at Best Buy
Prime Day Deal

Samsung T5 2TB Portable External SSD

$190 $280
About as long and wide as a credit card (although obviously thicker), the fast and super-compact Samsung T5 external SSD is our favorite external hard drive thanks to its speed and size.
Buy at Amazon

There’s a growing importance to owning external hard drives because of the data that affects our daily lives. The accessory isn’t just for the files that will no longer fit in your computers; it’s also used by gaming consoles for installing games and storing save data. You can use an external hard drive to offload data that you’re not using, freeing up space on your computer or console. You can also use it as a digital safe for important and confidential documents, as it might be risky to leave these files on your computer due to the prevalence of hackers. Whatever purpose you think it will serve you, you should buy from Prime Day external hard drive deals so you can enjoy savings on premium models or purchase several external hard drives at a time because you can never have too many when you’re creating so much data each day.

Some of the popular brands for external hard drives include Western Digital, SanDisk, and Seagate, though many others make quality products. You should take time to study the different models of external hard drives and the features that they provide, but you don’t want to take too long. This is because the demand for external hard drives is growing, and with Prime Day’s external hard drive sales, more people will be buying them because of the discounts that they can avail. You don’t want to choose the external hard drive that you want to buy after hours of research, only to find the item out of stock from Amazon. There’s no telling how long stocks of any product will last during Prime Day, so while it’s important that you thoroughly check the offered external hard drives, you need to finalize your purchase as soon as you can because you’ll be competing for inventory with other shoppers. To help you win this race, we’ve gathered some of the best offers for external hard drives this Prime Day so you can access them from one place.

Should you buy a new external hard drive on Prime Day?

Even if your computer or gaming console’s storage isn’t at the limit yet, you should take advantage of Prime Day’s discounts to buy an external hard drive. It’s hard to predict when your storage will reach full capacity, so it will be better to have an external hard drive on hand so you won’t lose files by being forced to delete them to create space. If your devices’ storage is now full, then it’s even more of a no-brainer to buy from Prime Day external hard drive deals right now. Brands may release newer models soon, but you can buy them later on to enjoy the new features as you’ll always be needing more external hard drives while you create and download more files to safeguard.

There will surely be more deals for external hard drives shortly, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, you shouldn’t delay purchasing the storage devices if you’re expecting bigger discounts. While there’s a possibility, it’s unclear if retailers will be offering larger price cuts in the future compared to the savings that you can enjoy from Amazon right now. Additionally, if you’re waiting for months before buying an external hard drive, there’s a huge risk that your computer’s storage will not be able to handle all the data that you need. If you buy a new external hard drive right now, then you can already start transferring files from your computer instead of being forced to delete files, which is something that you may regret.

How to choose an external hard drive on Prime Day

To start the process of choosing an external hard drive to buy on Prime Day, you’ll need to determine whether you’ll go wired or wireless. Wired external hard drives require a cable to connect the accessory to your computer, while wireless external hard drives are more mobile because you don’t need cables to use them. You might want to check out Digital Trends’ best external hard drives and best wireless external hard drives for a better idea of what these accessories offer and the brands and models that are highly recommended for each type. If you’re planning to use it for a gaming console, you should also take a look at our best external hard drives for the PS4 and best external hard drives for Xbox Series X to help you narrow down your search.

One of the most important factors in choosing an external hard drive is its capacity. It will be a waste to buy a 10TB external hard drive if you’ll just be storing your console’s save data, which don’t take up too much space. On the other hand, you shouldn’t buy a 1TB external hard drive if you’re planning to store a huge collection of videos as it will fill up quickly. You should also consider whether the external hard drive will be permanently placed in one location or if you’ll be bringing it along wherever you go since the latter will require a durability-focused design that will protect the device from accidental damage. Similarly, you should also check the external hard drive’s physical size. You wouldn’t want to be lugging around a huge block if you need the extra storage to be available at all times.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

