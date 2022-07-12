This is the best time in the year to look for Prime Day laptop deals if you’re thinking of picking up a new one, and if you’re looking for something small and portable, Surface Laptops are the ones to go for. If you’re unfamiliar with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop lineup, they are some of the thinnest and most portable laptops on the market, with the possible exception of the XPS laptops from Dell, and are perfect if you want something light that can still pack a bit of punch. Let’s check out some of the better Prime Day Surface Laptop deals available so you can get something you’ll love and enjoy for many years to come, plucked straight from the Best Buy Prime Day deals rival sale.

Surface Laptop Go — $350, was $400

Why Buy

Light and easy to carry around

Great build quality

Good battery life

Comes with Wi-Fi 6

One of the big benefits of a Surface Laptop is that its lightweight and easy to take around with you, and none is as lightweight as the Surface Laptop Go. Weighing in at a little under two-and-a-half pounds, this little baby not only packs a punch under the hood, but it also looks good doing it. The screen is just 12.4-inches in size, so it’s pretty small overall, meaning you can fit it relatively easily in a bag or maybe a big handbag or purse, making it a perfect companion if you’re constantly on the move. Even better, the 1536 x 1024 resolution screen is touch-enabled, making it much easier to use when you’re out and about, instead of having to worry about pulling out a mouse.

As for internal specs, it comes with a 10th-generation Intel i5-1035G1, a midrange, four-core processor that can handle quite a lot of the productivity software that you can throw at it and then some, making it good for general use tasks like streaming. It doesn’t have a discrete GPU, which is to be expected at this price point and given its purpose, but it does have the integrated Intel UHD Graphics, so you may get away with a little bit of indie gaming if that’s your thing. The Go also has a great battery life, up to 13 hours depending on your usage, plus it has a fast-charging option that lets you charge it up to 80% in an hour if you’re in a hurry.

It also has good sound provided by Dolby Audio and a 720p webcam that you can use for meetings and the like. As for RAM and storage, they are a little bit on the lower side for the base model, sitting at 4GB and 64GB, respectively. There is the option at Best Buy to go for 8GB of RAM, which we encourage with these Prime Day Surface Laptop deals, and you can also increase the storage up to 256GB, which isn’t as important since you can supplement it with a good external hard drive deal if you want to. The 128GB upgrade option may be worth it since having a little bit of extra storage space can make storage management so much easier in the long run.

Overall, the Surface Go is a great little laptop to pick up if you’re in the market for Prime Day Surface Laptop deals that will bag you a lightweight and capable laptop. You might also want to check out the Surface Laptop 2 if you’re considering this lineup.

Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Why Buy



Has AMD CPU option

Incredibly thin and very light

Excellent keyboard

Great battery life

If you want something with a little more heft to it, at least when it comes to the processing power, the Surface Laptop 4 is a good alternative among the Prime Day Surface Laptop deals. Even though it has better specs under the hood, Microsoft has still managed to keep it thin and lightweight, which is honestly quite impressive. it also boasts a larger 13.5-inch screen. There are also quite a lot of differences between the Surface Laptop 4 vs. the Surface Laptop 3, with the biggest one being the specs under the hood as the Surface Laptop 3 didn’t have a great CPU.

Thankfully, that’s been fixed this time around with the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Surface Edition, which is sort of equivalent to an i5, although if you don’t feel like that’s enough, you have quite a few upgrade options, including an AMD Ryzen 7, or if you prefer Intel, an i5 or an i7. Overall, that means you have a lot of customization to make the Surface Laptop 4 as powerful as you need it to be, and we’d certainly encourage going for something like the Ryzen 7, given that it’s significantly cheaper and there’s a deal on it. Of course, whichever CPU brand you go for, you’ll also get the associated integrated GPU, which is roughly the same in terms of power, so it shouldn’t be a big factor in your decision-making process.

As for the other specs, RAM is a respectable 8GB and should be more than enough for most people, although you can upgrade it to 16GB or 32GB if you need to, although there’s no deal on either of those options, so it’s probably not worth it. Storage comes at a base of 128GB, with the option to upgrade to 256GB and 512GB, but be aware that there not any great deals on either. We’ve found that a configuration of an AMD Ryzen 7 and 256GB storage will net you a great deal that is equivalent to just upgrading the base model up to 256GB, so definitely go for that option if you do want the larger hard drive space.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 4 is one of the great Prime Day Surface Laptop deals to pick up if you want something a little bit more powerful, and while it is slightly more expensive, the previously mentioned combo is a good option if you want to upgrade the base model. While you’re at it, we’d definitely encourage you to look at the other really thin laptop lineup from Dell in this comparison between the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 vs. Dell XPS 15, as well as some of the other great Prime Day deals going on.

