Best Prime Day mattress sales: Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Amazon deals

The best Prime Day deals are here, and some of the very best discounts this year are on mattresses. With price cuts from Tempur-Pedic, Cocoon, and Helix, now is a great time to score some savings a new bed.

Prime Day 2019 offers the perfect opportunity if you took your time to think on some Fourth of July deals but weren’t ready to take the plunge. Prime Day offers the opportunity to save hundreds, and now that it has finally arrived, you can get start saving now, as Amazon and select retailers are celebrating the event with Prime Day mattress sales.

Best Prime Day Mattress Sales

Cocoon by Sealy

Through July 22, you can get a new mattress and furnish it with Cocoon’s summer sale. Get 25% off Cocoon’s Chill mattress and receive two DreamFit Pillows and a DreamFit Sheet Set to go with it. If you’re in the market for a queen size bed, that means a $1,086 value for just $637. If you prefer to sink in and feel cradled by your mattress, choose Cocoon’s medium-soft option. If you’d rather have a cooler sleeping experience and want to feel like you’re sleeping on top of the mattress, go with the extra firm.

Shop Cocoon by Sealy

Tempur-Pedic

This sale is technically still part of Tempur-Pedic’s 4th of July sale, but since it runs through July 15, we’ll count it as part of the celebration. You can save $500 on any Tempur-breeze model, which includes its three-layer Probreeze and four-layer Luxebreeze variants in any size. With Tempur-Pedic’s classic memory foam, this series boasts more cooling than other Tempur-Pedic mattresses.

Helix

Helix has extended its 4th of July sale through July 15, so you can take advantage of this multilevel sale as it runs through Prime Day. Spend $600 or more and get $100 off with code FOURTH100, spend $1,250 or more and get $150 off with code FOURTH150, and spend $1,750 or more and get $200 off with code FOURTH200. Redeem any of the three codes and get two free Dream Pillows with your purchase.

Shop Helix

Coddle

Coddle is celebrating the first half of July with its Coddle Deal Day, running July 10-17. This sale has huge potential for savings, with 50% off its dual-sided mattress and 15% off everything else on its website with code DEALDAYS. If you’re in the market for a king size mattress, this deal means you can get the Coddle mattress for just $575. And if you want to furnish the rest of your home, take advantage of that 15% off on Coddle’s convertible couch, convertible chair, ottoman, pillows, and more.

Shop Coddle

Signature Sleep 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

Queen – $299

The top four inches of this 12-inch mattress are memory foam and the bottom eight inches are made with high-density foam, so if you want to sink into your mattress a little without feeling suffocated, this is a great choice for you. On sale for 16% off its original price of $355 and with thousands of highly rated reviews on Amazon, it’s a great deal on a trustworthy brand.

Classic Brands 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

King – $226

Classic Brands is offering its memory foam mattress at 30% off. Crafted with a gel-ventilated memory foam, this mattress will sleep cool all summer long. If you’re looking for a different size, Classic Brands is also offering sales on its queen and full size mattresses.

Revel 12-Inch Memory Foam Mattress

King – $375

Revel is offering 20% off all sizes of its 12-inch memory foam mattress, a great deal if you need multiple mattresses. Revel’s cooling gel technology will help you sleep cooler at night, so you’ll be well-prepared when it arrives before August. The mattress is made with three inches of a cooling gel top layer, two inches of latex foam with airflow channels, and seven inches of Durabase foam.

Ashley Furniture Signature Design 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress

Queen – $230

If you’re not a fan of memory foam mattresses, Ashley Furniture is offering 32 percent off its Sierra Sleep Chime mattress, a hybrid model with both memory foam and 680 individual coils to give you an even, comfortable surface to sleep on.

Lucid 10-Inch Hybrid Mattress

King – $513

Lucid has crafted its mattress with a mix of bamboo charcoal and aloe vera-infused memory foam. Sound luxurious? It is. The bamboo charcoal eliminates odor and keeps the mattress dry and clean, while the aloe vera-infused memory foam helps create a relaxed sleep experience. It’s made with memory foam, transition foam, and coils, so if you love the feel of a spring mattress, this is one to consider.

Finding the Perfect Mattress for You

Not all mattresses were created equal, and the perfect mattress for your neighbor might be a terrible choice for you. When you’re searching for a new mattress, there are a few things to consider. Think about whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach, consider how hot you sleep, and think about whether you want to feel like you’re sinking into your mattress or prefer sleeping on top.

Price

The first thing you’ll naturally think about, though, is your budget. However, this is your mattress we’re talking about; the only thing between you and the ground for eight hours every night. This mattress may last you a decade, so you don’t want to regret your purchase in half that time. Some people hastily jump into buying a mattress and hate it after just a few months of sleeping on it, so make sure you’re mindful. And, if it breaks the budget, don’t worry; if you spend more now, you’ll save more money down the line. Plus, you won’t have to deal with the hassle of buying a brand-new mattress, setting it up and readjusting to it if you buy a good one now.

Firmness

Right now, you’re Goldilocks testing out beds. You want a mattress that’s just right; not too soft and not too firm. A too-soft mattress can lead to back and neck pain, and a mattress that’s too firm can be uncomfortable and make you feel like you’re sleeping on a rock. A good way to determine your ideal firmness is to look at the mattress you have now. Do you want your new mattress to be firmer or softer than your current mattress? Of course, keep in mind that your used mattress will be less firm than a brand-new mattress will be.

If you’re co-sleeping, don’t forget to take your partner’s opinions into consideration. If your significant other hates the new mattress, it won’t matter how much you like it. If your partner can’t sleep, you can bet their tossing and turning will keep you up, too.

Size

If you have a bed frame that you already love, this is an easy decision; match your mattress size to your bed frame. However, if you’re starting completely from scratch, you should consider some things when it comes to size. The most important thing to consider is your room size after all the furniture is inside; if your room is too small to accommodate a king size bed, you’re out of luck. If you have a large bedroom, however, the next thing to consider is your own size.

If you’re a big person, you should think about getting a mattress that’s larger than a full. If you co-sleep with a partner, you probably don’t want to feel like you’re breathing on each other all night, either; choose a mattress that’s going to be wide enough that you can sleep comfortably. You don’t want your feet dangling off the edge of the bed or to roll off the side at night.

Material

Memory foam mattresses have become the most popular mattress material on the market, but if you don’t like the feel of memory foam, there are still other choices out there. The most popular mattress materials are innerspring, hybrid, and latex, though you can still find a number of air, water, and pillowtop mattresses as well. Every type of material affects the firmness and temperature of the bed, so the material is the most important thing to consider when buying a new mattress. Plus, there are extra things to consider; there are plenty of organic mattresses on the market for the environmentally conscious, for example.

