All the latest Amazon Prime Day office chair deals and sales

Best Prime Day office chair deals for 2021

We’ve got all the best Prime Day office chair deals rounded up neatly as part of our Prime Day deals coverage during the fantastic sales event from the retail giant. Whether you’re looking for a cheap office chair as a temporary stopgap or a fantastic high-end solution for your permanent home office, there’s something here for you. We appreciate that everyone’s budgets and needs are different so we’ve rounded up everything to do with the Prime Day office chair sales. We’ve also considered all the key factors you might need to think about before buying an office chair so you know exactly what to look for.

Office chairs aren’t all we’re thinking about either. If you’d prefer to have a cool gaming chair for your streaming setup or simply to relax a little more while you game, we’ve got all the best Prime Day gaming chair deals, too. These will help you pinpoint a more casual-looking chair, but for now, let’s stick with the pick of the Prime Day office chair sales going on. We’ve even taken the time to look at whether Prime Day is the right time for buying a new office chair or not because, after all, timing is everything even when buying from sales.

Best Prime Day office chair deals

Union & Scale Essentials Mesh Task Chair

$80 $130
This Union & Scale Essentials office chair is both comfortable and well-built, capable of giving any professional working long hours a well-deserved seat to settle into everyday.
Buy at Staples

La-Z-Boy Bradley Leather Executive Chair

$250 $300
An executive professional deserves executive comfort in the shape of an office chair, decked out in luxurious bonded leather for a bold yet comfortable seat to complete any workspace.
Buy at Staples

Staples Hyken Mesh Task Chair

$160 $230
For the professional who wants to maximize their comfort while working, the Staples Hyken mesh office chair is a well-built office chair, complete with breathable mesh and its own head rest.
Buy at Staples

Staples Lockland Bonded Leather Big & Tall Managers Chair

$200 $250
Luxury meets comfort in this Staples office chair. It features a padded leather seat and backrest plus multiple adjustment settings for your total comfort.
Buy at Staples

HON Sadie Leather Executive Ergonomic Swivel Chair

$100 $152
Everyone needs a durable office chair in their home office. This one from HON is made from sadie leather and can hold a weight of up to 250lbs. It's also ergonomic, perfect for supporting the back.
Buy at Amazon

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair

$165 $229
Add color to your home office with this pink chair from Kelly Clarkson Home. It's made from upholstered velvet for an elegant look, and has a soft rounded seat cushion for comfort.
Buy at Wayfair

Merax Ergonomic Adjustable Mesh Home Office Chair, Black

$206 $239
Stay productive and comfortable throughout the workday with this chair. It has a well-padded mesh seat, complete with armrests, tilt-lock mechanism, 360-degree swivel, and adjustable seat height.
Buy at The Home Depot

Wrought Studio Wall Street Task Chair

$130 $239
Made with durable CaressoftPlus cushions, Wrought Studio's office chair will make working more comfortable. It also comes with a spring tilt mechanism that lets you lean back while you stretch.
Buy at Wayfair

Bonded Leather Adjustable Desk Chair

$204 $260
This chair has adjustable armrests and a recliner function for ultimate comfort.
Buy at Walmart

Tempur-Pedic TP9000 Mesh Task Chair

$220 $274
This ergonomic chair is built with a mesh backrest for optimal air flow along with a durable padded seat for maximum support and comfort. Armrests and wheels are also in place for added convenience.
Buy at Staples
Discount with coupon on page

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

$290 $330
This chair provides four support points and a proper lumbar support. It's easy to adjust seat height, headrest, backrest, and flip-up arms to meet your needs -- good for sitting for long hours.
Buy at Amazon

KaiMeng Mesh Office Chair

$43 $80
The KaiMeng mesh office chair features breathable mesh for supreme comfort in long seated work sessions. It also comes with adjustable armrest height, thick seat cushioning, and an ergonomic backrest.
Buy at Amazon

Mainstays Vinyl and Mesh Task Office Chair

$48 $54
Ideal partner for office desks, study tables, and gaming tables. This chair boasts generously padded back and seat for extra comfort, complete with a durable metal base for stability.
Buy at Walmart

BDI Black Leather Task Chair

$549 $775
Here's an ergonomic office chair that has your comfort in mind. It has a mesh backrest, leather seat and headrest to ensure that you feel relaxed and feel no aches while working.
Buy at ABT

Hbada Office Chair

$140 $160
Comes in a simple yet elegant design, the Hbada mid-back office chair offers ample support for your back. It also has flip-up armrests so you can push the chair under your desk with no problem.
Buy at Amazon

Staples Carder Mesh Fabric Desk Chair

$130 $200
Redefine comfort at your workspace with the Staples Carder office chair, designed for long hours of comfort with a breathable mesh back and fabric seat for maximum relief.
Buy at Staples

Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Desk Chair

$120 $150
Sink into your work (and your seat) with the Staples Kelburne Luxura office chair, fully decked out in faux leather to give any working professional a comfortable seat to keep them relaxed for hours.
Buy at Staples

Mainstays Mesh Task Chair with Plush Padded Seat

$39 $45
A blend of comfort, support, and mobility. This adjustable chair features a high backrest for sturdy support for your back and a generously padded seat for contoured comfort during long work days.
Buy at Walmart

Staples Marrett Mesh and Fabric Task Chair

$150 $170
This task chair features a mesh backrest and a padded seat for maximum comfort and breathability. The height and arms can be adjusted to your preference.
Buy at Staples

Should you buy a new office chair on Prime Day?

Working from home has become the new norm for many of us and even as the world returns to life, many people are finding their work will be at home more than ever before. Amazon loves to jump on the latest trends with its Prime Day deals and that’s certainly the case with Prime Day office chair sales. This means it’s a great time to buy a new office chair, providing you actually need one, of course!

It’s a good idea to give some serious thought to whether you need a new office chair. Is your existing office chair good enough? Have you recently bought a new one? Do you only think you need a home office setup? Think about it carefully. A good office chair is a solid investment but only if you plan on using it regularly. Otherwise, it takes up a lot of room without being much use. With great Prime Day office chair deals going on, it can be all too tempting to be lured into a purchase that’s frivolous and not needed.

On that note, it’s important to know what your budget is before going in. It’s possible to spend a little on an office chair but it’s also possible to spend huge sums. Much of that depends on the features and the build of the office chair. Only you can decide how important it is to you and how much you want to invest. A good office chair can last a number of years but that may not be essential for you.

Whatever you decide, the Prime Day office chair sales are a good place to look thanks to their timing. You get to enjoy a new office chair earlier in the year than waiting for Black Friday, after all. Also, Prime Day tends to be less competitive as it’s exclusive. Only Amazon Prime members can get in on the action meaning it can be easier for you to snag the best deals out there.

Having said that, make sure the discount you’re diving for is worth it. With so many thousands of price cuts out there, not all are bargains. Some are simply incremental discounts meaning you may not be getting as great a bargain as you think. Double-check before you hit the buy button.

Finally, don’t forget the advantages involved in going for it now. Buy an item today and you get to enjoy your new acquisition all summer long rather than have to wait until the holidays. You can spread out the cost a little too as it’s likely that the holidays will be an expensive time of year for you with other expenses like gift purchases. You’ll also get to enjoy the benefit of a much comfier working environment now rather than having to wait till later in the year.

How to choose an office chair on Prime Day

If you have no idea where to begin with choosing an office chair, we recommend taking a look at our best office chairs roundup. It offers different office chairs that encompass a wide variety of budgets. It also helps in offering you some insight into what makes an office chair so great.

Simply put, ergonomics are everything. If you’re sitting at a desk for a long period of time, you need to make sure that your back and lumbar support is effective so that you avoid any injuries. It’s also important to be able to adjust the office chair so that your arms and shoulders are correctly supported while they’re typing away at your keyboard. Ideally, you want breathable mesh backing support so that your back doesn’t get sweaty during the summer months. Again, it’s all about feeling comfortable, right?

There are more things to consider than comfort, though. For instance, you want the aesthetic to match the rest of your home office space. Fortunately, there are many different options out there. You can choose from multiple different colors as well as different designs and materials. Leather may look super classy in certain scenarios but that doesn’t mean it suits your more traditional looking home office. Only you know what looks the part for you.

It’s important to think about height and weight too. We’re all different sizes and that means there are different sizes of office chairs too. Make sure to read up on the specifications before you buy anything so that you know it’s the right fitting for you.

Swivel is also a factor too, particularly if you share your office with others and want to be able to simply spin around and chat to them about something.

Think about the space you have available to you too. If you only have a small home office, you may find that you’ll need to cut back on the size of the office chair you buy. After all, you don’t want to feel squashed while you work.

Finally, we’re not just talking professional office chairs here either. Check out our look at the best gaming chairs to see if something from that range suits your needs more so. You probably know that you definitely need an office chair but there’s no harm in double checking before you dive into the Prime Day office chair sales.

