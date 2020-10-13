Although Prime Day deals always offer great discounts on tech goodies like TVs and laptops, Amazon’s yearly blowout sale is also a great chance to find things like clothing, appliances, and furniture at a rock-bottom prices. One of the most commonly used pieces of furniture in our lives is the humble office chair, as many of us spend hours sitting in front of a computer every day. If yours is running ragged and it’s time for a new one to give your spine a break, then read on to see what Prime Day office chair deals can save you the most money.

How to choose an office chair

Buying a new office chair isn’t exactly as costly as purchasing a new computer, but quality furniture isn’t usually cheap, either. Thankfully, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for a good desk seat, and if all you need is a simple, comfortable place to park yourself in front of a computer for hours, we expect there to be plenty of Prime Day office chair deals popping up in the sub-$150 price bracket. A good basic office chair should offer a comfortable seating surface along with a curved back to support your lumbar (as the human spine is not shaped like a straight line); beyond that, you’ll need to decide for yourself what other features you want such as armrests, a high-back design, and so on.

If you’re willing to pay more for additional features — or perhaps you’re after something more specific, such as a gaming chair — then you’ll likely be looking at more expensive stuff in the $150-$500 range. In this bracket, you’ll be paying for extras like leather upholstery, more metal construction components, more adjustment options (such as the ability to tilt and/or recline), and added comforts such as footrests or removable head and lumbar supports. Premium office chairs from brands like Herman Miller are more expensive still, and while they’re well-built, much of that extra cost is for things like design aesthetics rather than for enhanced ergonomics or extra features.

Gaming chairs have grown hugely popular lately, but it’s important to bear in mind that a chair is still a chair — there’s nothing about a “gaming chair” that makes it exclusive to gamers. These chairs are typically designed to offer very good back support for sitting in front of a computer for hours (as gamers tend to do), so if comfort is what you’re after, a gaming chair might fit the bill just fine. Of course, gaming chairs, particularly the “racer”-style seats, tend to feature styling that isn’t necessarily office-appropriate, which might be something to consider depending on where your chair is going to be.

You don’t really have the opportunity to try out a particular seat beforehand if you’re shopping for Prime Day office chair deals online, so be sure to read customer reviews to see what actual owners are saying. Is the chair easy to assemble and adjust? Does the seat cushion go flat after a couple of months and become uncomfortable? How do the materials hold up with regular daily use? These are all important considerations given that you’ll likely be sitting in your office chair for hours at a time, and you understandably want it to last for a few years at least.

