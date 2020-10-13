  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Office Chair Deals 2020: The latest discounts

Although Prime Day deals always offer great discounts on tech goodies like TVs and laptops, Amazon’s yearly blowout sale is also a great chance to find things like clothing, appliances, and furniture at a rock-bottom prices. One of the most commonly used pieces of furniture in our lives is the humble office chair, as many of us spend hours sitting in front of a computer every day. If yours is running ragged and it’s time for a new one to give your spine a break, then read on to see what Prime Day office chair deals can save you the most money.

Today’s best Prime Day office chair deals

If your current seat is giving you a backache, we’ve gathered up a selection of the best-discounted office chairs you can grab right here:
AveSix Jackson Home Office Mesh Chair

$104 $124
Whether you're working at home or in an office cubicle, this trusty mesh chair will fit right in. The padded seat and mesh backrest are designed to give you support and comfort while working 9 to 5.
Office Star Products ProGrid Mesh Manager's Chair

$210 $215
Enjoy support and comfort while you work. This chair flaunts a breathable back and adjustable seat height and armrests to help you find the best position for typing and viewing your computer screen.
KaiMeng Mesh Office Chair

$40 $44
The KaiMeng mesh office chair features breathable mesh for supreme comfort in long sedentary seating. It also comes with adjustable armrest height, thick seat cushioning, and an ergonomic backrest.
Office Star Products High-Back Eco Executive Office Chair

$143 $227
For a good well-rounded office chair that can satisfy your essential needs, this high-back eco office chair works wonders with its economic leather cushioning for great comfort.
Techni Mobili Mesh Task Office Chair with Flip Up Arms

$93 $150
This office chair is lightweight and features flip-up arms. It comes with a breathable mesh back support, adjustable tilt tension control, and pneumatic adjustable height.
OFM Essentials Collection Plush High-Back Microfiber Office Chair

$107 $226
This task chair features soft micro suede fabric and coil spring seating for added comfort. It offers simple controls such as seat height adjustment and recline for added customizability and comfort.
La-Z-Boy Bellamy Executive Office Chair

$330 $430
Delivers quality comfort technology for exceptional support and comfort. The advanced layering system offers unique zone-based support, placing cushioning in the areas you need it most.
BestMassage Big and Tall Office Chair

$166 $175
Built with extra thick cushions and commercial-grade components for maximum comfort and support. It also features 6 adjustable positions, simple pneumatic controls, and lumbar support.
Serta AIR Lumbar Bonded Leather Manager Office Chair

$119 $139
With memory foam, comfortable armrests, a supportive headrest, and lumbar zones, this adjustable chair lets you enjoy the optimal seating experience every time you use it.
Serta Executive Office Chair

$151 $182
Experience mattress-soft comfort at the work desk with the Serta Executive Office Chair, designed with soft material and adjustable tension control to provide an exemplary seating experience.
HON Sadie Leather Executive Ergonomic Swivel Chair

$107 $152
Everyone needs a durable office chair in their home office. This one from HON is made from sadie leather and can hold a weight of up to 250lbs. It's also ergonomic, perfect for supporting the back.
Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair

$154 $229
Add color to your home office with this pink chair from Kelly Clarkson Home. It's made from upholstered velvet for an elegant look, and has a soft rounded seat cushion for comfort.
NEO CHAIR Office Chair

$80 $85
For an affordable price, you get a high-quality office chair that offers lumbar support and can last you a long time thanks to its durable build.
Yaheetech White Desk Chair

$92 $160
This chair comes with a molded seat and back with well-sewn PU cover and solid sponge padding. The relaxing backrest offers you good back support and reduces pains resulted from long-time seating.
Akracing Office Series PU Leather Office Chair

$549 $599
Seat yourself right in the director's chair with the Akracing Office Series PU leather office chair, capable of holding up to 330 pounds with a wide base and a stylish look.
Boss Office Products Perfect Posture Delux Fabric Task Chair

$75 $170
Comes with a nylon base for outstanding stability. It can be easily personalized by adjusting the arms, setting the pneumatic seat to your desired height, and moving the back to the appropriate depth.
Comfort Admiral III Big & Tall Executive Office Chair

$423 $587
No matter your size or status, the Comfort Admiral III executive office chair is designed to provide even the biggest folks (up to 500 lbs.) with exceptional comfort that surpasses most expectations.
Serta Faux Big & Tall Executive Office Chair

$210 $309
Enhance your office experience with the comfort and luxury of this chair. It supports up to 350 lbs. and features deep layers of plush body pillows and hand-sculpted, upholstered armrests.
WorkSmart Executive Manager's Chair

$218 $243
Are you tired of feeling restless and having back pains while sitting on your desk? This WorkSmart chair solves your problems with its comfortable faux leather seat, tall backrest, and padded armrest.
Autonomous Kinn Chair

$419 $569
The Autonomous Kinn Chair is made of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) for strength and support. The chair's fishbone design corrects your sitting posture and promotes back health.
Hbada Office Chair

$140 $160
Comes in a simple yet elegant design, the Hbada mid-back office chair offers ample support for your back. It also has flip-up armrests so you can push the chair under your desk with no problem.
Comfort Commodore II Big & Tall Executive Office Chair

$281 $329
With plush cushioned seats capable of holding the 400-pound big and tall folk, the Comfort Commodore II executive office chair is designed to provide style and comfort with an adjustable headrest.
BestOffice Ergonomic Office Chair

$41 $70
This mid back office chair is designed with human-oriented ergonomic construction in mind. It lasts long and is thickly cushioned for maximum comfort.
Modway Articulate Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

$158 $349
Features a breathable mesh back and plush vinyl seat perfect for your everyday work ventures. The back height and seat depth are both easily adjustable to fit your height and size.
Flash Furniture Executive Swivel Office Chair

$164 $357
This inviting chair will provide you with comfort and functionality. It features a transparent, breathable mesh material that allows air to circulate and a contoured backrest for firm back support.
Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

$290 $310
This office chair provides 4 supporting points and a proper lumbar support. It's easy to adjust seat height, headrest, backrest and flip-up arms to meet different needs, good for sitting long hours.
Autonomous MyoChair

$179 $209
Autnomous's ergonomic reclining MyoChair supports your back,reclines, and is fully adjustable at an accessible price point.
OFM Essentials Collection Mesh Back Office Chair, Black

$71 $149
A comfortable and durable seat with intuitive controls. Seat height, swivel, tilt tension, and tilt lock are fully adjustable so you can achieve the optimal seating experience.
Mainstays Vinyl and Mesh Task Office Chair

$49 $54
Ideal partner for office desks, study tables, and gaming tables. This chair boasts generously padded back and seat for extra comfort, complete with a durable metal base for stability.
BDI Black Leather Task Chair

$549 $775
Here's an ergonomic office chair that has your comfort in mind. It has a mesh backrest, leather seat and headrest to ensure that you feel relaxed and feel no aches while working.
How to choose an office chair

Buying a new office chair isn’t exactly as costly as purchasing a new computer, but quality furniture isn’t usually cheap, either. Thankfully, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for a good desk seat, and if all you need is a simple, comfortable place to park yourself in front of a computer for hours, we expect there to be plenty of Prime Day office chair deals popping up in the sub-$150 price bracket. A good basic office chair should offer a comfortable seating surface along with a curved back to support your lumbar (as the human spine is not shaped like a straight line); beyond that, you’ll need to decide for yourself what other features you want such as armrests, a high-back design, and so on.

If you’re willing to pay more for additional features — or perhaps you’re after something more specific, such as a gaming chair — then you’ll likely be looking at more expensive stuff in the $150-$500 range. In this bracket, you’ll be paying for extras like leather upholstery, more metal construction components, more adjustment options (such as the ability to tilt and/or recline), and added comforts such as footrests or removable head and lumbar supports. Premium office chairs from brands like Herman Miller are more expensive still, and while they’re well-built, much of that extra cost is for things like design aesthetics rather than for enhanced ergonomics or extra features.

Gaming chairs have grown hugely popular lately, but it’s important to bear in mind that a chair is still a chair — there’s nothing about a “gaming chair” that makes it exclusive to gamers. These chairs are typically designed to offer very good back support for sitting in front of a computer for hours (as gamers tend to do), so if comfort is what you’re after, a gaming chair might fit the bill just fine. Of course, gaming chairs, particularly the “racer”-style seats, tend to feature styling that isn’t necessarily office-appropriate, which might be something to consider depending on where your chair is going to be.

You don’t really have the opportunity to try out a particular seat beforehand if you’re shopping for Prime Day office chair deals online, so be sure to read customer reviews to see what actual owners are saying. Is the chair easy to assemble and adjust? Does the seat cushion go flat after a couple of months and become uncomfortable? How do the materials hold up with regular daily use? These are all important considerations given that you’ll likely be sitting in your office chair for hours at a time, and you understandably want it to last for a few years at least.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

