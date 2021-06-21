All the latest Amazon Prime Day Philips Hue deals and sales

It’s Prime Day. If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home setup, we’ve got all the best Prime Day Philips Hue deals rounded up for you as part of the plethora of Prime Day deals that are available on this momentous sales event. If you’re looking for the best deals for your Philips Hue lighting setup, this is where you need to be locked on too as we narrow things down to the best offers as well as look at whether now is a good time to buy new Philips Hue lightbulbs and what to look for when considering diving into the smart lightbulbs world.

If you’re looking for something else smart home flavored, we also have the best Prime Day smart home deals to help you spruce up your living space. It’s good to make your home smarter overall so our look at the best Prime Day smart thermostat deals along with the best Prime Day smart doorbell deals can help you out too. With Prime Day back in its traditional summertime slot, this is a great time to check out the Prime Day Philips Hue deals without having to wait until the holiday season in the form of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Read on while we take a look at everything you need to know.

Best Prime Day Philips Hue deals

Should you buy new Philips Hue lightbulbs on Prime Day?

Whatever your technological needs, Prime Day is a pretty good time to snap some new cool gadgets up. That’s because Amazon loves to focus on great sales for technology with Prime Day Philips Hue sales part of that. That’s further encouraged by Philips Hue bulbs and its hub offering Alexa support, meaning Amazon is extra keen to promote its products by lowering prices to something more attractive.

Alongside that, Prime Day is a great time to buy anything if you’re an Amazon Prime member because competition is less extreme than with other sales such as Black Friday. Because Prime Day sales are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, you won’t have to worry about quite as many people seeking out the best bargains.

It’s a smart move, as always, to consider your budget before you hit the Prime Day Philips Hue sales but you get the benefit of buying them during the summer. Unlike waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it’s likely that you have fewer large expenses to consider during June so you can afford to splash out a little more on yourself and your home rather than worry about cutting into your gift budget.

Worried that Philips Hue bulbs aren’t for you? Don’t be. They’re the best smart lightbulbs in the business and hugely popular for a very good reason. We’ll go in-depth as to exactly how to choose Philips Hue lightbulbs but you really can’t go wrong with snapping them up. They’re highly compatible with all home setups, work alongside Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomePod, and they’re incredibly simple to set up.

How to choose Philips Hue products on Prime Day

Let’s skip ahead and assuage any fears you may have. There’s a very good reason why Philips Hue lightbulbs top our list of the best smart light bulbs and that’s because they’re easily the best smart lightbulbs out there. They may not be the cheapest but when it comes to the Prime Day Philips Hue sales, this is less of an issue thanks to some great discounts.

Before you hit the Prime Day Philips Hue deals, however, you need to know what you’re looking for. Haven’t owned any Philips Hue lightbulbs before? You need to buy a Philips Hue Starter Kit to begin. That’s because it comes with a Hue Hub which is vital to make everything communicate nicely together. It’s possible to buy a hub with only a couple of bulbs or with a number of different bulbs. Check out what works best for you before you hit the buy button although don’t forget that Prime Day Philips Hue sales season is bound to be a good time to get more for less.

Once you have the hub (or if you already have one), there are plenty of great options out there. These include the ability to buy more lightbulbs so that you can extend the number of rooms in your home that are smart as well as some neater concepts.

For instance, you can buy a Bluetooth smart light strip for illuminating specific areas of your home such as under your TV or to highlight a particularly attractive bookshelf. There’s also the Philips Hue Ambiance Bar which is designed perfectly for highlighting other parts of your home.

If you’re looking to take smart home technology outside, there’s also the Philips Hue outdoor spotlight base kit which is expensive ordinarily but looks fantastic in your garden or yard. The Ambiance Outdoor Pathway light looks cool too if you want to make your outdoor patio look classier than before.

It’s worth bearing in mind that when it comes to the humble Philips Hue smart lightbulb, some are available solely in white while others can emit millions of different colors. The former is probably best for a living room while the latter might work out better in a child’s bedroom or your games room.

Don’t forget the other extras that the Philips Hue range offers either. It’s possible to buy a Philips Hue smart plug as well as an indoor motion sensor so that your lights become even smarter than before. The indoor motion sensor in particular is great if you’d rather not entirely rely on timers and you don’t want to use light switches.

Feeling a little like the options are overwhelming in the Prime Day Philips Hue sales? Don’t be too baffled. Simply put, make sure you buy or already own a Philips Hue Hub and the world is your oyster, so to speak. Once you have that, you won’t have to worry about compatibility. There are some Philips Hue products that don’t require the hub but it’s a sensible move to make sure you have everything at your disposal so you don’t have to worry about any potential issues.

Once that’s set up, think about exactly where needs to be smart in your home. You may not need lights for every room but it’s a good idea to plan ahead. The Prime Day Philips Hue deals should mean you can buy a bit more for your budget so this might be the ideal time to expand ahead. For now, maybe prioritize the main rooms you hang out in such as your living room and bedroom before expanding elsewhere. Outdoor spaces can be revolutionized by the bulbs too so don’t forget those either.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations