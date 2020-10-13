Best Prime Day Philips Hue Deals 2020: Latest discounts, cheapest prices

With Prime Day finally upon us, it’s also the time for some fantastic Prime Day Philips Hue deals. If you’re looking to upgrade your smart lighting system, this is the perfect time with some fantastic Prime Day deals to ensure you save plenty of cash while doing so. Whether you’re looking for some minor upgrades or you’re diving into Philips Hue for the very first time, there’s something here for you.

Are Philips Hue Starter Kits worth it?

There are plenty of smart lighting systems out there with no shortage of options. However, we reckon Philips Hue Starter Kits are some of the best for your money. That’s especially the case when you’re checking out Prime Day Philips Hue deals. They might not always be the cheapest, but they’re simple to use and offer a lot of flexibility.

Right down to the very basics, Philips Hue is very well built and designed. They’re a little heavier than the average light bulb, but they fit into regular light fittings just as simply, with plenty of different types available so that no matter what lights you want to make “smart,” you’re able to find a Philips Hue option for you.

Philips Hue bulbs require the use of a hub that you plug into your router and home network, but that’s about it for a vaguely complicated setup. Within five minutes, you’re good to go on the hub front, and can move on to installing the light bulbs just like you would ordinary ones. Once that’s done, you can easily use the app to set up your lights and arrange them according to room and need. Prefer subdued lighting in your bedroom and hate having to tweak the dimmer? You can use Philips Hue to do all this automatically and for set times of the day so your room is ready for when you hit the hay. The app is genuinely super easy and even the most inexperienced tech users will figure it out.

You’re not just restricted to the app either with Philips Hue bulbs also compatible with a set of motion sensors and switches. The former means you can walk into a room and the light automatically comes on while the latter gives you the traditional light experience but with all the bonuses that come from Philips Hue bulbs offering millions of different color combos.

There’s also support for most voice assistants so you can easily talk to your smart lighting and manipulate the lights without having to worry about digging around in the app or finding a switch.

Simply put, as soon as you start using Philips Hue light bulbs in some of your rooms, you’ll soon want the whole house involved.

