Best Prime Day Philips Hue Deals 2020: Latest discounts, cheapest prices

With Prime Day finally upon us, it’s also the time for some fantastic Prime Day Philips Hue deals. If you’re looking to upgrade your smart lighting system, this is the perfect time with some fantastic Prime Day deals to ensure you save plenty of cash while doing so. Whether you’re looking for some minor upgrades or you’re diving into Philips Hue for the very first time, there’s something here for you.

Today’s best Prime Day Philips Hue deals

50% coupon applied at checkout.
Expires soon

Philips Hue Inara White Outdoor Lantern

$32 $60
This outdoor light can be placed as far as 30 feet away from your home and acts as a relay hub for additional outdoor lights. Use geofencing and scheduling to ensure you never come home in the dark.
Buy at Amazon
20% coupon applied at checkout.
Expires soon

Philips Hue Smart Dimmable LED Smart Light Recipe Kit

$40 $50
This smart bulb and smart switch combo works without a smart hub. You can control the brightness of the light, but you will need a Philips Hue Bridge for voice control and more advanced features.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellness Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp

$93 $100
This dimmable smart table lamp works wirelessly to let you choose the perfect light setting for any mood or activity such as reading, relaxing, focusing, or energizing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Hue White LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 White Bulbs and 1 Hub)

$80 $100
Four Philips Hue White LED smart lamps and a Hue Hub work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 10W Dimmable LED Smart Bulb

$25 $30
Philips Hue White Ambiance 10-watt dimmable LED smart bulb. A19 base. Reguires a Hue hub and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Hue White LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit, 3 A19 Bulbs & 1 Hue Hub

$68 $80
Smart light starter kit with three A19-base smart bulbs and one Philips Hue Hub. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Lightstrip Plus, 2m LED

$80 $90
Flexible LED light strip creates ambiance and can sync with music. Requires Hue Hub.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit with Echo Dot (3rd Gen.)

$220 $230
Get two for the price of one with this White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit (with 3 A19 Ambiance bulbs) and Echo Dot bundle, designed for broad versatility and convenience without ever lifting a finger.
Buy at Amazon

Are Philips Hue Starter Kits worth it?

There are plenty of smart lighting systems out there with no shortage of options. However, we reckon Philips Hue Starter Kits are some of the best for your money. That’s especially the case when you’re checking out Prime Day Philips Hue deals. They might not always be the cheapest, but they’re simple to use and offer a lot of flexibility.

Right down to the very basics, Philips Hue is very well built and designed. They’re a little heavier than the average light bulb, but they fit into regular light fittings just as simply, with plenty of different types available so that no matter what lights you want to make “smart,” you’re able to find a Philips Hue option for you.

Philips Hue bulbs require the use of a hub that you plug into your router and home network, but that’s about it for a vaguely complicated setup. Within five minutes, you’re good to go on the hub front, and can move on to installing the light bulbs just like you would ordinary ones. Once that’s done, you can easily use the app to set up your lights and arrange them according to room and need. Prefer subdued lighting in your bedroom and hate having to tweak the dimmer? You can use Philips Hue to do all this automatically and for set times of the day so your room is ready for when you hit the hay. The app is genuinely super easy and even the most inexperienced tech users will figure it out.

You’re not just restricted to the app either with Philips Hue bulbs also compatible with a set of motion sensors and switches. The former means you can walk into a room and the light automatically comes on while the latter gives you the traditional light experience but with all the bonuses that come from Philips Hue bulbs offering millions of different color combos.

There’s also support for most voice assistants so you can easily talk to your smart lighting and manipulate the lights without having to worry about digging around in the app or finding a switch.

Simply put, as soon as you start using Philips Hue light bulbs in some of your rooms, you’ll soon want the whole house involved.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

