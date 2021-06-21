All the latest Amazon Prime Day printer deals and sales

  1. Deals
Prime Day is here, and we’re already seeing lots of Prime Day printer deals. Thanks to Amazon’s preference for offering technology-based sales during its key sales event, we’re seeing rock-bottom pricing on printers. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day deals on printers or other computer accessories, we’re keeping a close eye on things, so check back here often for the latest.

Printers and printer sales aren’t the most exciting things to discuss on Prime Day, but hey, not everything can garner the excitement like a new 4K TV or robot vacuum. Printers can be exciting, though — they’ve come a long way over the years and even home models are capable of some impressive stuff. The best part is, if you’re in the market for a new printer, Amazon likely has a model that will fit both your budget and your needs.

Best Prime Day printer deals

Xerox VersaLink C400 Wireless Color Laser Printer

$420 $590
No need for frequent refills as the high-performing VersaLink C400 features a 250-sheet output capacity to improve efficiency along with color printing capabilities for all your printing needs.
Buy at B&H Photo

Xerox WorkCentre 3345 Wireless Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer

$400 $450
The Xerox WorkCentre 3345 printer is a simple yet fully reliable printer for all your workspace printing needs. It provides high-quality printing without a hitch, along with making scans and copies.
Buy at Staples

Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

$70 $100
This Epson inkjet all-in-one printer is a good choice if you're working from home with occasional to moderate printing needs. It even features handy voice controls for hands-free printing.
Buy at Target
Professionally refurbished

Brother MFC-L2685DW Monochrome AIO Wireless Duplex Laser Printer (Refurbished)

$100
If you do a lot of high-volume monochrome printing, a good efficient laser printer can save you a lot of money in the long run. The Brother MFC-L2685DW is one such workhorse that won't break the bank.
Buy at Walmart

HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer + 6 months free Toner

$179
Despite only being able to print black-and-white documents, the HP LaserJet M234dwe can print out several pages in a short time. This deal also includes 6 months of free toner through HP+.
Buy at Staples

Canon MF242dw imageCLASS Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer

$150 $230
Black-and-white laser printers are great for businesses that print a lot of non-color documents, and the compact Canon MF242dw delivers sharp results without being too big for small offices.
Buy at Best Buy

Canon Selphy Square QX10 Wireless Photo Printer

$130 $150
This Canon printer can print color photos from your smartphone in an instant on fast-drying and waterproof laminated paper.
Buy at Best Buy

Epson EcoTank ET-3760 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Printer

$370 $400
If you're tired of paying out the nose for ink cartridges, this wireless printer is for you. It can support printing from iOS and Android devices and features cost-saving refillable ink tanks.
Buy at Amazon

Lexmark MB2236ADW Wireless All-In-One Monochrome Laser Printer

$234 $293
If all you need is a solid monochrome (black-and-white) laser printer for high-volume office printing, this wireless all-in-one unit from Lexmark will do the trick.
Buy at Amazon
REFILLABLE INK TANK

Epson EcoTank Pro ET-3710 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Printer

$310 $380
One of the drawbacks of inkjets is pricey ink cartridges. The Epson EcoTank Pro ET-3710 wireless all-in-one solves this with its large, easy-to-refill ink tanks that save money and cut down on waste.
Buy at Best Buy

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer

$182 $364
Print your favorite moments as 3-inch by 2-inch photos right from your Android or iOS smartphone with this portable instant Bluetooth photo printer.
Buy at Walmart

Pantum P2502W Compact Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer

$71 $90
Looking for an efficient, no-frills printer? This one by Pantum delivers high-quality monochrome printing, making it perfect (and perfectly cheap) for home offices and small businesses.
Buy at Amazon

Epson Expression Home XP-4105 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

$50 $100
With this printer, you can quickly set up and print straight from your smartphone. Produce high-quality photos and documents with low-priced ink cartridges, and scan and copy with ease.
Buy at Target

HP OfficeJet 9012 All-in-One Wireless Printer

$179 $199
Complete your home office with the HP OfficeJet wireless printer. Despite having a compact design, it can still produce high-quality documents in a short amount of time.
Buy at Walmart

HP Neverstop 1202w Wireless All-in-One Laser Tank Printer

$300 $330
The HP Neverstop 1202w laser tank printer features a built-in toner reservoir that you can refill. If you do a lot of printing, this all-in-one can pay for itself with the cash you save on toner.
Buy at Best Buy

Xerox VersaLink C405 Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer

$800 $980
The VersaLink C405 offers high-output color printing and a 550-sheet input tray, producing crisp documents and pictures and boosting your office's productivity.
Buy at Office Depot

Canon ImageCLASS D570 Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer

$150 $230
This heavy-duty all-in-one can produce documents quickly -- up to 28 pages per minute to be exact. You can also connect it to your PC via wi-fi so you can print from wherever you are.
Buy at Best Buy

Epson PictureMate PM-400 Wireless Photo Printer

$200 $250
If cloud computing is important to you, consider this Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-connected Epson PictureMate photo printer. Epson Connect and Apple AirPlay make wireless printing effortless.
Buy at Amazon

Canon Pixma TS3320 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

$64 $80
One of our favorite budget all-in-one inkjet printers, this one offers a lot of bang for the buck with its wireless connectivity and all-in-one functionality.
Buy at Amazon

Brother Business Color Laser Printer, HL-L8360CDW

$366 $650
This Brother laser printer offers wireless networking, automatic duplex print, and mobile and cloud printing. Print at speeds up to 33 pages per minute.
Buy at Amazon

Canon Maxify MB5120 Wireless All in One Printer

$250 $300
Canon's Maxify MB5120 printer is one of our top picks for a duty-grade all-in-one inkjet and is a nice upgrade pick over the cheaper Pixma line if you're looking for something with more muscle.
Buy at Amazon

Canon imageCLASS LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer

$139 $295
If you want a compact laser printer with the added convenience of wireless connectivity, the Canon imageClass LBP6230dw is a great pick that offers a lot of value at this hugely discounted price.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON

Polono USB Thermal Label Printer

$110 $140
This is a desktop-friendly thermal label printer that doesn't require you to buy ink or cartridges. It supports most direct thermal labels, including free UPS labels.
Buy at Amazon

HP Envy Photo 7155 All in One Photo Printer with Wireless Printing

$140 $181
Bring your stunning photos to life and in the comfort of your own home with the HP Envy Photo 7155. This machine also lets you copy and scan documents with ease.
Buy at Sears

Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer

$225 $239
It won't replace a home printer, but for running off photos on the go, it doesn't get much handier than the Canon Selphy, which makes wireless photo printing easy with its LCD control screen.
Buy at Amazon

Xerox B210/DNI Wireless Monochrome Duplex Laser Printer

$150 $160
The Brother HL-L2350DW is a compact yet highly capable monochrome laser printer with duplex capabilities for two-sided documents.
Buy at Newegg

Should you buy a new printer on Prime Day? 

Amazon is always keen to discount the big-name brands as part of its Prime Day printer deals, and so far, 2021 is proving to be no exception. We’ve already seen major printer brands like HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, and more on sale today.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-priced inkjet printer for your home office or need a faster and more reliable laser printer, there should be something on sale here for you. We’ve seen discounts on photo printers, too, along with all-in-one devices that combine scanning facilities alongside conventional printing. Some of these options used to seem a bit excessive for a home office, but now that more people are working from home more often, if not permanently, home printer needs have changed. You may have never considered purchasing a scanner before, but now one could make your work-from-home life much easier, and Amazon is great at anticipating and providing for those needs.

Today, as with most years past, we’ve seen deals on pretty much every printer brand possible. There are price cuts on all-in-one inkjet printers from Canon, along with wireless devices from HP such as the HP OfficeJet range. There are also Prime Day printer sales for Epson devices, Xerox laser printers, Canon printers, and Brother laser printers, too. In some cases, we’ve seen discounts of over 50% off, meaning you could buy a high-end printer for a lot less than usual. It is a great time to upgrade your home office setup.

How to choose a printer on Prime Day

As always, only buy a new printer if you genuinely need one. There’s simply no point in stockpiling printers, right? If your current printer is looking a little tired though, then the Prime Day printer sales are an ideal time to upgrade.

As we suggest when shopping any major sales event, it’s a good idea to know what you want ahead of time. Having a list of wants, needs, desires, and deal breakers before you start browsing can help you make an informed decision rather than an impulse buy. Deciding on features and accessories before you make a purchase is wise, and these decisions should be based on needs.

If you work from home and rely heavily on a fax machine, scanner, printer, copier, etc., when you’re in the office, having a device with these capabilities can provide a real boost in productivity. On the other hand, if most of your work is hands-on or digital, you may just need a basic printer for documents once in a while. If you’re putting out a large quantity of printed material, but it’s mostly black and white, you will do well with a different printer than someone who prints their own photos.

Consider your budget beforehand and stick to it so that you don’t get lured into overspending simply because there’s a sale on. A good way to prepare is to check out our best printers guide along with a look at the best inkjet printers, the best photo printers, and the best cheap printers so you know what to look for.

It’s worth keeping an eye on how substantial the discounts are as well. Some are incremental rather than one lump sum, so those might not necessarily be worth diving into. We’ll be updating this page throughout the sale, so you can check back here to be sure you’re getting the best deals available. Also, if you do see a printer you want, don’t be afraid you’re going to buy too soon and miss out on a better deal later. Most of the time, you can return one version and get another if you find a better deal (be sure to check return policies), and you don’t want to risk an item selling out while you play the waiting game.

Whether you need a new printer or simply want a new printer, Prime Day is a great day to find one. Prime Day printer deals are in full force, and no matter what kind of printer you’re in the market for, you can probably find one today.

