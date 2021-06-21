All the latest Amazon Prime Day printer deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day is here, and we’re already seeing lots of Prime Day printer deals. Thanks to Amazon’s preference for offering technology-based sales during its key sales event, we’re seeing rock-bottom pricing on printers. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day deals on printers or other computer accessories, we’re keeping a close eye on things, so check back here often for the latest.

Printers and printer sales aren’t the most exciting things to discuss on Prime Day, but hey, not everything can garner the excitement like a new 4K TV or robot vacuum. Printers can be exciting, though — they’ve come a long way over the years and even home models are capable of some impressive stuff. The best part is, if you’re in the market for a new printer, Amazon likely has a model that will fit both your budget and your needs.

Best Prime Day printer deals

Should you buy a new printer on Prime Day?

Amazon is always keen to discount the big-name brands as part of its Prime Day printer deals, and so far, 2021 is proving to be no exception. We’ve already seen major printer brands like HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, and more on sale today.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-priced inkjet printer for your home office or need a faster and more reliable laser printer, there should be something on sale here for you. We’ve seen discounts on photo printers, too, along with all-in-one devices that combine scanning facilities alongside conventional printing. Some of these options used to seem a bit excessive for a home office, but now that more people are working from home more often, if not permanently, home printer needs have changed. You may have never considered purchasing a scanner before, but now one could make your work-from-home life much easier, and Amazon is great at anticipating and providing for those needs.

Today, as with most years past, we’ve seen deals on pretty much every printer brand possible. There are price cuts on all-in-one inkjet printers from Canon, along with wireless devices from HP such as the HP OfficeJet range. There are also Prime Day printer sales for Epson devices, Xerox laser printers, Canon printers, and Brother laser printers, too. In some cases, we’ve seen discounts of over 50% off, meaning you could buy a high-end printer for a lot less than usual. It is a great time to upgrade your home office setup.

How to choose a printer on Prime Day

As always, only buy a new printer if you genuinely need one. There’s simply no point in stockpiling printers, right? If your current printer is looking a little tired though, then the Prime Day printer sales are an ideal time to upgrade.

As we suggest when shopping any major sales event, it’s a good idea to know what you want ahead of time. Having a list of wants, needs, desires, and deal breakers before you start browsing can help you make an informed decision rather than an impulse buy. Deciding on features and accessories before you make a purchase is wise, and these decisions should be based on needs.

If you work from home and rely heavily on a fax machine, scanner, printer, copier, etc., when you’re in the office, having a device with these capabilities can provide a real boost in productivity. On the other hand, if most of your work is hands-on or digital, you may just need a basic printer for documents once in a while. If you’re putting out a large quantity of printed material, but it’s mostly black and white, you will do well with a different printer than someone who prints their own photos.

Consider your budget beforehand and stick to it so that you don’t get lured into overspending simply because there’s a sale on. A good way to prepare is to check out our best printers guide along with a look at the best inkjet printers, the best photo printers, and the best cheap printers so you know what to look for.

It’s worth keeping an eye on how substantial the discounts are as well. Some are incremental rather than one lump sum, so those might not necessarily be worth diving into. We’ll be updating this page throughout the sale, so you can check back here to be sure you’re getting the best deals available. Also, if you do see a printer you want, don’t be afraid you’re going to buy too soon and miss out on a better deal later. Most of the time, you can return one version and get another if you find a better deal (be sure to check return policies), and you don’t want to risk an item selling out while you play the waiting game.

Whether you need a new printer or simply want a new printer, Prime Day is a great day to find one. Prime Day printer deals are in full force, and no matter what kind of printer you’re in the market for, you can probably find one today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations