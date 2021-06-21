All the latest Amazon Prime Day PS4 deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Even with the launch of the PlayStation 5, gamers have still been looking forward to Prime Day PS4 deals as the console is still worth buying. Now that the Prime Day deals for the PlayStation 4 are here, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on the console, its games, and accessories, as you start building out your collection. Meanwhile, if you’re already a PlayStation 4 owner, you should still take advantage of Amazon’s discounts to expand your library of games and add new accessories to your arsenal, so you’d still have years of playing left on the console. You’ll enjoy savings if you pick up games that you may have missed when they were first released, and if you stock up on accessories because you never know when your controllers could give out because of all the furious button smashing, for example.

Once you’ve purchased everything that you need and want from Prime Day PS4 sales, you should check out what else you can buy from Prime Day gaming deals. Microsoft may have launched the Xbox Series X, but you’d still get several good years with its predecessor through Prime Day Xbox One deals. It may also be time to jump into the hybrid console bandwagon with Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. These consoles offer exclusives that you can’t access on the PlayStation 4. You may even want to try PC gaming with Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals, to see what the fuss is all about. For more options on PlayStation 4 accessories, check out Prime Day gaming chair deals, so you’d be comfortable during hours-long gaming sessions, and Prime Day gaming headset deals, so you’ll both be immersed in the audio experience of your games and communicate clearly with your teammates during online multiplayer matches.

Best Prime Day PS4 deals

While some gamers are already upgrading to the PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation 4, Prime Day PS4 deals remain very popular because of the console’s massive library of games. Developers may have already started shifting their focus to the PlayStation 5, but that doesn’t mean the PlayStation 4 is already a dying console. More games will still be released for the PlayStation 4, on top of what’s already available. With the savings offered with Prime Day, this is your chance to enjoy the PlayStation 4 to the fullest, because if your budget can originally accommodate only the console, you can now stretch it with Amazon’s annual shopping event to also buy a decent library of games that will keep you busy for months, perhaps even years.

Amazon, like other retailers, is offloading their PlayStation 4 stock with the launch of the PlayStation 5, which means that the discounts with Prime Day PS4 sales will be very attractive. This will entice gamers who haven’t started their PlayStation 4 journey to finally invest in the console, while also drawing PlayStation 4 owners to buy more games and accessories to add to their collection. The demand for the PlayStation 4 will still be high even though its successor is already on the market, so if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate on finalizing the purchase. Stocks are already limited, so whether you’re buying the console, games, or accessories, you shouldn’t take up too much time deciding what to purchase because they may get sold out at any moment. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best PS4 deals this Prime Day, so you won’t have to browse several pages when figuring out what to spend on.

Should you buy a new PS4 on Prime Day?

Gamers who haven’t owned the PlayStation 4 should take advantage of Prime Day PS4 deals to finally buy the console because you’re missing out if you haven’t played the best PS4 exclusives. God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Horizon Zero Dawn, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Persona 5 are just a few of these must-play games. If you buy them all during Prime Day, you’re looking at countless hours of gaming on the PlayStation 4. There are also no plans to shut down PlayStation 4 servers for multiplayer games, so you can still jump into battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, and participate in the online modes of sports games like NBA 2K21 and first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In addition to the PlayStation 4 and its games, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on accessories while they’re still available. If you’re not planning to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 any time soon, you might want to buy some extra DualShock 4 controllers, so you’d already have new ones on hand if your current controller breaks down. You may also want to invest in cooling stations and charging docks, not just to help extend the life of the console but also to improve its aesthetics while on display. While all of these deals may reappear with even lower prices in the future, such as on Black Friday, it’s not a sure thing. Prime Day PS4 sales are already here, and if you’re already very interested in the console, or if you want to stock up on games and accessories, there’s no point in waiting. There are years of gaming left on the PlayStation 4, and now’s a good time to start if you haven’t already done so.

How to choose a PS4 on Prime Day

There are two remaining models for the PlayStation 4 that are available with Prime Day PS4 deals, namely the PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro. The primary differences between the PlayStation 4 Slim and the original PlayStation 4 are the smaller chassis and upgraded Wi-Fi compatibility, but there are no compatibility issues with the console’s library of games. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 Pro is powered by an improved graphics card and several hardware improvements to enable gaming at 4K resolution. It’s not a requirement to play games, but you’ll never want to move away from 4K gaming once you try it due to how gorgeous games look in such high-quality resolution. While this requires you to also own a 4K TV to maximize its capabilities, the PlayStation 4 Pro is a superior choice compared to the PlayStation 4 Slim, so try to get it if your budget permits.

You’ll come across PlayStation 4 bundles in Prime Day PS4 sales, which add games and accessories on top of the console. They offer more savings compared to buying the games and accessories separately, but you’ll need to make sure that you like the bundled games and that you’ll use the bundled accessories. The discount wouldn’t matter if you have no plans of playing the games that are included with the PlayStation 4, or if the accessories will just gather dust. An extra DualShock 4 controller is always nice with these bundles, so you can play with friends and family members in local co-op games, or against them in fighting and sports titles. It’s also highly recommended that you go for brand new consoles, but you can save more if you buy a refurbished PlayStation 4. However, in this case, you’ll need to check for the guarantee that the console is working great, or if there’s a replacement option if it doesn’t perform as well as you would have hoped.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations