Best Prime Day PS4 deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day PS4 deals and sales

Even with the launch of the PlayStation 5, gamers have still been looking forward to Prime Day PS4 deals as the console is still worth buying. Now that the Prime Day deals for the PlayStation 4 are here, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on the console, its games, and accessories, as you start building out your collection. Meanwhile, if you’re already a PlayStation 4 owner, you should still take advantage of Amazon’s discounts to expand your library of games and add new accessories to your arsenal, so you’d still have years of playing left on the console. You’ll enjoy savings if you pick up games that you may have missed when they were first released, and if you stock up on accessories because you never know when your controllers could give out because of all the furious button smashing, for example.

Once you’ve purchased everything that you need and want from Prime Day PS4 sales, you should check out what else you can buy from Prime Day gaming deals. Microsoft may have launched the Xbox Series X, but you’d still get several good years with its predecessor through Prime Day Xbox One deals. It may also be time to jump into the hybrid console bandwagon with Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. These consoles offer exclusives that you can’t access on the PlayStation 4. You may even want to try PC gaming with Prime Day PC deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals, to see what the fuss is all about. For more options on PlayStation 4 accessories, check out Prime Day gaming chair deals, so you’d be comfortable during hours-long gaming sessions, and Prime Day gaming headset deals, so you’ll both be immersed in the audio experience of your games and communicate clearly with your teammates during online multiplayer matches.

Best Prime Day PS4 deals

While some gamers are already upgrading to the PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation 4, Prime Day PS4 deals remain very popular because of the console’s massive library of games. Developers may have already started shifting their focus to the PlayStation 5, but that doesn’t mean the PlayStation 4 is already a dying console. More games will still be released for the PlayStation 4, on top of what’s already available. With the savings offered with Prime Day, this is your chance to enjoy the PlayStation 4 to the fullest, because if your budget can originally accommodate only the console, you can now stretch it with Amazon’s annual shopping event to also buy a decent library of games that will keep you busy for months, perhaps even years.

Amazon, like other retailers, is offloading their PlayStation 4 stock with the launch of the PlayStation 5, which means that the discounts with Prime Day PS4 sales will be very attractive. This will entice gamers who haven’t started their PlayStation 4 journey to finally invest in the console, while also drawing PlayStation 4 owners to buy more games and accessories to add to their collection. The demand for the PlayStation 4 will still be high even though its successor is already on the market, so if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate on finalizing the purchase. Stocks are already limited, so whether you’re buying the console, games, or accessories, you shouldn’t take up too much time deciding what to purchase because they may get sold out at any moment. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best PS4 deals this Prime Day, so you won’t have to browse several pages when figuring out what to spend on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4)

$35 $60
Play as Arthur Morgan, a member of the notorious Van der Linde gang in 1899 America. Rob, steal, and fight your way across the Wild West, in an epic tale of honor and loyalty.
Buy at Walmart

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PlayStation 4)

$20 $60
Play as a Jedi Padawan in this story-driven, single-player game set in the Star Wars universe, after the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. Rebuild the Jedi order after Order 66.
Buy at Walmart

Biomutant (PlayStation 4)

$50 $60
Recode your character's genetic structure to change the way you look and play. You'll need every advantage to survive in Biomutant's open world, including crafting weapons and gearing up.
Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4)

$40 $60
Uncover the beauty of Tsushima and defend it from invaders as samurai warrior Jin Sakai. The game offers free access to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new cooperative multiplayer experience.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$590 $726
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart

OIVO PlayStation 5 Stand with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger Station

$40 $60
The multi-functional design works for the Digital Edition and Disc Edition of the PlayStation 5. The suction cooling system helps dissipate heat, while the charging station offers high-speed charging.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB

$530 $652
The PlayStation 4 Slim is equipped with a 1TB hard drive, and comes with a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel (PS4, PS5)

$217 $400
Immerse yourself in driving simulators with this racing wheel, which offers realistic steering and pedal action with dual-motor force feedback.
Buy at Amazon

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PlayStation 4)

$10 $60
Take Talion and Celebrimbor behind enemy lines to forge an army and turn Mordor against the dark lord, Sauron. Forge a Ring of Power to defeat your enemies and command your followers.
Buy at Walmart

PlayStation HD Camera for PlayStation 5

$52 $60
This camera for the PlayStation 5 offers 1080p capture with its dual wide-angle lenses, and comes with a built-in adjustable stand for a secure position.
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil Origins Collection (PlayStation 4)

$19 $30
Discover the truth behind Resident Evil in this prequel to the series, with upgraded visuals that still preserve the classic appearance of the original release.
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4)

$47 $60
Explore Midgar with Cloud Strife and Avalanche in the remake of the PlayStation classic that features a hybrid gameplay system and a customizable arsenal.
Buy at Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)

$20 $50
Dive into all the expansions and additional content for the most awarded game of 2015. The massive open world is built for endless adventures with Geralt of Rivia.
Buy at Amazon

Playseat Challenge Foldable Racing Chair

$215 $250
This foldable racing chair is compatible with all steering wheels and pedals from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec. It's comfortable and stable, and easy to put away after you're done playing.
Buy at Amazon

Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4)

$15 $20
Race with your favorite cars on a variety of tracks around the world in this driving simulator. The game also offers the world's first and only online championship that's certified by the FIA.
Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed: Origins (PlayStation 4)

$20 $60
Explore ancient Egypt, including the Great Pyramids and hidden tombs, to reveal the origin of the Assassin's Brotherhood. Take on quests and defeat enemies with a new combat system.
Buy at Walmart

Persona 5 Strikers (PlayStation 4)

$40 $60
Join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts in a new adventure, as they fight against the corruption that's taking over cities in Japan.
Buy at Amazon

The Nioh Collection (PlayStation 5)

$50 $70
This collection includes Nioh and Nioh 2, both remastered and enhanced for the PlayStation 5, plus all six major expansions. Master the way of the samurai, then unleash your inner darkness.
Buy at Amazon

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (PlayStation 4)

$20 $40
Expand your empire, settle in uncharted lands, and see your civilization prosper. Unlock boosts that will speed your progress through active research, and interact with other civilizations.
Buy at Amazon

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PlayStation 5)

$30 $50
Play both Overcooked games remastered in stunning 4K, with the additional option of online multiplayer with voice chat. New levels and chefs have also been added.
Buy at Amazon

Returnal (PlayStation 5)

$61 $70
Take on evolving challenges with every rebirth in the game's procedural world. Search through the landscape of an ancient civilization in search of an escape, while fighting for survival.
Buy at Amazon

Mafia Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4)

$20 $40
Live the life of a gangster in the 1930s and rise up the ranks in this remade classic with an expanded story, gameplay, and score.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR - Creed: Rise to Glory + Superhot Deluxe Bundle

$570 $647
Jump into virtual reality with this bundle that includes the PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, Demo Disc 2.0, two PlayStation Move motion controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Superhot VR.
Buy at Amazon

Balan Wonderworld (PlayStation 5)

$30 $60
Use the powers granted by more than 80 different costumes as you explore 12 stages. Play with a friend in local co-op mode to combine the abilities of two different costumes and unlock more paths.
Buy at Amazon

Hunting Simulator 2 (PlayStation 4)

$20 $30
Go on a realistic hunting adventure with more than 36 animals of different sizes across three major regions. Team up with your hunting dog and equip yourself with gear from the top hunting brands.
Buy at Amazon

Snowrunner (PlayStation 4)

$31 $40
Explore open world with total freedom of driving in the wild. Challenge yourself by transporting heavy payloads, as you discover new locations and take on difficult contracts.
Buy at Amazon

Teckman Cleaning Repair Tool Kit for PlayStation 4

$8 $16
This kit includes all the tools that you'll need to open and clean your PlayStation 4, including screwdrivers and pry bars. The non-skid handles make the tools easy to grip.
Buy at Amazon

PowerA Charging Station

$17 $25
Charge and display your DualShock 4 wireless controllers with this charging station. You can charge two controllers at the same time.
Buy at Best Buy

Next Level Racing GTTrack Simulator Cockpit

$846 $900
Take racing simulators to the next level with this cockpit, which is designed to work with the steering wheels, pedals, and gear shifters from major brands like Thrustmaster, Logitech, and Fanatic.
Buy at Amazon

Dark Souls Remastered (PlayStation 4)

$20 $30
The remastered version of the PlayStation 3 classic breathes new life into this epic dark fantasy universe, where you will be challenged by hideous monsters that are difficult to take down.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new PS4 on Prime Day?

Gamers who haven’t owned the PlayStation 4 should take advantage of Prime Day PS4 deals to finally buy the console because you’re missing out if you haven’t played the best PS4 exclusives. God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Horizon Zero Dawn, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Persona 5 are just a few of these must-play games. If you buy them all during Prime Day, you’re looking at countless hours of gaming on the PlayStation 4. There are also no plans to shut down PlayStation 4 servers for multiplayer games, so you can still jump into battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, and participate in the online modes of sports games like NBA 2K21 and first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

In addition to the PlayStation 4 and its games, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on accessories while they’re still available. If you’re not planning to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 any time soon, you might want to buy some extra DualShock 4 controllers, so you’d already have new ones on hand if your current controller breaks down. You may also want to invest in cooling stations and charging docks, not just to help extend the life of the console but also to improve its aesthetics while on display. While all of these deals may reappear with even lower prices in the future, such as on Black Friday, it’s not a sure thing. Prime Day PS4 sales are already here, and if you’re already very interested in the console, or if you want to stock up on games and accessories, there’s no point in waiting. There are years of gaming left on the PlayStation 4, and now’s a good time to start if you haven’t already done so.

How to choose a PS4 on Prime Day

There are two remaining models for the PlayStation 4 that are available with Prime Day PS4 deals, namely the PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro. The primary differences between the PlayStation 4 Slim and the original PlayStation 4 are the smaller chassis and upgraded Wi-Fi compatibility, but there are no compatibility issues with the console’s library of games. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 4 Pro is powered by an improved graphics card and several hardware improvements to enable gaming at 4K resolution. It’s not a requirement to play games, but you’ll never want to move away from 4K gaming once you try it due to how gorgeous games look in such high-quality resolution. While this requires you to also own a 4K TV to maximize its capabilities, the PlayStation 4 Pro is a superior choice compared to the PlayStation 4 Slim, so try to get it if your budget permits.

You’ll come across PlayStation 4 bundles in Prime Day PS4 sales, which add games and accessories on top of the console. They offer more savings compared to buying the games and accessories separately, but you’ll need to make sure that you like the bundled games and that you’ll use the bundled accessories. The discount wouldn’t matter if you have no plans of playing the games that are included with the PlayStation 4, or if the accessories will just gather dust. An extra DualShock 4 controller is always nice with these bundles, so you can play with friends and family members in local co-op games, or against them in fighting and sports titles. It’s also highly recommended that you go for brand new consoles, but you can save more if you buy a refurbished PlayStation 4. However, in this case, you’ll need to check for the guarantee that the console is working great, or if there’s a replacement option if it doesn’t perform as well as you would have hoped.

