All the latest Amazon Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals and sales

Ring Video Doorbell Wired — $49, was $65

Why Buy

Great value

Easy to install

Great app

Crisp and clear video

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a great way of enjoying all the benefits of a Ring doorbell without paying a fortune. It’s a wired solution so you’ll need to have an existing doorbell wiring setup to attach it to but providing you already have that (and many people will), installation is a breeze. Once set up, you get all the benefits of a 1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, along with customizable privacy settings.

At all times, you can receive real-time notifications sent straight to your phone when someone calls around. That’s even if you’re in a completely different location or somewhere else in the world. As well as that, if you pair up the Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a Ring Chime or compatible Alexa device, you can hear audio notifications in your home too. By connecting with Alexa, you can hear alerts but you can also see a Live View mode with an Echo device that has a screen. Whichever method you choose, you’ll get the benefits of advanced motion detection, allowing you to see someone at your front door even before they ring the bell. It’s a great way of getting peace of mind and being able to be aware of what’s going on. Alongside that, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired has night vision with sharp contrast so you can even see what’s happening around your home at night too.

Including all the tools you need to connect the doorbell to your existing doorbell wiring, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is all about convenience. From start to finish with setup, it’s consistently logical while giving you all the benefits of knowing you can see who’s calling around even before you open the door. It may have a slightly more narrow field of vision of 155 degrees compared to other video doorbells but at this price, it’s still more than worth considering if you want to feel safe without spending a fortune. It’s a hugely convenient way of making sure you never miss an important delivery too.

Ring Video Doorbell — $75, was $100

Why Buy

1920 x 1080 resolution

155-degree horizontal field of view

Night vision functionality

Motion detection with customizable zones

Homeowners everywhere have become fast adopters of the Ring Doorbell. Ring is basically a doorbell and a security system wrapped in one, so it isn’t hard to see why it’s become so popular. The Ring Video Doorbell is Ring’s number one best-seller, and its list of features is nothing short of impressive.

To start, the Ring Video Doorbell is a Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell that allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere you may roam (that has internet access, of course). It uses either a built-in rechargeable battery or your existing doorbell wiring for power, so installation could not be less intrusive. Perhaps the best feature and biggest selling point for the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell is that it captures high-resolution 1920 x 1080 video of whatever is happening right outside your front door. Not only will this protect you from opening the door to unknown or unwanted visitors, but it can also help you keep an eye on deliveries and help you feel safer leaving your kids at home alone.

The Ring Video Doorbell features a 155-degree horizontal field of view, which means you’ll get an excellent picture of what’s happening in front of your house at all times. It also has night vision functionality. The Ring Video Doorbell comes with two-way audio that features noise cancellation, so you can answer the door even if you aren’t home, as well.

It’s customizable motion detection system is a game-changer when it comes to protecting your yard, your home, and your family. Adding a Ring 1080p to your home is basically a no-brainer as the ability to customize your system to fit your needs is endless.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro — $120, was $170

Why Buy

Video on demand in live view

Motion-activated alerts

Voice control via Amazon Alexa

Customizable motion detection settings

If you want to take your Ring Doorbell set up to the next level, may we introduce you to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It includes all of the incredible features of the Ring 1080p video doorbell, but adds on in many ways that you never even imagined possible. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro has features on top of features!

For starters, the Ring Video Doorbell offers video on demand in live view, so you can watch whatever you want, anywhere, at any time. Better still, Ring will notify you with motion-activated alerts via your smartphone, so if you’re not home and there’s any kind of motion in front of your house, you will be notified right away. This feature is also totally customizable, which is particularly great if you live near wildlife because you won’t want birds or squirrels setting off your Ring doorbell every five minutes.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is compatible with iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows 10 devices and you use it with voice control by way of Amazon Alexa. Using a doorbell has never been easier than controlling it with the sound of your voice! It requires hardwired installation, but it uses your existing doorbell wiring, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get working.

If you’re thinking about getting the Ring Doorbell Video Pro, you might be interested to know that it also has an optional Ring Protect subscription, which includes additional features, such as a 60-day video history, video saving and sharing, and a People Only mode for notifications when the device detects a person. A 30-day free trial is included with your purchase, but we have a feeling you’ll want to keep it beyond the trial period.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $160, was $200

Why Buy

Compatible with Alexa-enabled devices

Safety alerts in real time

Weather-resistant enclosure

Connects with other Ring devices

If money is no object, then consider the holy grail, the Ring Video Doorbell 3. This is most advanced model on our list and it’s really something special. It has all of the bells and whistles we’ve already covered for the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, but includes some really cool features that only it can offer.

For starters, it comes with a removable satin nickel faceplate, so it’s easy to change up the look of your Ring doorbell. Not only does it work with voice control via Amazon Alexa, but it’s compatible for use with Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo Dot and Echo Show. Unlike the other models, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 will send you safety alerts and notifications in real time, and it connects with other Ring devices, which are sold separately, as a complete security solution.

Even sweeter, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is compatible with select smart locks to open your doors remotely via the Neighbors by Ring app. It doesn’t get much more technologically advanced than the Ring Video Doorbell 3, and we’re confident that once you get one of these installed, you won’t remember how you managed to make it so long without it. Ring does doorbells better than anyone else, and if you can scoop one up at a great price, it’s the must-have device for homeowners everywhere.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 — $170, was $220

Why Buy

4-second color video preview

Easy installation

Enhanced Wi-Fi

Choice of how it’s powered

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is the ultimate Ring Video Doorbell right now. Like the rest of the range, it’s easy to install but this time around, you have plenty of options at your disposal. For instance, you can choose to power it via a removable, rechargeable battery pack, or you can hook it up to existing doorbell wires for constant power. It’s all down to what method suits you and your home the best. However you set it up, installation is pretty speedy with the Ring Video Doorbell 4 coming with all the tools you need to get going. From there, the doorbell offers up improved video previews and battery life compared to other models.

In an effort to make sure that you never miss a moment, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 offers color pre-roll video previews of up to four seconds long so you can always be ware of what’s happening at your front door. It also has excellent night vision so this can be the case whether it’s the middle of the day or late at night. It’s possible to tweak things so you can set up your own privacy zones as well as make any audio private too. With improved motion detection, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 won’t miss what you need it to be aware of either.

As with all Ring video doorbells, you get mobile notifications any time something happens with the ability to also leave a message with pre-selected quick replies. The latter is great if you’re out of town or away from your home and a courier has come to deliver a package. You can instruct them to head to your safe place instead of calling back later. With a 160 degree horizontal and 84 degree vertical field of view, nothing is going to pass you by here, unless you decide to snooze motion alerts (which can be useful). Sign up to the Ring Protect subscription and you can even get video history for 60 days along with video saving and sharing, and a people-only mode. This Ring Doorbell 4 Prime Day deal is a great all-rounder like that.

