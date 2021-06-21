All the latest Amazon Prime Day Roku deals and sales

Prime Day has officially arrived, and if you’re keen to buy a new streaming device or upgrade an existing one, there are plenty of hot Prime Day Roku deals dropping right now. Roku streaming devices are valuable additions to any home as they provide a simple way to access streaming content, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, on virtually any TV with an HDMI port. At these prices, there’s no longer any excuse to be stuck without a TV that can stream, but you’ll have to act fast — these Prime Day deals never last long.

If you don’t have a smart TV at home or if you want to enjoy the convenience of the Roku interface, read on: We’ve snatched up all the best Prime Day Roku sales and deals on tap from Amazon and other retailers so you can upgrade your home theater setup and start streaming on the cheap. If you still need some guidance, we’ve also put together a brief Roku buying guide along with some tips on shopping the sale, and if you’re hungry for even more savings, then check out these Prime Day 4K TV deals and Prime Day Fire TV deals once you’re done here.

Should you buy a new Roku on Prime Day?

Prime Day Roku deals are always among the most popular offerings during Amazon’s big sale, which is no huge shock considering this brand still cranks out some of the best streaming devices money can buy (and at very competitive prices, to boot). That’s to say that there really isn’t going to be a better time to buy one before Black Friday arrives in late November. Roku streaming devices will breathe new life into older TVs and will let you enjoy a simpler interface if the one in your smart TV is a bit too complicated for your taste. There’s also the option of buying a TV with built-in Roku software if you’re in the market for a whole new television.

Whatever you decide, you’ll enjoy significant savings from this year’s Prime Day Roku sales so long as you follow some simple rules. First, make sure the Roku deal you’ve zeroed in on actually has the features you want so you don’t get any surprises once your order arrives in the mail. It’s easy to get carried away during these events (particularly ones like Prime Day, which only lasts for 48 hours), and while you shouldn’t drag your feet, you should still have a firm idea ahead of time of what features you need, which ones you want, and what you can live without. Our buying guide below can help with that.

Thankfully, Roku is a trusted brand and Amazon has a very solid return policy so you can rest assured that you’re getting a good product and, if the off-chance that your purchase doesn’t work out, you’re not stuck with it forever. We also don’t recommend waiting until Black Friday and Cyber Week: These Prime Day Roku deals are going to be about the same as what you’ll see during those late-year holiday sales, so there’s really no reason to hold off until late November to get your new streaming device at a discount.

How to choose a new Roku on Prime Day

There are plenty of different Roku products out there, all with one main purpose: to make streaming fast and easy. Whether you’re adding streaming to a non-smart TV or want to switch away from your smart TV’s interface, there’s something for you here to suit your streaming habits and budget. More good news for the non-tech-savvy people among us is that Roku devices are very straightforward and easy to set up, guiding you through the installation process in minutes. The Roku lineup has expanded quite a bit in recent years, though, so you’ve got some options:

The budget Roku — the Roku Express — is a good starting place for those who don’t need 4K output and are looking for something simple. Just connect to your TV with the included HDMI cable and you’re good to go with streaming through various popular apps. A simple remote paves the way here, making it a breeze to navigate menus of everything from Netflix to Disney+, Apple TV+, and more. Check out our Roku Express review to see what we had to say about this cheap little streaming stick.

Alternatively, there’s the Roku Streaming Stick+, which is a little fancier. It has 4K and HDR support so if you have an Ultra HD TV, this one’s a no-brainer. It means you get a superior picture on all your streaming services while also enjoying the benefits of a simple-to-use remote and a sleek, user-friendly interface. It’s generally one of the most reliable options in the Roku family, suitable for most everyone (as we noted in our hands-on Roku Streaming Stick+ review) — and it’s ultra-portable for when you travel.

While Roku might be best known for small streaming sticks, it also has products like the Roku Ultra. This streaming media box is a lot like the Apple TV with a powerful processor that means it’s super speedy as you navigate menus. You can hook it up to your network via Wi-Fi or ethernet, plus there are voice controls to save you needing to dig the remote out from the couch cushions. It’s ideal for more serious streaming fans. Keep in mind that there are currently two versions of the Ultra: The 2019 version will be a great deal right now, but the 2020 version offers Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth — three features you won’t find on the 2019 model. Our Roku Ultra (2019) review should give you more insight into the cheaper last-gen model.

You also shouldn’t overlook the newer Roku Streambar, which works as a smart soundbar to provide powerful Dolby Audio for your TV alongside all the benefits that come from the Roku streaming devices. It’s easy to perfect your sound considering that the Streambar automatically lowers loud commercial noises while boosting the volume of voices when you’re watching your favorite shows. You can even optimize it for when you’re watching something late at night and don’t want to disturb the rest of the household.

Finally, if you’re in the market for a new TV, why not make it a TV that has Roku built-in? With top brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC, and RCA all competing with one another in this market, the best Roku TVs have all of the power of a Roku device at incredibly affordable prices. That’s a great option if you need a new television (instead of just upgrading an older one) and want an all-in-one streaming solution.

