Best Prime Day Roku deals 2021: What to expect

Roku streaming devices are valuable additions to any home, as they provide a simple way to access streaming content, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, on any TV. Prime Day deals featuring Roku’s products are always popular, and this year won’t be an exception. If you don’t have a smart TV at home, or if you want to enjoy the convenience of the Roku interface, you should look forward to Prime Day Roku deals.

What Prime Day Roku deals to expect

The range of Roku streaming devices starts from the basic Roku Express, then goes up to the top-of-the-line Roku Ultra, and Amazon will likely be offering savings on the entire lineup. The latest version of the Roku Ultra 2020 and the Roku Streambar, a 2-in-1 streamer and speaker, were released alongside last year’s Prime Day so they weren’t part of the Prime Day Roku sales, but there’s a good chance that there will also be discounts for Roku’s latest products this year. There will also be great offers for TVs with built-in Roku software.

What Prime Day Roku deals we saw last year

Shoppers were able to enjoy discounts on all models of Roku’s streaming devices in last year’s Prime Day, offering a multitude of options depending on their budget and needs. They’re very easy to install, and all they need is an internet connection, so it wasn’t a complicated decision to take advantage of Prime Day Roku deals for those who wanted to access streaming content on their older TVs.

Should you buy a new Roku on Prime Day?

Roku streaming devices will breathe new life into older TVs and will let you enjoy a simpler interface if the one in your smart TV is a bit too complicated for your taste. There’s also the option of buying a TV with built-in Roku software if you’re in the market for an upgrade. Whatever you decide, you’ll enjoy significant savings from this year’s Prime Day Roku sales.

The Best Roku deals happening now

Amazon remains silent on when Prime Day will happen this year, but the wait will be worth it for the discounts that you can enjoy from Prime Day Roku deals. However, if you’ve got the budget right now and you want to buy a Roku streaming device as soon as possible, check out the best Roku deals that are currently available.
Expires soon

Roku Ultra 2020 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote

$92 $100
Support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos guarantees you're future-proofed, while the voice-based remote and included earbuds enable private listening.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

40-inch TCL 3-Series FHD Roku TV

$218 $300
The 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku Smart TV is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to utility and quality. While it doesn't have 4K resolution, if you don't need it, then this puppy definitely delivers.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Roku Express (2019)

$25 $30
Enjoy an enormous library of entertaining movies and TV shows and the push of a button with the Roku Express streaming device, perfect for any cinephile's endless movie night binge fests.
Buy at Target
BACK-ORDERED
Expires soon

40-inch RCA FHD Roku TV

$259 $299
For only the content that Roku has to deliver, the 40-inch RCA 1080p TV is all you need to enjoy everything Roku has to offer. It isn't the most advanced, but it gets the job done.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Roku Streaming Stick+

$47 $50
Easily the most versatile Roku device, the Streaming Stick+ does it all: 4K, HDR, voice commands, powerful Wi-Fi... plus it's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

32-inch TCL 3-Series 720p Roku TV

$148 $200
If you're in the market for a simple TV that prioritizes quantity over quality, the 32-inch 3-Series TCL Roku Smart TV is a great option for the budget-savvy viewer despite its 720p resolution.
Buy at Walmart
