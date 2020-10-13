  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Router Deals 2020: Build a mesh network on the cheap today

Prime Day has finally arrived, and you know what that means: Loads of great Prime Day router deals among a plethora of other fantastic Prime Day deals. It can be a confusing world out there, so we’re on hand to find the best Prime Day deals for you no matter what your budget is, while also helping you figure out what your router needs are. There’s something for everyone here with budget routers and high-end gaming routers available, all depending on what you’re looking for.

For example, one of the best Prime Day router deals so far is for the eero mesh Wi-Fi system. Normally this goes for $249 for a 3-pack on Amazon, but right now it’s on sale for just $174, saving you $75. It’s a great way to extend your Wi-Fi coverage to your whole home, wiping out dead spots in an instant. Read on to find out more about the best Prime Day router deals.

Today’s best Prime Day router deals
Amazon eero mesh WiFi system (3-pack)

$174 $249
Suffering from Wi-Fi deadspots in your home? This mesh router will sort it out. It extends coverage all over your home using three separate Wi-Fi points, banishing deadspots for good.
TP-Link Deco AC1200 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack)

$150 $180
For less than $150, the TP-Link Deco AC1200 Wi-Fi router 3-pack is one of the most affordable ways to enjoy whole-home mesh wireless connectivity.
Linksys WRT AC3200 Gaming Dual-Bind Router

$200 $250
If you want a dedicated router just for your gaming needs, specifically for the Xbox, this Linkssys WRT gaming router is exactly what you need, capable of delivering fast speeds with minimal lag.
Asus AX6000 Dual-Band Router

$300 $350
With eight Gigabit LAN ports, this Asus AX6000 dual-band router is a good option if you have multiple devices that all need consistently powerful internet connection.
NETGEAR Insight WiFi Access Point, White

$55 $90
The Netgear Insight router has up to 1.2GB speed to maximize internet performance on connected devices. You can also check its health and progress on the Netgear Insight smartphone app.
Motorola MR2600 AC2600 Wi-Fi Dual-Band Gigabit Router

$100 $150
If you're paying for gigabit internet, then for a Benjamin, it doesn't get much better than the Motorola MR2600 dual-band router which delivers a total bandwidth of up to 2,600 Mbps.
Netgear Nighthawk RAX40 AX3000 Dual-Band Router

$180 $200
When 3 Gbps is more than enough, the Netgear Nighthawk RAX40 AX3000 dual-band router is all you need for a stable internet connection with up to 4 streams with up to four Gigabit LAN connections.
Asus Lyra Voice AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router and Alexa Bluetooth Speaker

$150 $180
The Asus Lyra Voice is one of the most unique devices on the market, and one that can pull double duty as a mesh Wi-Fi router and an Alexa-powered Bluetooth smart speaker.
Asus RT-AC88U AC3100 Dual-Band Router

$250 $300
Packed with some of Asus' best features, their RT-AC88U AC3100 gaming router puts the stream in extreme, providing a first-rate gaming experience online with up to 3167 Mbps of lag-free connectivity.
ASUS GT-AC5300 Tri-Band Gaming Router

$245 $350
A stable internet connection is a must for any hardcore gamer, and with the ASUS tri-band GT-AC5300 gaming router, that's exactly what you'll get, capable of reaching speeds of up to 5334 Mbps.
TP-Link Archer A20 AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router

$170 $190
Boasting six antennae, 4,000 Mbps of bandwidth across three bands, and MU-MIMO technology, the Archer A20 is a top-tier router for gaming, streaming, and large local networks.
TP-Link Archer A9 AC1900 Dual-Band Router

$90 $100
If you want a decent smart router, the TP-Link AC1900 dual-band router is a great choice for any household that can't go too grand or too cheap, offering great functionality at an affordable price.
Tenda AC1200 Dual Band WiFi Router

$31 $50
For about the same price as cheap N300 and AC750 routers, this Tenda AC1200 dual-band router punches well above its weight and even features MU-MIMO technology to reduce network traffic congestion.
NETGEAR AC2000 Dual Band Wireless Access Point (WAC124)

$70 $90
With up to 300mbps speed, this Netgear router can provide great internet connections for multiple devices. It also has 3 SSIDs for separate wi-fi networks, the ideal feature for office use.
Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 Tri-Band Router

$245 $350
For the ultimate gaming experience, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 tri-band router is arguably all you'll ever need for years to come. It's incredibly powerful and can deliver up to 5334 Mbps easily.
Linksys Max-Stream AX6000 Dual-Band Mesh Router

$350 $400
With Linksys' proprietary Intelligent Mesh technology, the Linksys Max Stream AX6000 dual-band mesh router is a powerful option that can deliver when it comes to Wi-Fi performance.
NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet

$90 $100
This Netgear ethernet has 4 PoE ports with 83W power each for maximum connection. It's also energy-efficient which helps you save power at home.
NETGEAR Wireless Access Point (WAC510) - Dual-Band AC1300 WiFi

$75 $100
Upgrade your wi-fi connection at home with the Netgear Wireless Access Point router. It can support up to 200 client devices and also includes an extra 1GB port for maximum internet speed.
Belkin AC1600 Dual-Band Router

$49 $100
If you want a simple yet effective router, this Belkin AC1600 dual-band router is exactly what you're looking for. It's incredibly affordable and makes for a great router for any household.
Speedefy K7 AC2100 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router

$74 $99
If you're looking for the best sub-$100 router with a gigabit throughput, then the TP-Link Speedefy K7 AC2100 is a strong contender.
TP-Link AC750 Portable Travel Wireless Router

$30 $45
We live in a mobile digital world now, and this compact travel-friendly router lets you set up a 750 Mbps dual-band Wi-Fi signal virtually anywhere you have an ethernet connection.
TP-Link N300 Single-Band Router

$20 $38
If you aren't in the market for anything extravagant, the TP-Link N300 router is a simple yet effective way to extend the range of your Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 300 Mbps.
Netgear Nighthawk M1 4G LTE Mobile Router

$298 $350
Capable of providing 4G LTE to up to 20 different mobile devices anywhere you are, the Netgear Nighthawk M1 mobile hotspot is a powerful little machine that can last all day, indoors or outdoors.
Belkin AC1200 Wi-Fi Dual-Band Router

$34 $90
This dual-band 1,200 Mbps router from Belkin is a fine pick (and a super-affordable one) for smaller homes and networks with modest requirements.
Netgear R6700 AC1750 Wi-Fi Router

$85 $100
Netgear's R6700 is one of our favorite gigabit routers for gaming, streaming, and general use, and this deal might make it the best mid-range router you can score for around $100.
TP-Link AC2600 Dual-Band Router

$120 $140
With incredibly powerful dual-band Wi-Fi speeds, the TP-Link AC2600 router is an easy-to-use machine that can provide high speeds at an affordable price for any income.
How to choose a router

If you’re not sure what you’re looking for among the many Prime Day router deals, don’t worry. We have you covered with some useful buying advice so you know exactly what to look for and are guaranteed to get the best deal for your money.

As always, it’s worth knowing what your budget is. You get what you pay for but if you can’t afford to spend more, it’s still worth sticking to your budget and buying the best set of features for the price. Try not to overspend if you can’t afford it.

The latest generation of Wi-Fi routers are known as 802.11ax routers, but they often cost more than the previous generation of 802.11ac. You may see other names like Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 too. Wi-Fi 6 is the best of the bunch, but it’ll carry a price premium and it might not be necessary in your home unless you have other Wi-Fi 6 devices.

And don’t forget to check out our reviews of the best routers you can buy. Our expert advice will help you sift through the competition and pick a winner.

Similarly, you want to look out for speed ratings. Routers that can transfer data at a faster rate are great if you transfer a lot of files between your home network computers but they’re unlikely to change much when going online as often, your ISP won’t have a speed anywhere near the router’s limit.

Better known brand names like Netgear, Linksys, and Buffalo are generally more reliable options than something obscure sounding. Bear that in mind.

Have you got a large home? Consider a router that boasts of being able to extend across large areas — this is an area where mesh routers excel. Some standard routers are fairly limited and can only work effectively across a few rooms, leading you to need to buy a range extender on top of a new router. Plan ahead and buy big.

Check the encryption involved with the router. You want one that supports WPA2. Most will, but anything less won’t be good enough to provide you with the securest of networks.

Finally, but most importantly, do your research! We’ve looked at the best wireless routers for 2020, and this is an ideal place to go to make sure you get the best router out there.

