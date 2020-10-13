Prime Day has finally arrived, and you know what that means: Loads of great Prime Day router deals among a plethora of other fantastic Prime Day deals. It can be a confusing world out there, so we’re on hand to find the best Prime Day deals for you no matter what your budget is, while also helping you figure out what your router needs are. There’s something for everyone here with budget routers and high-end gaming routers available, all depending on what you’re looking for.

For example, one of the best Prime Day router deals so far is for the eero mesh Wi-Fi system. Normally this goes for $249 for a 3-pack on Amazon, but right now it’s on sale for just $174, saving you $75. It’s a great way to extend your Wi-Fi coverage to your whole home, wiping out dead spots in an instant. Read on to find out more about the best Prime Day router deals.

Today’s best Prime Day router deals

How to choose a router

If you’re not sure what you’re looking for among the many Prime Day router deals, don’t worry. We have you covered with some useful buying advice so you know exactly what to look for and are guaranteed to get the best deal for your money.

As always, it’s worth knowing what your budget is. You get what you pay for but if you can’t afford to spend more, it’s still worth sticking to your budget and buying the best set of features for the price. Try not to overspend if you can’t afford it.

The latest generation of Wi-Fi routers are known as 802.11ax routers, but they often cost more than the previous generation of 802.11ac. You may see other names like Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 too. Wi-Fi 6 is the best of the bunch, but it’ll carry a price premium and it might not be necessary in your home unless you have other Wi-Fi 6 devices.

And don’t forget to check out our reviews of the best routers you can buy. Our expert advice will help you sift through the competition and pick a winner.

Similarly, you want to look out for speed ratings. Routers that can transfer data at a faster rate are great if you transfer a lot of files between your home network computers but they’re unlikely to change much when going online as often, your ISP won’t have a speed anywhere near the router’s limit.

Better known brand names like Netgear, Linksys, and Buffalo are generally more reliable options than something obscure sounding. Bear that in mind.

Have you got a large home? Consider a router that boasts of being able to extend across large areas — this is an area where mesh routers excel. Some standard routers are fairly limited and can only work effectively across a few rooms, leading you to need to buy a range extender on top of a new router. Plan ahead and buy big.

Check the encryption involved with the router. You want one that supports WPA2. Most will, but anything less won’t be good enough to provide you with the securest of networks.

Finally, but most importantly, do your research! We’ve looked at the best wireless routers for 2020, and this is an ideal place to go to make sure you get the best router out there.

