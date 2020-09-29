Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals 2020: What to expect

There are two kinds of revolutions happening around smart home products right now. The first is in the homes they make smarter: we’re seeing all kinds of appliances, security measures and entertainment systems corresponding to smart home demands. And then in the products themselves, as the demand rises, we’re seeing huge innovations; smart home products are getting faster, smarter, learning quicker and becoming much moire convenient. Right on time, as we approach Amazon Prime Day, we’re seeing some great smart home deals. Smart home products used to be about making your live slightly more convenient, but the revolution (this one is televised, and is responds to the sound of your voice) has integrated so many smart home devices to re-calibrate our entire lives: from the music or alarm we wake up to, to the lighting we want to use to go to sleep, to our very security systems, which we can monitor from our phones. As Prime Day deals approach there are some amazing chances not only to make your life easier, or give you peace of mind, with smart home deals, but to change everything, for the better.

Today’s Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals

Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link — $17 , was $20

— , was $20 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $40 , was $50

— , was $50 Philips Hue White A19 Smart Bulk Starter Kit — $80 , was $100

— , was $100 August Smart Lock (2nd Gen) — $200 , was $230

— , was $230 Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) — $225, was $250

Prime Day is still a little ways off, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save right now. In anticipation of a big discount event like Prime Day, retailers will start marking down smart home items, trying to get ahead of the sale. You could be looking around your home and deciding on a complete overhaul — time for Ssmart everything — or maybe your Amazon Dot or smart alarm clock, or Ring Doorbell is just in need of an update. If you’ve got a particular piece of smart home tech that’s been on your radar, these Prime Day smart home deals offered here might be your best chance to snag it.

When Are The Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals?

The very best smart home deals tend to arrive with Prime Day, but Amazon knows you’re on the lookout and they’re going to do everything they can to get old merch out of inventory, and into your hands. Amazon likes to get their sales going early by giving us a taste, sometimes more than a taste, in the run-up to Prime Day (typically starting the week before).

The interesting thing about these deals is that they can actually compete with those offered on Prime Day. No joke. If there is a smart home gadget — especially Amazon branded ones, like Ring and Echo — that you’ve had your eye on, and you see it come up on sale, we recommend that you jump on it. It’s important to consider that the same item might not be on sale for as low a price on Prime Day, or even on sale at all. Also,if the price does drop, you don’t even have to worry about, never mind kick yourself; you can always buy the same smart home gadget again and return your first purchase. Amazon is generous with returns; they’ll make it easy for you.

What Prime Day Smart Home Deals To Expect

Let’s say you’ve had your eye on a set of Ring stick-up cameras, or a Ring Doorbell, to help make your home more secure and let you sleep better at night, and work easier during the day. Something that’s important to consider is whether you need the very newest one. Amazon is bringing out new models all the time, and while they are guaranteed to have a slightly different look, occasionally different builds, and always bells and whistles, newer does not always mean better. At the same time, Amazon will be trying to get last generation tech out of their warehouses, so we tend to see the largest discounts on those items, and comparable ones. And you should by all means jump on these discounts. Smart home tech from 2019, and even early 2020, will probably be up for grabs. The last generation can be just as good a product, or even have better guts. And sometimes the investment in the new bells and whistles takes away from older, better features. Point is: it’s not always worth the wait.

Also, with last year’s model, you know what you are getting. You can find out everything you’d ever want to know about older versions through online reviews — here on Digital Trends — and other discussions. The newest tech can be a gamble. It can pay to go with what you know.

Once Prime Day arrives, you should also keep your eyes peeled for Lightning Deals. These are some of the deepest discounts on the newest tech, like Smart home products, that we’ve ever seen. If you know what you’re looking for — keeping in mind things whether you like a hub for your home security system; if there’s a particular OS that unifies many of your Smart home gadgets — other shoppers will too. If one of these Lightning Sales pops up, snatch the item cup as quickly as possible, because this tech tends to go quickly. If a Smart home gadget matches what you’re looking for, or is even really close, add it to your cart. As we’ve noted, Amazon has got your back with their return policy. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. By that time there might even be a Smart Mailbox to help you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations