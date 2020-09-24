Best Prime Day Smart Thermostat Deals 2020: What to expect

Prime Day is only a month away. This means that soon we’ll be seeing some of the biggest tech deals of the entire year. If you’ve been looking to add some smart home devices to upgrade your Google or Amazon ecosystem, Prime Day is the perfect time to do that. Smart thermostats are one of the best additions to a smart home because they function easily with Wi-Fi and control your heating and cooling systems automatically. There’s so much more to a thermostat than just telling you the temperature of your room. Get ready to shop these Prime Day smart thermostat deals and soon conventional thermostats will feel like a thing of the past.

When are the best Prime Day smart thermostat deals?

Amazon saves the best Prime Day deals for the event itself. That said, the online retail giant is no stranger to whetting buyers’ appetites by having a few must-have offers go live in the week before. These offers usually come in the form of “Lightning Deals,” only lasting for 24 hours so if you see a great deal you can’t miss, feel free to get shopping early. If that same gadget does see a bigger discount come Prime Day, you can always return the goods you don’t want. Keep in mind though, sometimes Lighting Deals run products out of stock so every time you see a great deal, don’t hesitate or you might miss your chance.

What Prime Day smart thermostat deals to expect

For Prime Day 2019 we saw one of our top picks, the Ecobee4, see a $50 price drop, bringing its price down to just $199 — usually priced at $249. The Nest Learning Thermostat, another one of our highly recommended products saw $60 off — one of the best Nest Thermostat deals we’ve seen to date. Other deals included the Honeybee Lyric Round and the Glas Smart Thermostat seeing discounts up to $40 off.

This year we expect a lot of Ecobee’s products to be on sale. The Ecobee4 and the Ecobee SmartThermostat should both see at least $50 off come Prime Day. The Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen) and the Nest E should also be seeing big sales so if you’re part of the Google ecosystem this would be your chance to add a new smart device to your home. Other smart thermostats like the Honeywell Lyric and Lux Kono smart thermostat are already seeing sales with over $60 off so we expect these sales to only get bigger come Prime Day.

How to choose a smart thermostat

Apart from offering the obvious Wi-Fi connectivity, there are certain small features that set a good smart thermostat apart from a great smart thermostat. If you’re looking for simple heating and cooling properties without anything special, any affordable smart thermostat will do the trick. That said, if you pay a little extra there are a ton of features you want to look for. Certain thermostats have inbuilt humidity sensors that will trigger an alert if your room has extremely high or low humidity levels. They can also display your daily weather forecast and have Geofencing abilities that allow your device to know when you’re away or at home. This way you can program your thermostat to automatically function at your desired temperature the minute you enter your home.

Added motion detection features will also automatically adjust the temperature when you enter the room or suspend heating or cooling while you’re out. This is especially great if you want to reduce your monthly heating and cooling bills. Other additional features to look for are reminders for replacing your air filters, vacation scheduling, and of course, whether or not the thermostat you choose works with your chosen voice assistant.

Keeping these features in mind will help you choose a thermostat that is worth its price and matches your apartments needs. We’ll be updating this page regularly to add the best Prime Day smart thermostat deals out there so keep a lookout for a temperature moderator that appeals to you.

