Best Prime Day Smartphone Deals 2020: What to expect

We’re getting closer to the biggest day of the year, as least as far as Amazon is concerned: Prime Day, this year expected to take place in October. It’s a day of online sales at Amazon that’s quickly putting Black Friday and Cyber Monday to shame. Prime Day deals are really extraordinary, featuring some of the hottest tech out there — for back-to-school, your home office and small business, or just your own entertainment. Some of the best deals and biggest price cuts are in the Prime Day smartphone deals, featuring great discounts on smartphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung. It’s getting toward Prime time for smartphones — don’t miss out!
Today’s best Prime Day smartphone deals
- Blu Vivo XI+ (Unlocked) — $150, was $250
- 2020 iPhone SE 64GB (AT&T) — $150 ($5/month) with unlimited plan, was $400
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (AT&T) — As low as $150 ($5/month) with eligible trade-in, $300 ($10/month) without, was $1,000
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Verizon) — As low as $150 with eligible trade-in, $650 ($27/month) without, was $1,000
- Apple iPhone 8 (Unlocked, Amazon Renewed) — $269
- Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked) — $300 with activation, was $350
- OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile, Unlockable) — $449, was $599
- Google Pixel 4 (Unlocked) — $550, was $799
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra — Up to $700 off with trade-in and qualifying activation
Prime Day deals aren’t quite live, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get ahead of things and take advantage of amazing deals being offered on smartphones. Maybe your iPhone or Android just isn’t working the same anymore, and you don’t want to invest in its upkeep. Or maybe you’re just champing at the bit for an upgrade. If you can’t wait for Prime Day, we’ve listed a number of fantastic smartphone deals waiting to be snatched up. It’s also not unusual for Amazon to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day starts, to give us a taste of what’s to come, so keep an eye on our site for those as well.
Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB
Up to 1,000 back in bill credits
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB$450
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (Verizon)
Up to $850 off with trade-in
Apple iPhone SE 32GB (2016)
Free with unlimited plan
Blu Vivo XI+ (GSM & CDMA Unlocked)$150
Apple iPhone 7 (32GB, Cricket Wireless)
Free with number port-in
Google Pixel 4a 128GB (Unlocked)$300
iPhone SE 64GB (2020)
Free with unlimited plan
Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB (Unlocked)$409
OnePlus 7t$449
Motorola Moto G7 Play (Prepaid)$79
Google Pixel 4a 128GB (Verizon)$240
OnePlus 7 Pro (Sprint + GSM Unlocked)$499
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (Unlocked)$600
Google Pixel 3 64GB (Unlocked)$330
Motorola Moto G7 Power (32 GB, unlocked for GSM/CDMA carriers)$130
Apple iPhone 8, 64GB - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)$239
Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL
Save up to $950 with qualified activation
Google Pixel 3 64GB (Verizon)$390
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Unlocked)$550
LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Black)$550
Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked)$549
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (128GB, Sprint)
YOU SAVE 50%
Google Pixel 4 XL (AT&T)$300
TCL 10 Pro (Unlocked)$380
Apple iPhone X - 64GB - Space Gray (Renewed & Unlocked)$435
Samsung - Galaxy Note 10, 256GB (Sprint)$850
Samsung Galaxy A70 (Factory Unlocked)$339
LG G8 ThinQ with Amazon Alexa (Unlocked)$400
LG Stylo 5 with Alexa Push-to-Talk – Unlocked – 32GB$200
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, & S20 Ultra
Up to $500 off with trade-in
Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)
Up to $300 off
Samsung Galaxy A50 - 64GB Storage - Unlocked (Black)$175
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
Up to $700 off with trade-in and activation
Google Pixel 3a 64GB (Unlocked)$371
Motorola Moto G7 Play (GSM & CDMA Unlocked)$130
TCL 10L (Unlocked)$210
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Factory Unlocked Smartphone - US Version (Midnight Black)$285
When are the best Prime Day smartphone deals?
We open up our computers on Prime Day expecting to see the best deals, but Amazon loves to give shoppers a not-so-little taste of what’s to come, showcasing tons of great deals the week before. These bargains tend to be just as noteworthy as those offered on the true Prime Day, so the odds that you’ll lose out by waiting are pretty slim. Also, there’s always the chance that the item you’re browsing won’t go back on sale at all, so, while you can definitely wait and see, it could be a strike-while-the-iron-is-hot situation. If Prime Day comes around and you see the item you’ve purchased for a lower price, no need to worry. Amazon is fantastic with returns and you can simply buy the same item at the lower discounted price and return the original. Easy!
What Prime Day smartphone deals to expect
So, you need a new phone. But does it need to be the newest one? When it comes to big sales, whether it’s Prime Day or Black Friday, retailers tend to offer the largest discounts on the tech from the last generation, as a way to clear inventory for new items. You can expect to see the smartphones that were released in 2019, or even earlier, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Newer isn’t always better with phones. Yes, there are always flashy new bells and whistles, but different builds and not-yet-perfected tech often keep last-generation phones as prized possessions, and at top dollar. Smartphone brands like Apple tend to emphasize their support for older models, so your chances of buying a lemon are nil. Also, the amount of info and user reviews available for last-generation tech, you’ll know exactly what you’re getting with no disappointing surprises.
At the same time, on Prime Day we’ve seen some of the newest tech come up on offer for some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. These are the Lightning Deals. Chances are, you’ve done your research, and you know exactly what a new smartphone will have in store for you. So will other shoppers. This means that you really need to move when one of these Lightning Deals comes up; they tend to get scooped up right away. If a smartphone matches your criteria, snatch it up and get it in your cart. Amazon has a built-in insurance policy in its easy return policy. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. No questions asked.
