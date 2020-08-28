Best Prime Day Xbox One Deals 2020: What to expect

As Amazon Prime Day approaches, there’s one category of shoppers both Amazon, and Digital Trends, are keeping front of mind: Gamers. And if you, like millions of others, make Xbox One your gaming device of choice, do we ever have some good news for you. Prime Day is one of the best deal days of the year — for all kinds of tech — on the internet, at any store, in any country, anywhere. Tech fans everywhere will have one-time shot at grabbing some new gear at a low price, or taking advantage of deals to upgrade to the newest tech. But Prime Day Deals aren’t only helpful on the actual day. Gamers and tech fans of all stripes will have a shot at updating or upgrading all the most important gear before Prime Day Deals even come up. Some of the most helpful discounts we’ll see take place with the Prime Day Xbox One deals, where you’ll see great deals on consoles, packages, games, and accessories. Whatever you use your Xbox for — entertainment, social, audio, or just good ol’ fashioned gaming — we want you to come out with the best gear at the lowest prices, using Prime Day Xbox One deals.

When Are The Best Prime Day Xbox Deals?

Gamers take your marks … Shoppers look to Prime Day for the best deals, but Amazon has gamers in mind in the lead-up as well. They know you can’t wait to play. The company knows that it can attract shoppers with a taste of what’s to come, showcasing tons of great deals the week before. These bargains and packages can be as noteworthy as the ones offered on the true Prime Day, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on even larger discounts the day of. And you don’t want to miss out. An Xbox One accessory or console that’s on sale the week before might not be discounted during Prime Day at all. You can of course wait and see, but you’re taking a risk. That said, if Prime Day comes around and you see the item you’ve purchased for a lower price, you can relax. Amazon is fantastic with returns and you can simply buy the same item at the lower discounted price and return the original. Easy!

What Prime Day Xbox Deals To Expect

So, you’ve decided a new Xbox One or Xbox One X is what you need to make your gaming life and home theater complete. But does it need to be the very newest one? When it comes to big sales, retailers like Amazon tend to offer the largest discounts on the consoles and packages with games from the last generation, as a way to clear inventory for new items. You can expect to see last year’s Xbox One, or maybe an Xbox One packaged with an older game, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. If the newest Xbox One was really a leap forward in terms of processor, graphics, or capabilities, you would have read about here (on Digital Trends first and foremost). So you don’t have to worry about getting left in the gaming stone age. Also the amount of info, reviews, metrics, and notes available on last-generation Xbox Ones are so copious, you can give yourself a PhD in Xbo before buying it.

At the same time, when it comes to the actual Prime Day — the big day — we’ve seen the newest Xbox One consoles discounted to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. These are called Lightning Deals. If you’ve done your research (you can find plenty of details and Xbox reviews on our site), you’ll know exactly what to expect from a new Xbox One, or any other device, as will other gamers. This means that you really need to move when one of these Lightning Deals appears; they tend to go quickly. If an Xbox One matches your criteria, get it in your cart. Again, Amazon is famously generous about returns. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. Game on!

