The Best Prime Early Access AirPods Deals for 2022

We’re just hours away from the Prime Early Access sale launching tomorrow. Running across two days, we’re expecting to see some awesome sale prices and that includes Apple AirPods. AirPods frequently feature amongst pretty much all sale events because they’re in such hot demand. We’re expecting the Prime Early Access sale to be a similar affair for anyone keen to snag some AirPods for less.

In many ways, that’s because while this sale may have a different name, there’s a heck of a lot in common between the Prime Early Early Access sale and the Prime Day deals we saw earlier this year. This time around is basically a holiday-flavoured version but we’re counting on seeing some great Prime Day AirPods deals here too.

We’ve already highlighted some of the best Prime Early Access AirPods deals already around, but we’ve gone further than that. We’ve also looked at whether you should buy today or wait until tomorrow, as well as looked at how to access the sale if you don’t currently have a Prime membership.

Get a Prime Free Trial to Shop the Prime Early Access AirPods Deals

AirPods deals are just one of the many Prime Early Access Apple deals we’re counting on seeing across the two-day event. However, to see the sale prices, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Fortunately, if you’re not already one, you can sign up to a 30-day free trial and get access to the Prime Early Access sale along with plenty of other perks.

The free trial is available to anyone who hasn’t signed up in the past. It costs absolutely nothing as you can simply cancel your membership before the 30 days are up and not pay a cent. Otherwise, it costs $15 per month or $139 a year. You get plenty of great extras too. For instance, there’s same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery for free on millions of items.

Today’s Best Prime Early Access AirPods Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $90, was $159

The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are sleek, stylish, and ideal for anyone looking for earbuds that are effortless to get set up with. Particularly well suited for Apple device owners, they take mere seconds to set up thanks to related devices immediately recognizing them. From there, the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) continues to be seamless and effortless. As simple as they look, all you really need to do is make sure they have a charge and you’re good to go. The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) offer up to 24 hours of charge via their charging case. It’s not a wireless charging case so you will need to plug it in to charge up but that’s a small price to pay for paying a small price.

From there, you get up to five hours of listening time on one charge. Pop them back in the case and they’ll soon charge back up. In real-time use, you’re likely to not need to recharge them too often unless you enjoy extended listening sessions. The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) use Apple’s H1 chip so you’re guaranteed a stable and low-latency wireless connection at all times which means few dropouts and better battery life. Besides one-tap setup, everything else about them is simple too. You can speak to Siri, have it announce your messages while you’re walking or working out, plus you can share between two sets of AirPods.

Besides being so simple to use, the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) look great. They fit into your ears nicely, feeling comfortable at all times, with in-ear detection figuring out what’s going on. In addition, the charging case is similarly sleek so you can easily toss it in your bag or pocket without a problem. These will soon become a part of your everyday gear and you’ll wonder how you lived without them and their simple yet effective ways.

Apple AirPods Pro — $180, was $249

The Apple AirPods Pro are easily some of the best wireless earbuds out there, particularly if you already own other Apple devices. They offer all the features you can already see in standard AirPods along with so much more. That means they take seconds to set up while offering useful Apple-based features like the ability to talk to Siri to listen to messages, change tracks, or even receive news or information. Ideal if you don’t want to grab your phone mid-workout but you still want to know what’s going on.

Additionally, the Apple AirPods Pro sound great because they have some really cool features. They offer adaptive EQ which means that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear, offering you a personalized experience. Alongside that comes spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so it feels like music is coming from all around you but in a realistic manner so it feels like you’re listening to the music live at a concert. It’s impressively immersive. In both cases, it’s good to find the right for your ears which is why the Apple AirPods Pro come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips so you get the best fit for your ears.

If things weren’t already sounding pretty sweet for the Apple AirPods Pro, we haven’t got into the killer feature — Active Noise Cancelation. The feature means that you can block outside noise, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in your music without being distracted by environmental sound around you. When you do need to pay attention or speak to someone, you can switch over to Transparency mode to quickly talk to someone or listen out for an announcement without needing to pull your earbuds out. It’s the best of both worlds basically and means that the Apple AirPods Pro will soon be your favorite accessory.

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are an incredibly fun pair of headphones to wear. Easily some of the best headphones in recent times, the Apple AirPods Max are a fantastic investment for anyone that wants to get the most from their music listening time. They look great and they feel even better. That’s because they are designed with a knit-mesh canopy with memory foam ear cushions so you get a super comfortable fit at all times. That ties in perfectly with the fact that you can wear them for up to 20 hours as you really won’t notice you’re wearing them.

The Apple AirPods Max sound fantastic too. They offer an Apple-designed dynamic driver that ensures you get high-fidelity audio at all times. Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip so you get great performance and sound without any risk of any wireless dropouts at any point. Alongside that, the Apple AirPods Max also offers spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. By doing so, music sounds fantastic. It gives you the feeling that you’re actually at a concert watching your favorite artist perform.

You can zone out while enjoying the experience too thanks to Active Noise Cancelation. The features means that you can easily block outside noise while you listen, fully immersing yourself in the experience. When you do need to speak to someone or listen out for an announcement such as when on your daily commute, you can always switch over to Transparency mode to listen out without needing to remove your headphones. It’s all so intelligently designed, you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy the Apple AirPods Max earlier. With convenient features like on-head detection and seamless switching between devices, the Apple AirPods Max is effortlessly delightful.

Should You Shop These Prime Day AirPods Deals or Wait Until Tomorrow?

It probably feels really tempting to dip into the Prime Early Access sale a day in advance. Surely the prices can’t go lower within a day, right? We’re fairly confident they will. While it might feel a little more stressful waiting an extra day, we think it’s going to be worthwhile. Oftentimes, the early deals are there to tempt you in and remind you the sale is coming but they’re rarely the best price.

If you do decide to risk it and buy early, you can always choose to cancel your purchase the next day if it happens to work out cheaper. While we’d recommend holding off, that method can work for some people, if they don’t mind remembering to cancel what they bought.

Stick with our thinking though and wait those few extra hours. You should be in for a smooth sailing process as Amazon sales tend to be very reliable so you won’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations