Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for January 2023

Apple’s iPad is the most popular line of tablets in the market today, as they’re packed with the most advanced mobile technology and the latest features. They don’t come cheap though, so shoppers are looking for refurbished iPad deals to enjoy savings. The refurbished products that retailers offer come with guarantees for your peace of mind, which make them some of the best tablet deals if you don’t mind purchasing a second-hand device in order to get lower prices. They may not include the latest models of the best iPads, but we’ve rounded up some of the best refurbished iPad deals that will let you enjoy the benefits of using what were some of the best tablets in the market.

Best refurbished iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 2nd Gen (Wi-Fi, 16GB) — $134, was $145

Apple iPad 5th Gen (Wi-Fi, 32GB) — $190, was $200

Apple iPad 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 32GB) — $230, was $330

Apple iPad 7th Gen (Wi-Fi, 32GB) — $250, was $330

Apple iPad Air 2nd Gen (Wi-Fi, 16GB) — $134, was $145

Why Buy:

Works well for basic functions

Powered by 64-bit A8X chip

9.7-inch Retina display

Comes with Amazon Renewed Guarantee

The second-generation Apple iPad Air was released in 2014, but despite its age, it remains a decent tablet for carrying out daily functions such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content through its 64-bit A8X chip. The device features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution, a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge, an 8.0MP rear camera, and a 1.2MP front camera. The tablet comes with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee — it’s been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, but if it doesn’t work as expected, you can request to have it replaced or refunded within the guarantee period.

Apple iPad 5th Gen (Wi-Fi, 32GB) — $190, was $200

Why Buy:

9.7-inch Retina display

10-hour battery life

Equipped with 64-bit A9 chip

Touch ID fingerprint scanner in home button

The iPad is the entry-level line of Apple’s tablets, and it 2017 release was the fifth-generation Apple iPad. The tablet heavily borrowed elements from the second-generation iPad Air, including the 9.7-inch Retina display with 2,048 x 1,536 resolution, 8.0MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, and 10 hours of battery life. The fifth-generation iPad, however, offers improved performance with its 64-bit A9 chip, resulting in smooth launching of even the most demanding apps. The physical home button doubles as the Touch ID fingerprint scanner, which protects the tablet from intruders while also serving as a quick way to unlock it for its owners. This is a pre-owned product from Best Buy that comes with a limited warranty.

Apple iPad 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 32GB) — $230, was $330

Why Buy:

9.7-inch Retina display

Runs on A10 Fusion chip

Apple Pencil support

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished guarantee

The sixth-generation Apple iPad succeeded the fifth-generation Apple iPad a year later, but it retained several elements of its predecessor’s design with its 9.7-inch Retina display with 2,048 x 1,536 resolution, 8.0MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, Touch ID home button, and the bottom-firing stereo speakers. The tablet, however, is upgraded with the A10 Fusion chip onboard, for even smoother performance. It also adds support for the Apple Pencil, a separately sold stylus that’s useful for drawing or writing on the iPad. As a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished product, purchasing the tablet from Best Buy means you’ll be getting a device that’s thoroughly tested and restored to a like-new state, but if it doesn’t work properly, you can get them exchanged within 90 days.

Apple iPad 7th Gen (Wi-Fi, 32GB) — $250, was $330

Why Buy:

10.2-inch Retina display

Supports Apple’s Smart Keyboard

A10 Fusion chip inside

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished guarantee

The seventh-generation Apple iPad, which was rolled out in 2019, features a slightly bigger 10.2-inch Retina display with 2,160 x 1,620 resolution, as well as the addition of the Smart Connector to allow it to work with Apple’s Smart Keyboard to transform the tablet into a laptop. A lot of things stayed the same from its previous version though, including the A10 Fusion chip, 8.0MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, support for Apple Pencil, and a 10-hour battery life. It’s also a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished product, so you have peace of mind that if the tablet doesn’t function well after you receive it, you can have it replaced for one that works as it should.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations