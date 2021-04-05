  1. Deals

Best cheap refurbished iPhone deals and sales for April 2021

Apple iPhone 11
A new iPhone costs a pretty penny — actually, a lot of pretty pennies. Finding the best cheap iPhone deals can be tough if you insist on buying a brand new product. If you’re searching for cheap refurbished iPhones, however, you’re in luck. Many online retailers have refurbished iPhone sales, including Apple itself with its Certified Refurbished iPhone deals. We’ve gathered the best cheap refurbished iPhones below and will update this list regularly.

iPhones aren’t the only refurbished products with amazing deals. We’ve also rounded up the best refurbished laptop deals, refurbished MacBook deals, refurbished tablet deals, and refurbished iPad deals.

Today’s best refurbished iPhone sales
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$346
Snap up a 64GB fully unlocked iPhone XS. It's unlocked for all carriers. Functions like new and battery guaranteed to have 80% battery capacity. 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$745
The most premium model of Apple's most premium 2019 phone, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, can be yours for hundreds less when you buy Amazon Renewed.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$549
The iPhone 11 is a killer flagship at a killer price, made sweeter by buying this professionally refurbished Amazon Renewed unit that comes fully carrier-unlocked.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB, Fully Unlocked, Amazon Renewed)

$545
Get the plus-sized version of Apple's high-end last-gen flagship phone for considerably less than its launch price with this Amazon Renewed deal.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone SE, 64GB, White - Fully Unlocked (Renewed Premium)

$317 $379
This is a special deal. Unlocked for all carriers. Functions like new and battery guaranteed to have 90% battery capacity. One-year Amazon Premium Renewed guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished iPhone 11 256GB - Black (Unlocked)

$639 $749
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished iPhone X 256GB - Silver (Unlocked)

$679 $1,049
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$177
Here's a chance to snap up an iPhone 8 refurb unit with 64GB. It's unlocked for all carriers. Functions like new and battery guaranteed to have 80% battery capacity. 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone X, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$338
Grab one before they run out, fully unlocked iPhone X with 64GB. Unlocked for all carriers. Functions like new and battery guaranteed to have 80% battery capacity. 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$669
Many premium flagships come with screens as big as their price tags, but at a comfortable 6 inches, the iPhone 11 Pro is a great size for all-day carry.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished iPhone 8 64GB - Silver (Unlocked)

$339 $399
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)

Up to $370 off
Buying refurbished is a great way to save money if you're doing it from a trusted retailer, and it doesn't get much better than the Apple Store. These Apple-refurbished iPhones look and work like new.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro 64GB - Midnight Green (Unlocked)

$759 $899
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$364
Pick up this refurbished black iPhone XR at a great price. It's unlocked for all carriers. Functions like new and battery guaranteed to have 80% battery capacity. 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished iPhone XS Max 256GB - Gold (Unlocked)

$849 $1,149
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB - Space Gray (Unlocked)

$849 $999
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished iPhone XR 128GB - White (Unlocked)

$469 $549
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple
Expires soon

Certified Refurbished iPhone XS 64GB - Silver (Unlocked)

$639 $899
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple

Should you buy a refurbished iPhone?

The bigger question may be “Why wouldn’t you buy a refurbished iPhone?” Depending on the reseller, you can easily find just about every recent model, configuration, and color in refurbished iPhone deals. Whether you want an iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or any other version back to at least the iPhone 7, you can find what you want without a lot of searching. There are differences between resellers’ refurbished iPhone sales, however, so consider the following before you leap for one of the first cheap refurbished iPhones you find online.

  • How will you use it? — If you’re set on buying an iPhone but only intend to use it for phone calls and text messaging, any of the early refurbished iPhone deals will do the trick and save you hundreds of dollars. If, on the other hand, you push the limits with smartphone photography, you’ll likely want to choose one of the latest iPhones. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is the oldest generation that’s still relatively easy to find and that powerhouse is an excellent compromise between basic iPhone functionality and power features.
  • What can you expect from a refurbished iPhone? — Electronics don’t have moving parts, so if they work, they work, period. Cases and screens can show wear and batteries can lose some of their maximum charge time. Major online retailers openly detail the conditions and quality of their refurbished iPhone sales. You can expect the refurb unit will perform as a new unit of the same iPhone generation, except battery life with many merchants. Retailers commonly certify their refurbished iPhone deals have been tested to recharge to 80% to 90% of the original maximum battery life. Apple goes a big step further and sells Certified Refurbished iPhones with a new battery and a new outer shell.
  • Guarantee — Warranties and guarantees for refurbished iPhone sales range from 30-day money-back guarantees to multi-year limited warranties. Because the time periods and the terms differ, be sure you understand what the retailer offers so you won’t be surprised. Apple’s Certified Refurbished iPhones are typically the most expensive, for example, but they also come with the same one-year warranty as a brand new iPhone.
  • Cost — Have a budget. You can find cheap refurbished iPhones for less than $200 to more than $1,000 depending on the generation, model, storage capacity, condition, warranty, and the reseller’s refurbishing process or source. Sure, you can typically save more on the latest, most loaded models, but a $300 savings on a phone that still costs more than $800 isn’t all that wonderful a deal if your needs are pretty basic. Refurbished iPhone sales are a great way to save, but in the end, your budget measures how much you spend, not how much you saved.
