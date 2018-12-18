Share

Robotic vacuum cleaners are proving to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. The field of robo vac manufacturers and models has expanded, and prices have come way down in just a few years. Now you can select from a wide variety of these handy household helpers that will clean your floors, including some models priced under $200. It may not be the very last minute yet for gift shopping, but in just a few days shipping in time for delivery before Christmas may no longer be possible, plus inventories will decrease. So now’s a good time while there’s still a good selection of robot vacuum cleaners with timely delivery at outstanding prices.

We’ve found the best discounts on robot vacuum cleaners from Amazon and Walmart with brands such as Roomba, Shark, Eufy, and Ecovacs Deebot, and we put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts, adding to your smart home, or just need a little extra help around the house, these fourteen deals can help you save up to $200. At the time of publication, all of the vacuums were available to ship for delivery before Christmas Day.

iRobot Roomba 618 Robot Vacuum — $40 off

The iRobot Roomba 618 Robot Vacuum proves the point that you don’t need to spend big bucks to buy a big name robotic vacuum. Built by one of the pioneers in the home robotics industry, the Roomba 618 could only be simpler to use if it could read you mind — cycle back next year and maybe a future Roomba will have that ability. Just press the “Clean” button in the center of the Roomba 618’s top, and it goes to work. An automatically adjusting cleaning head move up and down so the Roomba’s multi-surface brushes can clean different floor surfaces. Like many robot vacs, when the job is done, or the battery runs low, the Roomba 618 returns to its docking home base to automatically recharge.

Normally priced at $270, the Roomba 618 is just $229 from Walmart with free shipping to arrive by Saturday, December 22.

Buy Now



With patented dirt sensors that signal the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum to pay more attention to areas in your home that need it, such as entry halls, this Roomba can handle many sizes of dirt and debris. You can control the Roomba 675 with your smartphone, and it will also respond to voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum is priced at $248 on Amazon with free shipping to arrive by Friday, December 20.

Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum — $96 off



You can set up virtual walls to control the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum. If you want it to stay clear of pet food and water dishes and areas with loads of electronics cables, for example, virtual walls will block the Roomba 690 from rolling over them.

Regularly $375, for this deal the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum is $279 on Amazon with free shipping to arrive by Friday, December 20.

Buy Now

If your home has especially hard-to-clean areas consider the iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. The Roomba e6 has what iRobot calls “power-lifting-suction” with up to five times the air power of many robot vacs. Dual multi-surface rubber brushes maintain close floor contact and the e6’s high-efficiency filter is rated 99 percent effective in capturing mold, pollen, dust mites, and dog and cat allergens.

Usually $399, the iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is just $359 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping for arrival by December 20.

Buy Now

SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85 — $200 off



The Shark Ion Robot Vacuum R85 has an extra-large-capacity dust bin and powerful cleaning power designed for pet hair, according to its manufacturer. Second-generation navigation helps the R85 clean around objects and obstacles. You can schedule or start and stop the Shark Ion R85 with its smartphone app or with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands.

Ordinarily priced at $400, the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum R85 is $200 for this outstanding deal on Amazon with free 2-day shipping included.

Buy Now



The low-profile Shark Ion RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum works under furniture to get the dust and pet hair that finds its way to hard-to-reach places. Shark’s self-cleaning technology helps immensely as it picks up long hair, string, or fibers. This model’s helix-pattern bristles work on both carpets and hard floors.

Normally $349, the Shark Ion RV750 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is $270 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping for arrival by December 20.

Buy Now

Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $120 off



Unlike the common round shape for most robotic vacuums, the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has a D-shape design with a large core brush and a side brush that can get deep into corners and along walls. You can manage the Botvac D3 with your phone, smartwatch, or with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. If for any reason the D3 gets confused or if the path to its charger is blocked, the Botvac will send you an alert so you can pick it up and take it back to get the juice it needs.

Normally $400, the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is $280 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping for arrival by December 20.

Buy Now



The Neato Botvac D7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is more expensive than most robo vacs today because it is packed with premium features. The D7 supports zone cleaning for defined zones that need more frequent attention and for special missions. For example, if the floor around your dining room table gets especially crumb-littered when friends drop by, you can dispatch the D7 to that defined zone. The Botvac D7 maps your whole house for efficient cleaning and can learn three different floor plans. You can also define areas where the D7 shouldn’t go – like where your dog’s water dish sits. Rated for up to 120 minutes operation on a single battery charge, the D7 should finish even large houses in one run. If it needs more power to finish up, however, this smart vac can go to its charger for a Quick Boost for just enough power to finish the job.

Discounted $103 from its regular $799 price, the Neato Botvac D7 Robot Vacuum is $696 at Walmart including free 2-day shipping for arrival by December 20.

Buy Now

Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum — $140 off



The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum uses repetitive cleaning paths to thoroughly clean rooms of all sizes and shapes. The N79 has four cleaning modes: Auto mode for regular cleaning, Single Room mode, Edge mode for defined areas that need extra attention around the edges, and Spot mode when one area needs more intense cleaning. You can control the N79 with iOS and Android smart apps, but unlike the Deebot N79S, not with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands.

Normally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum is just $160 at Amazon with free 2-day shipping for arrival before Christmas.

Buy Now

Ecovacs Deebot 900 Robotic Vacuum — $120 off



You can create no-go areas for the Ecovacs Deebot 900 Robotic Vacuum after it maps your floor plan. Not only will the Deebot 900 respond to Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands to start, stop, or charge, but it also can report on its status by voice. Depending on circumstances, for example, the Deebot 900 might say “I am cleaning,” “I am mapping,” “My battery is low,” or “My dustbin is full.”

Significantly discounted from its $400 list price for this deal, the Ecovacs Deebot 900 Robotic Vacuum is $280 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping for arrival by December 20.

Buy Now



The Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) is just 2.85-inches tall, which pays off with its ability to glide under low furniture. The “Boost” part of the model name refers to what Eufy calls BoostIQ Technology that automatically increases vacuum power when the RoboVac 11S detects the need. In addition to infrared obstacle-avoidance sensors, the RoboVac 11S has drop sensing tech to help it avoid falling down stairs.

Regularly $220, the Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is $169 on Amazon with free 2-day shipping.

Buy Now

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C — $80 off



You can use Amazon Alexa voice commands to control the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C or stick with the RoboVac 15C’s smartphone app. Set up 7-day cleaning schedules on the app and also locate the RoboVac 15C if it gets stuck or confused by tapping Find My Robot on the smartphone app and the vacuum will emit a sound so you can find it quickly.

Discounted $80 from its usual $280 price, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C is just $200 on Amazon, with free 2-day shipping included.

Buy Now

Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop — $180 off



With extra suction power and a larger than normal 1,100-milliliter dustbin, the Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is designed specifically for homes with shedding pets. Notable extra features include an extra-long main brush for sweeping and a UV-C light that can penetrate and kill bacteria and viruses. The mopping function employs a washable microfiber pad, two of which are included with the vacuum.

Normally $400, the Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is $220 in this Amazon deal. Free 2-day shipping is included.

Buy Now

Ilife V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum — $32 off



The least expensive robot vac we found on Amazon and Walmart, the Ilife V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is best suited to hard flooring surfaces and cleaning pet hair. You can start the V3s Pro by pressing a button on the vac or with a remote control. This vac doesn’t connect with Wi-Fi or smartphones.

Normally $160, the Ilife V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is $128 on Amazon with free 2-day shipping included.

Buy Now

Looking for more last-minute gifts?