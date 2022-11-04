Best robot vacuum deals for November 2022

Are you searching for the best robot vacuum deals? The best robot vacuums are economical time-savers when you don’t have to worry about vacuuming your home manually. There are many robot vacuums covering different price ranges, home sizes, and varied cleaning needs. We’ve picked out the best robot vacuum deals going on right now so that you can save plenty while also enjoying a gadget that will truly enrich your home for a long time to come. Read on while we take you through them, including some even greater than usual on some of the most popular iRobot Roomba models. Amazon’s recent purchase of iRobot may explain the deep price cuts.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S — $160, was $230

iRobot Roomba i3 — $300, was $350

iRobot Roomba i6 — $400, was $550

iRobot Roomba j7+ — $799, was $850

iRobot Roomba s9+ — $999, was $1,100

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S — $200, was $230

Why Buy

BoostIQ suction option

Up to 100 minutes of use per charge

Can evade obstacles

Drop-sensing technology

When choosing a robot vacuum, Eufy always features prominently when it comes to great budget-friendly options. That’s because the vacs pack a lot of features into a fairly low price. That’s certainly the case with the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. While it might not be the most powerful robot vacuum, it’s ideal for those that want to take the edge off their home cleaning routine. It operates quietly despite providing suction power of up to 1,300Pa. In conjunction with that and when you need a bit more oomph, it can increase that amount of suction for 1.5 seconds whenever it detects that extra vacuuming strength is needed to get a stubborn case of dirt out of your home carpet or floor. Known as BoostIQ, it’s pretty useful.

In general use, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S can work for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors before it needs to head back to base to recharge. Don’t worry — it’s smart enough to know when that has to happen. During usage, it provides you with consistent and powerful suction, so there’s no need for it to go back to base any earlier. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S promises to be no louder than an operating microwave too.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is fairly robust as well. It has an infrared sensor that means it knows when to evade obstacles. In addition, it has drop-sensing technology so it knows how and when to avoid any potential falls downstairs. An anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover keeps the vacuum looking good too, even if it’s sent a while crawling around under furniture to keep your home extra tidy. As a simple to use yet very effective budget robot vacuum, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S has it all, right down to a simple remote for when you want to get more involved.

iRobot Roomba i3 — $300, was $350

Why Buy

Great suction power

Smart navigation

Voice assistant support

Compatible with other devices

The iRobot Roomba i3 is a great all-rounder device. If you’re looking to keep your home clean and safe from some particularly stubborn dirt, the iRobot Roomba i3 has you covered thanks to some fantastic suction power and a three-stage cleaning system. It promises to offer 10 times the power-lifting suction of previous models. Through that, it can pull in dirt, dust, and pollen. It’s even ideally suited for pet shedding season with the iRobot Roomba i3 smart enough to offer extra cleaning sessions during such times.

Such intelligence continues throughout as the iRobot Roomba i3 learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule while still ensuring that your home looks a delight at all times. Its smart navigations system means that the iRobot Roomba i3 can navigate and map your home in neat rows using its state-of-the-art floor tracking sensors. That way, it knows where it can and cannot reach, while also learning where it needs to focus cleaning the most thanks to its dirt detect sensors. Besides offering up personalized schedules based upon your needs, you can also control it through the app or via your voice courtesy of Google Assistant and Alexa support. It’ll even suggest extra cleans during pollen season, proving ideal for anyone who suffers from allergies.

Ideally suited for homes with pets, the iRobot Roomba i3 has unique dual multi-surface rubber brushes so they can’t get tangled with pet hair. The brushes adjust and flex accordingly so they stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. A high-efficiency filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens so your home is cleaner and fresher for all. If you want the iRobot Roomba i3 to do even more, it’s also compatible with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop so it can mop up after you. It also works with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal if you decide you don’t want to manually empty it anymore. It’s a great investment for a clean home.

iRobot Roomba i6 — $385, was $550

Why Buy

Stylish design

Powerful suction

Conducts quick cleans when needed

Extensive functionality

The iRobot Roomba i6 is basically like having a cleaner in your home. It’s incredibly smart as well as powerful. It uses a premium three-stage cleaning system with 10 times the power0lifting suction compared to previous Roombas. That wouldn’t be much use if the iRobot Roomba i6 didn’t know what to do next but it probably knows more about your home dirt situation than you do. That’s because it uses vSLAM navigation to learn the layout of your home, before building personal Smart Maps that help it know where to clean most efficiently and most effectively too. It conducts the job in neat rows so that it uses its battery in the most efficient way possible. When it runs low on charge, it heads home to its base, recharges, then returns straight back to where it left off.

Smart mapping also means that it knows the difference between your rooms. It’s easy to teach it to keep out of certain areas such as pet bowls or play areas, while also focusing on dirtier surroundings too. Learning where you normally clean, the iRobot Roomba i6 will even suggest personalized schedules so it can handle situations accordingly. For instance, during high pollen times or pet shedding season, it will suggest extra cleanings to keep on top of your home a bit more efficiently. For those individual times when there’s a sudden spill, you can always call out to it and its voice assistant support means that the iRobot Roomba i6 will be right there to help out.

For pet hair, the iRobot Roomba i6 won’t get tangled up either. It has unique dual multi-surface rubber brushes that mean the brushes adjust and flex at all times. That way, they stay in constant contact with your carpets and hard floors so that you always get a great clean. A high-efficiency filter also means that 99% of cat and dog dander is trapped meaning a cleaner and healthier floor for you. Basically, the iRobot Roomba i6 will clean your home better than you could.

iRobot Roomba j7+ — $599, was $850

Why Buy

Adapts to your home

Smart Mapping functionality

Automatically empties itself

Spot clean feature

The iRobot Roomba j7+ does a fantastic job of avoiding wires, maintaining itself, and providing you with some great all-around cleaning. It offers all the richness of a great robot vacuum and a bunch more too. iRobot calls it the world’s smartest cleaning robot. That’s because the iRobot Roomba j7+ is able to avoid objects in an intelligent way while still cleaning efficiently. It even promises to be able to avoid unexpected pet accidents saving you the risk of horror stories you may have already seen online with robot vacuums getting pet waste caught up in its brushes and spreading it around. iRobot is so confident of that feature, it will replace it for free if an incident occurs.

Elsewhere, the iRobot Roomba j7+ is able to clean the home multiple times a day by learning and adapting to your home’s needs. It uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects so you don’t even have to worry about picking up before it cleans. Smart Mapping ensures you can control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when with multiple maps helping out if your home has multiple floors. It’s simple to set up keep out zones as well as clean zones, with the latter ensuring the iRobot Roomba j7+ focuses on those spots. Personalized cleaning schedules can also be arranged so extra cleaning sessions happen during allergy season or pet-shedding times.

Other features keep on coming too. It has a powerful three-stage cleaning system with 10 times the power-lifting suction of before. An edge-sweeping brush means walls and corners can be cleaned up well too, with brushes that never get tangled with pet hair as well. The iRobot Roomba j7+ is able to spot clean if you call it via Google Assistant or Alexa. Maybe best of all is its ability to automatically empty its own bin thanks to an enclosed bag system. That way, you won’t have to worry about many tidying up duties either.

iRobot Roomba s9+ — $799, was $1,100

Why Buy

Automatic dirt disposal

Very powerful clean

Detailed cleaning

Super smart

The iRobot Roomba s9+ is the ultimate robot vacuum. The most advanced suction possible on a Roomba, it has 40 times the suction power of what you would ordinarily see. With its superior three-stage cleaning system, it is able to lift, loosen, then eliminate debris and pet hair from deep within your carpet. It’ll even automatically increase suction for a deeper clean when it feels it’s necessary thanks to its power boost technology. It’s clever too. Thanks to PerfectEdge technology, its advanced sensors and a specially designed corner brush mean that cleaning is optimized even in corners and along edges. Its dual rubber brushes are 30% wider than others so pet hair has no chance of getting tangled up.

The iRobot Roomba s9+ also uses vSLAM navigation to learn the layout of your home before building personal smart maps. That way, it can navigate your home efficiently in neat rows, while expertly cleaning as it goes along. A cool careful drive mode will even spot when an object is in its way, carefully cleaning around them. Spot cleaning is also possible if you simply tell it to clean under the kitchen table, for instance, courtesy of voice assistant support.

Smart and able to detect what it needs to clean and what it should avoid, the iRobot Roomba s9+ comes up with suggestions of more efficient schedules for when it’s allergy or pet shedding season so your home always looks great. You won’t need to maintain it much either thanks to its automatic dirt disposal system that means it can empty itself for up to 60 days. You can even pair it up with the Braava jet m6 robot mop if you want extra cleaning functionality. Adapting to your situation perfectly, the iRobot Roomba s9+ is the in-home cleaner you never knew you needed so much.

When are the best robot vacuum deals?

If you’re keen to buy a new robot vacuum, we won’t blame you if you want to get straight to it immediately. After all, it might seem like a good idea to wait for sales seasons to find the best robot vacuum deals, but that means you’ll need to be cleaning the old-fashioned way in the meantime. Who wants to do that, right? If you’re willing to wait though, there are a few best times of the year for the best deals.

If you’re willing to wait, the very best robot vacuum prices typically fall on Amazon Prime Day in mid-July, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Traditionally the biggest sales event of the year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday occur around the Thanksgiving weekend so you’ll need to wait until late November to see the sales. Stock is often strictly limited around this time with retailers often running out of stock on the best deals available. There’s also the fact that during the holiday season, your overall spending is likely to be quite high. You’re likely to be budgeting for gift purchases and possibly a trip as well. You might not want to spend money on a robot vacuum that you could have bought earlier in the year.

While big sales events typically discount technology like robot vacuums extensively, you have a while to wait to save big. In that time, you could have been enjoying automated cleaning which will save you considerable time. Also, there’s no guarantee that the discounts during sales events are that much bigger than they are right now. Sometimes, sales events are all about the hype rather than genuinely great discounts. If you really want a new robot vacuum, we won’t blame you if you buy it now. You’ll still save and you get all the benefits right now.

Editors' Recommendations