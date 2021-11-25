Black Friday sales are well underway, and this Samsung 4K monitor Black Friday deal is the perfect chance to upgrade your desktop setup with a big, beautiful UHD display. The best Black Friday deals always include some great 4K monitor Black Friday deals, and there’s never been a better time to enhance your productivity and entertainment ahead of the new year. This 32-inch curved 4K monitor would normally set you back $450, but for Black Friday, Samsung has it marked down to just $350. It’s one of our favorite Black Friday monitor deals up for grabs today, and it won’t last past Cyber Monday — if it’s even still in stock by then.

Buy Now

Today’s best Samsung 4K monitor Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Big, beautiful 32-inch 4K panel is great for productivity and entertainment

Picture-by-Picture feature is great for multitasking

Curved design makes for comfortable and immersive viewing

Great value for a 32-inch 4K monitor

Your display is arguably the most expensive computer peripheral you’ll need to buy for your desktop setup, and it’s no secret that the best monitors (and especially the best 4K monitors) don’t come cheap. But that’s what makes this Samsung 4K monitor Black Friday deal so good, as you’re getting a lot of screen for your money: At 32 inches, it’s a great upgrade over 24- and 27-inch displays, without being as overwhelming on your desk as, or nearly as expensive, as an ultrawide monitor.

That 32-inch 4K screen is also curved. Samsung is a pioneer in panel technology for both PC displays and TVs, and makes some of the best best curved monitors money can buy (you’ll see Samsung’s name three times on our list). Curved panels don’t add much to smaller 24- and 27-inch monitors, but at 32 inches, it’s a great design feature that allows for more comfortable viewing and some added immersion when you’re kicking back with entertainment. The handy Picture-by-Picture function also allows you to split up the screens into different work zones, which is a boon for avid multitaskers.

Right now, Samsung has this 32-inch curved 4K monitor on sale for $350, a full $100 off its normal $450 price. Hurry, though; this Samsung 4K monitor Black Friday deal expires on Cyber Monday, and we don’t know if it will even remain in stock through the weekend.

Buy Now

Should you shop this Samsung 4K monitor Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have increasingly blended together to become one weekend-long sales event, and the deals are pretty much the same between the two. Our advice is not to wait if this Samsung 4K monitor Black Friday deal catches your eye. As we mentioned above, this particular offer expires on Cyber Monday and it could very well sell out before then.

The good news is that you shouldn’t have to worry about missing out on a better deal later. Unlike some retailers, Samsung is typically pretty straightforward with its sales prices and doesn’t change them around in the middle of a sale too often. In the worst-case scenario (that is, if you buy the monitor and it does become cheaper later), you can always return the one you bought and then just snap it up at the lower price. Many retailers offer 30-day return periods and even extended return periods during the holiday shopping season, so buy now or you might miss your chance.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations