If you’ve been on the market for an amazing monitor, be quick and take advantage of this great Samsung 4K monitor Cyber Monday deal. The best Cyber Monday deals often include some of the best 4K monitors, and there’s never been a better time to enhance your productivity and entertainment ahead of the new year. This 32-inch widescreen 4K monitor would normally set you back $390, but for Cyber Monday, Samsung has it marked down to just $290. It’s one of our favorite Cyber Monday monitor deals up for grabs, and it’s not going to be available for long, so shop today.

Today’s best Samsung 4K monitor Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Big, beautiful, 32-inch 4K panel is great for productivity and entertainment

Supports AMD FreeSync with game mode

Seamless upscaling thanks to Samsung’s enhancement technology

Great value for a 32-inch 4K monitor

Your display is arguably the most expensive computer peripheral you’ll need to buy for your desktop setup, and it’s no secret that the best monitors don’t come cheap. This is especially true if you want to try out the ultimate eye candy: 4K resolution, which gives you so much more room for all your projects and entertainment. Read how it compares to lower resolutions here. Fortunately, there are some cheap 4K monitors out there, and thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, this fantastic Samsung display has just become one of them — but only for a very limited time.

One of the things that makes this Samsung 4K monitor Cyber Monday deal so good is that you’re getting a lot of screen for your money: At 32 inches, it’s a great upgrade over 24- and 27-inch displays, without being as overwhelming on your desk as, or nearly as expensive, as an ultrawide display. This widescreen UHD monitor offers plenty of screen space for photo editing, gaming, entertainment, and beyond. It has four times the pixels of Full HD monitors, and it truly shows: Both in games and in productivity, you’ll notice just how many more things you can fit onto your screen at the same time.

Samsung is a pioneer in panel technology for both PC displays and TVs, and makes some of the best monitors money can buy. Equipped with a VA panel, this monitor strikes the perfect balance between breathtaking visuals and good gaming performance. VA panels typically offer a gorgeous color palette (and this monitor presents over a billion of them) combined with quick refresh rates for optimal gaming. It also has wide 178-degree viewing angles, ensuring that you can sit back and watch a movie without missing out on the beautifully deep contrasts that this monitor offers. Samsung’s UHD upscaling technology will ensure you’re always looking at ultra-high-definition content, with AMD FreeSync, a high refresh rate, and a dedicated game mode for intense onscreen action. Picture-by-Picture (PBP) allows you to connect two devices to the monitor simultaneously while maintaining original video quality. You can move that picture anywhere on the screen to multitask!

Right now, Samsung has this 32-inch widescreen 4K UHD monitor on sale for $290, a full $100 off its normal $390 price. Hurry, though — this Samsung 4K monitor Cyber Monday deal will expire soon, and we don’t even know how long the stock is going to last. Offers like this tend to get snapped right up, so shop quickly before it’s all sold out.

