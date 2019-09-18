

Samsung has a well-deserved reputation among home theater enthusiasts for quality. While their sets are on the expensive side, they’re still affordable to most consumers. A few of their lower-priced 4K TVs do offer a better alternative to the budget brands in terms of picture quality, even if they are not the cheapest sets available.

But before you take a look at our list, we recommend you consider two other deals available at Walmart on non-Samsung TVs. The retailer has an outstanding deal on a 7o-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV saving you $900, and another on a 65-inch LG 4K TV that saves you $118. If those are too big or more than you want to spend, check out our recommendations below on four great Samsung 4K TVs at a variety of sizes and prices.

Samsung 7 Series 43-inch TV — $328

Samsung makes a ton of TVs, but you’ll want to stick with a 7 Series or better for the best picture quality and functionality. At this level, 4K is standard, and brightness and picture quality will be good enough for most (although we’d still recommend an 8 Series or QLED for your primary TV). Right now, Amazon’s selling the Samsung 7 Series 43-inch 4K TV for just $328, a 24% savings.

This particular size seems perfect for bedrooms, and while the blacks aren’t deep, they’re certainly a whole lot better than any budget television out there. It also includes HDR, and Samsung’s PurColor technology, which the manufacturer claims helps this TV produce better color than others near its price. It’s an all-around great set.

Samsung 7 Series 50-inch TV (2018 model) — $360

Don’t mind buying last year’s model, and want a slightly larger TV than our first recommendation. Walmart has the 2018 model Samsung 7 Series 50-inch at only $360, about $40 cheaper than sales on the 2019 model right now. There isn’t a whole lot of difference between the 2018 and 2019 models, so you can save a little bit of money by opting for this clearance TV, and get a larger set to boot.

Samsung 7 Series 65-inch curved TV — $748

Looking for a TV for your family room or living room that draws you in, while at the same time offering larger viewing angles than a standard TV? Consider this Samsung 7 Series 65-inch curved 4K TV at Walmart, currently on sale for $748, a $251 savings.

At 65 inches, it’s big enough for a living room and family room and comes at a price that isn’t too out of reach for most consumers. While the display is the same as other 7 Series TVs, (your blacks won’t be as dark as a QLED), the curved nature of the display follows the curve of your eye. The curve gives the picture the illusion of being more immersive as you’ll be able to see the edges of the screen better with your peripheral vision. It’s not for everybody and takes some getting used to, but once you do, you might never go back to a standard flat-screen TV.

Samsung Q60 55-inch — $898

The terms ‘budget’ and ‘QLED’ are somewhat oxymoronic, but the Samsung 55-inch Q60 QLED 4K TV comes as close to a budget QLED as you’ll get. Right now Amazon has this set on sale for just $898, a 25% savings, and for true home theater enthusiasts, one of the cheapest we recommend as a primary television.

QLED produces some of the most vivid colors of any set on the market — Samsung claims it can produce over a billion shades. While the Q60 is edge-lit — meaning it is dimmer than any other Q series set in the line and blacks aren’t as deep as its more expensive brethren, it’s still brighter than the cheaper 7 or 8 Series sets by a considerable margin with pleasant black/white contrast. Should you want a brighter set with better blacks, step up to the Q70, Q80, or Q90, but we think most will find the Q60 Series acceptable — and you can’t complain about the price.

