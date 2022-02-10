Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and sales for February 2022

Samsung just held its Galaxy Unpacked event, pulling back the curtain on its new flagship smartphones, and with pre-orders now available, there are already some worthy Samsung Galaxy S22 deals on tap if you’re looking to get your hands on the first major Android release of 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 sales are mostly limited to cellular carriers and Samsung itself at the moment, but there are nonetheless some juicy discounts available. We’re here to point you in the right direction with the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals you can score before the devices ship out on February 25.

Retailers and carriers are already rolling out their own Samsung Galaxy S22 deals, but the best one comes from the phone maker itself. Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order buyers can get as much as $250 in online store credit or a free pair of Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds (your choice), along with a rebate of up to $700 with a trade-in. To sweeten the pot, Samsung is also throwing in three free months of Spotify Premium, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming. As of now, this is the best of the Samsung Galaxy S22 sales, especially since you don’t have to sign up for a cellular plan or buy two devices as you do with many of the carrier offers floating around.

Samsung is arguably the king of Android devices, so if you’re not an iPhone user and you want to score what might be the biggest Android smartphone release of 2022, then you can’t really go wrong with any of the Galaxy S22 models. One thing to consider is that ongoing supply chain issues and the still-unresolved chip shortage mean that inventory is likely to be somewhat limited at launch and possibly through the next few months at least. If you’re planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 and want to have it within a reasonable time frame, your surest bet is to pre-order it and reserve yours so you can get it as soon as possible.

As to the question of whether the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a worthwhile upgrade over previous models, our answer is an enthusiastic “yes” — especially considering that the rumored $100 price hike thankfully didn’t manifest. The Galaxy S22 has launched with a retail price tag of $800, while its larger sibling, the Galaxy S22 Plus, rings in at $1,000. You’re probably not going to pay retail, though (nor should you), and Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are already up for grabs if you pre-order. This gives you the chance to score one at a considerable discount.

For its 2022 Galaxy Unpacked showcase, Samsung released three new flagship phones. The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are the standard models, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra being the high-end option (and one that appears to be replacing the Galaxy Note lineup altogether). In our Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus hands-on review, we noted that the 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 got a slight size increase over the Galaxy S21, while the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus is a little smaller than its predecessor. Both phones are a bit thinner and have slightly smaller screens than the last-gen models as well, but the new 120Hz AMOLED panels look great and feature Samsung’s Vision Booster for better visibility in sunlight.

Overall, however, the designs of the new phones are very similar to the 2021 releases, so Samsung didn’t reinvent the wheel there. You’ll find most of the upgrades in the cameras and under the hood: The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus run on identical hardware, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Both also share the same camera module, which boasts a highly impressive 50MP primary sensor (23% larger than that of the Galaxy S21), a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and some new night vision features and A.I.-powered image optimization functions.

One noteworthy difference between the two is their battery life and charging capabilities. The slimmed-down chassis of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus means that battery life has seen a small decrease from the 2021 Galaxy mobiles: The Galaxy S22 sports a 3,700mAh battery, while the S22 Plus packs a considerably larger 4,500mAh battery. The Galaxy S22 Plus also comes with impressive 45-watt fast-charging which the Galaxy S22 sadly lacks. If battery life and charging speeds are a big concern for you, then the Galaxy S22 Plus gets the clear nod in the power department. Thankfully, both phones do feature 15-watt wireless charging, so no worries there.

Since the flagships offer the same overall performance (other than battery life and charging), your choice will likely come down to size when shopping through Samsung Galaxy S22 sales. As for ourselves, we’re big fans of the smaller Galaxy S22 and felt that it’s the best pick for most people, especially considering its $800 MSRP that keeps it competitive with other flagship releases like the iPhone 13. You should never pay retail, of course, and ahead of the February 25 ship date, these Samsung Galaxy S22 deals should provide you an opportunity to grab the new release and keep some cash in your pocket. Samsung has the best overall discount, but if you’re already signed on with one of the big carriers or you’re looking to switch, don’t hesitate to check out their Samsung Galaxy S22 sales offers, too.

