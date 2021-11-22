  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $250 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, get FREE Galaxy Buds 2 for Black Friday

Andrew Morrisey
By

One of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this holiday shopping season has arrived. Samsung is offering a huge discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, dropping the price from $1,800 all the way down to $1,550, with free Galaxy Buds 2 included with your purchase. Like all of the best Black Friday deals, inventory is destined to go quickly. We’ve seen a lot of Black Friday phone deals expire or move to back-order status quickly, and this one is sure to be in the same sort of demand. So buy now, or read on to find all of the details of this amazing offer.

Buy Now

Today’s best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is marked down a whopping $250 at Samsung today, all the way down to $1,550 from its regular price of $1,800. Even more savings can be attained if you have a Samsung device to trade in, and included free with your purchase is a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, a great set of in-ear headphones to pair with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This deal also includes 4 free months of YouTube Premium, a $48 value, and 3 free months of Spotify Premium, a $30 value.

A refined and necessary improvement in both design and functionality over the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the foldable phone you’ve been waiting for, as you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review. It brings an immersive viewing experience to your digital consumption with a 7.-6-inch Infinity Flex display, which is made of a less breakable and more scratch-resistant glass, perfect for people with high traffic phone usage in and out of their pocket or purse.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features less bezels with no notch. Video chats and selfie photography can commence without interruption, using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it features an under-display camera, making it the world’s first foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. Water resistance and compatibility with an included S Pen are part of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s feature set, as is all the power you could need to create and consume with a device that fits in your pocket.

Bringing a massive $250 savings to your Black Friday shopping, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today is only $1,550, down from $1,800. This is the absolutely the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for. It includes a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, and your purchase also includes 4 free months of YouTube Premium and 3 free months of Spotify Premium. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is already flying off shelves with this offer, so get over to Samsung immediately and claim yours.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just got a $30 price cut for Black Friday

apple airpods pro samsung galaxy buds plus early prime day deals 2020 hands on 4 of 10 2 720x720

A broader range of ARM-based PCs could be coming soon to take on Apple M1 Macs

microsoft failed with rt but qualcomm is doing windows on arm the right way snapdragon 8cx chip back

Marvel’s Avengers won’t give Spider-Man his own story missions

One of Spider-Man's costumes in Marvel's Avengers

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Best Black Friday Deals 2021 Feature Art

All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats

grand theft auto vice city cheats screenshot 4

iMac Pro 2021: Here’s everything we know so far

Apple iMac Pro News

What’s new on HBO and HBO Max, and what’s leaving in December 2021

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections.

Where to buy the Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X with controller.

Save $50 on this Nest Cam 2-Pack at Best Buy for Black Friday

Google Nest Cam on Home Exterior

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook today

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311, shown in two forms.

Don’t miss this incredible Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal — save $320!

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

The best 240Hz gaming monitors for 2021

The Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM monitor.

How to change icons for files and folders on Mac

how to change folder icon mac macbook icons pixabay