One of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this holiday shopping season has arrived. Samsung is offering a huge discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, dropping the price from $1,800 all the way down to $1,550, with free Galaxy Buds 2 included with your purchase. Like all of the best Black Friday deals, inventory is destined to go quickly. We’ve seen a lot of Black Friday phone deals expire or move to back-order status quickly, and this one is sure to be in the same sort of demand. So buy now, or read on to find all of the details of this amazing offer.

Buy Now

Today’s best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Black Friday deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is marked down a whopping $250 at Samsung today, all the way down to $1,550 from its regular price of $1,800. Even more savings can be attained if you have a Samsung device to trade in, and included free with your purchase is a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, a great set of in-ear headphones to pair with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This deal also includes 4 free months of YouTube Premium, a $48 value, and 3 free months of Spotify Premium, a $30 value.

A refined and necessary improvement in both design and functionality over the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the foldable phone you’ve been waiting for, as you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review. It brings an immersive viewing experience to your digital consumption with a 7.-6-inch Infinity Flex display, which is made of a less breakable and more scratch-resistant glass, perfect for people with high traffic phone usage in and out of their pocket or purse.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features less bezels with no notch. Video chats and selfie photography can commence without interruption, using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it features an under-display camera, making it the world’s first foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. Water resistance and compatibility with an included S Pen are part of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s feature set, as is all the power you could need to create and consume with a device that fits in your pocket.

Bringing a massive $250 savings to your Black Friday shopping, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today is only $1,550, down from $1,800. This is the absolutely the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal you’ve been waiting for. It includes a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, and your purchase also includes 4 free months of YouTube Premium and 3 free months of Spotify Premium. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is already flying off shelves with this offer, so get over to Samsung immediately and claim yours.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations