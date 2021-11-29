Here’s one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen so far today: Samsung is offering a huge discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, dropping the price from $1,950 all the way down to $1,600, with free Galaxy Buds 2 included with your purchase. Like all the best Cyber Monday deals, inventory is destined to go quickly. We’ve seen a lot of Cyber Monday phone deals expire or move to back-order status quickly, and this one is sure to be in the same sort of demand. So buy now or read on to find all the details of this amazing offer.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cyber Monday deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is marked down a whopping $350 at Samsung today, all the way down to $1,600 from its regular price of $1,950. Even more savings can be attained if you have a Samsung device to trade in, and included free with your purchase is a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — a great set of in-ear headphones to pair with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This deal also includes four free months of YouTube Premium — a $48 value — and three free months of Spotify Premium — a $30 value.

A refined and necessary improvement in both design and functionality over the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the foldable phone you’ve been waiting for, as you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review. It brings an immersive viewing experience to your digital consumption with a 7.-6-inch Infinity Flex display, which is made of less breakable and more scratch-resistant glass — perfect for people with high traffic phone usage in and out of their pocket or purse.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features smaller bezels with no notch. Video chats and selfie photography can commence without interruption, using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it features an under-display camera, making it the world’s first foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. Water resistance and compatibility with an included S Pen are part of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s feature set, as is all the power you could need to create and consume with a device that fits in your pocket.

Bringing a massive $350 savings to your Cyber Monday shopping, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today is only $1,600, down from $1,950. This is absolutely the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cyber Monday deal you’ve been waiting for. It includes a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, and your purchase also includes four free months of YouTube Premium and three free months of Spotify Premium. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is already flying off shelves with this offer, so get over to Samsung immediately and claim yours.

When does this Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cyber Monday deal end?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the ultimate foldable flagship in the market right now, and this offer is the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 Cyber Monday deal that you can find. So why wait for the deal to end? There’s a good probability that the prices go back to the original right after the holiday season and never come back this low until Samsung brings the next major update to its foldable lineup. So while Cyber Monday deals last till midnight, we won’t recommend waiting until then. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cyber Monday deal feels too good to last for that long. For that matter, we are not even sure if it will last the entire Cyber Monday. Samsung clearly states these prices will only last until their “supplies last,” so order today. And we all know by now that supplies have been hard to come by. In fact, a recent report from Adobe Analytics confirms this with a finding that out-of-stock alerts are up 124% from before the pandemic.

But quite honestly, the $350 discount and a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 make this a complete steal for anyone who has been waiting on the fence to get the new foldable. We don’t recommend waiting; just buy now and enjoy your holidays!

