Best Samsung phone deals for March 2022

The best Samsung phones for you all depend on your budget and what you need from your smartphone. We’ve tracked down some of the best Samsung phone deals out there right now.

Best Samsung Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — $700 (get free Galaxy Buds Live)

Samsung Galaxy S22 — $800 (get $100 Google Play Credit)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ — $1,000 (get $50 Google Play Credit)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $1,050 (get $50 Google Play Credit)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1,900 (get $100 Google Play Credit)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — $700 (get free Galaxy Buds Live)

Why Buy

Powerful specs

Solid camera

Great display

Well-priced

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been a long time coming and it’s worth the wait if you’re on a budget but desperate for a Samsung Galaxy phone. A capable successor to the S20 FE, it looks pretty great. Not stepping away too much from the Samsung Galaxy style of late, it has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display that makes it stand out from the crowd. The 6.4-inch display looks great and while it’s not the highest resolution out there being a 1080p panel, that means it can handle not being near a charger for longer than other phones of this nature. It’s bright too which makes a refreshing change, especially if you plan on gaming a lot.

On the inside is a Snapdragon 888 processor along with 6GB of memory to ensure this phone can handle some multitasking without a problem. 128GB of storage means you won’t run out of space any time soon either. Whether you’re an avid mobile gamer or keen to work on the move, this phone has sufficient hardware to ensure it’s snappy. Plus, it supports 5G for faster internet use. In addition, it has great cameras. In all, it has sensors for ultrawide, wide, and telephoto. The main and ultrawide cameras both have 12MP sensors while the telephoto camera is 8MP. A portrait mode means your images can look particularly great if you’re a keen selfie snapper.

Combined, everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers the key features that the majority of users need. Simple to use, it may not be the best Samsung Galaxy phone out there but it’s well-priced for what it offers making it an appealing purchase. As a general all-rounder, it will appeal even if it doesn’t quite have anything that will wow you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 — $800 (get $100 Google Play Credit)

Why Buy

Great display

Compact size

Decent cameras

Up to 8K video

Performance-wise in a head to head of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S21, the latest-gen phone takes a step up from the previous model, thanks to some superior capabilities. At its heart is a 6.1-inch AMOLED full HD screen which does exactly what you would expect from it — it looks great in any light, even direct sunlight. A resolution of 2200 x 1080 helps out here even if that means it’s 1080p rather than anything greater. Alongside that is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of memory to power things sufficiently. This will be fine if you plan on multitasking with a few different apps throughout the day.

Alongside that is a 50MP primary camera for the bulk of your photos. In addition is a 12MP ultra-wide lens, 10MP 3x telephoto lens plus a 10MP selfie camera as well. All those should serve you well as you go about your day, whether you’re taking snaps, selfies, or you need to take regular video calls. You can also record video in up to 8K at 24fps.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a more compact device than most with its 6.1-inch OLED screen giving you a bit more flexibility if you have limited room in your pockets. The new design is ideal if you have small hands or simply don’t like a bulky phone. However, that does mean a slightly smaller battery which may be an issue if you don’t come across power sources too often. Most users won’t find it too awkward though.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is best aimed at those looking to upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy S21 or below. While it’s possible to spend a lot more on something far superior, you get the advantage of a sleek and easy-to-hold device that can still offer a fair amount of potency. It’s a dependable and likable phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus — $1,000 (get $50 Google Play Credit)

Why Buy

Clean design

Great processor

Excellent display

Good cameras

Comparing the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is a logical step with the newer phone easily winning. An evolution of its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is pretty special. It offers a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080. Using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it also has 8GB of memory plus offers 128GB of storage. In conjunction with that is a bevy of camera lenses. There’s a 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto camera on the back. Alternatively, you have a 10MP front camera too for selfies or video calls.

In addition, you can take videos up to 8K in quality with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with the results sure to look good on the consistently vibrant screen. That’s the delightful thing about all Samsung handsets. Their displays always look great. In the case of this one, you have a 120Hz refresh rate so everything looks silky smooth and appealing even when playing fast-paced games or watching speedy action scenes. Battery life is a little smaller than its predecessor but with a slightly smaller screen, that’s no problem here.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is designed to be super appealing to all. It has a classy and subtle kind of design that feels solid in your hands without ever feeling awkward. Its processor can handle almost anything you throw at it while being able to adjust its refresh rate as and when needed is great for battery life. There are also other useful features like a fingerprint reader so you don’t have to worry about any security issues. Simply put, this is a lovely phone to use for anyone looking for something a bit different.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $1,050 (get $50 Google Play Credit)

Why Buy

The foldable you’ve always wanted

Beautiful screen

Amazing design

Water-resistant

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 demonstrates that foldable phones are finally something special. It’s compact, powerful, yet durable, and costs a reasonable amount for the type of hardware it’s packing. It lacks a powerful battery life but other than that, it’s gorgeous. Closed, you get a 4.2-inch screen before opening up to a 6.7-inch screen. Combined, the two screens offer you plenty of flexibility. While the cover screen may lack a little functionality, it does the job well enough until you open up to the larger and truly gorgeous display.

Ultimately, it’s that bigger display you’ll use most of all and we don’t blame you. Its design is great looking gorgeous both open and closed, with an impressive IPX8 water resistance rating means you won’t have to worry about being incredibly careful with it. Magnets keep the phone securely closed too, improving upon past issues and worries with foldable phones. Elsewhere, it has two 12-megapixel cameras on the back with one being a wide-angle lens and both offering Optical Image Stabilization. There’s also dual-pixel autofocus on the main camera, as well as HDR10+ and up to 4K resolution video. Don’t count on a telephoto camera or 8K video recording, however. Selfie fans can take advantage of the 10MP camera at the top center too.

Besides the gorgeous OLED displays, you also get great performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of memory meaning this is a speedy phone to use. Camera performance is a little lacking but other than that, the Z Flip 3 works well as a gaming phone or productivity tool. It’s also a brilliant feat of design work and the kind of thing you’ll show off to everyone. Basically, once you go to a foldable phone, you’ll find it hard to switch back to a dull, regular one.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1,900 (get $100 Google Play Credit)

Why Buy

Gorgeous display

Powerful performance

Great rear cameras

Perfect for productivity

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is part phone, part tablet. Unfolded, it offers a 7.6-inch main screen that proves a bit bigger than the Kindle Paperwhite. Folded, it turns into a candy bar-esque phone that still offers a 6.2-inch cover screen. It’s designed well though so it never feels too bulky or large, thanks to an intelligent way of doing things. However, once unfolded, it’s definitely a two-handed device, much like a tablet would be. However you use it, it’s durable and able to stand up to complete immersion in water, thanks to its IPX8 water resistance. While dust can still be an issue, it’s far more durable than earlier examples.

Once in use, both screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate so it’s silky smooth to browse through, as well as to watch fast-moving action unfold. That makes it ideal for watching streaming content or even gaming. The cover screen is surprisingly potent on the multimedia front. The only thing you really miss out on is support for the S Pen which you can still use on the main screen.

Whether you’re gaming or working hard, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has your back and works speedily. It’s a true powerhouse so you can have multiple apps open and run them side by side in split view, truly taking advantage of the screen’s size. There’s no stuttering here with performance either thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor keeping things speedy and further assisted by 12GB of memory. 256GB of storage space as standard means you won’t run out of space any time soon either.

Throw in an extensive array of lenses including three 12MP cameras that cover primary purposes, telephoto snaps, and ultrawide shots, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a dream to use for every need.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations