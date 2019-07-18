Don’t miss these incredible Samsung 4K TV, QLED TV, and 8K TV deals

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Samsung’s Black Friday in July sale is only just heating up — and with discounts on QLED TVs, 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and soundbars, there has never been a better time to breathe fresh life into your home entertainment setup.
Best Samsung QLED 4K TV Deals
Let’s start with the QLEDs. There are four models on offer: the top-of-the-line Q90R, the middle-of-the-road Q80R and Q70R, and the bottom-of-the-barrel Q60R, with screen sizes starting at a modest 43 inches and topping out at a massive 85 inches.
However, instead of listing all the individual screen sizes on offer, we’ve combed through the entire listed and selected the deals we think are just too good to miss. Don’t worry, though — we’ve made sure there’s something for all budgets.
55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$998 $1,200
65-inch Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV$2,498 $3,500
49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV$750 $1,000
82-inch Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV$3,998 $5,000
55-inch Samsung Q80R QLED 4K TV$1,700 $2,000
65-inch Samsung Q70R QLED 4K TV$1,500 $2,200
But with four models on sale, which one should you opt for? Well, there’s isn’t an enormous difference between them, with the most notable being the former has an edge-lit backlight, so it can’t quite reach the same contrast levels as the other three.
That’s because the Q70R, Q80R, Q90R all have what’s known as a full-array backlight, which can shut off sections of the screen to achieve a darker black level. What sets them aside from each other is the number of dimming zones each model has.
The Q90R is king.
The Q70R has a total of 48, versus the 96 on the Q80R and the 480 on the Q90R (translation: the latter delivers the most immersive experience because it can disable smaller parts of the frame, thus producing more accurate contrast, and subsequently, more vivid detail).
Don’t let that deter you from picking up one of the cheaper models — they’re all a significant step up from a regular LED 4K TV, and unless you had them all in the same room, set up side by side, you wouldn’t even know what you’re missing out on.
The rest is all rather basic; all four have Samsung’s Quantum Processor on board, which is used to power the UHD Engine that turns standard HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and drive HDR10+ — the most universal HDR format.
Want to find out more about the differences? Here’s how the quadrant compares on paper.
|Samsung Q60R
|Samsung Q70R
|Samsung Q80R
|Samsung Q90R
|Backlight
|Edge-lit
|Full-Array
|Full-Array
|Full-Array
|Dimming Zones
|48
|96
|480
|Refresh Rate
|120Hz (Native)
|120Hz (Native)
|120Hz (Native)
|120Hz (Native)
|HDMI Ports
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Smart Software
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Q Ultra Wide Angle
|Yes
|Yes
|4K Upscaler
|UHD Engine
|UHD Engine
|UHD Engine
|UHD Engine
Best Samsung 4K TV Deals
Don’t need that kind of viewing power? You’ll feel right at home with a standard 4K TV. There are several on sale right now, and while they aren’t included in the Black Friday in July shopping bonanza, they’re each a good deal in their own right.
65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$598 $800
55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV$400 $530
65-inch Samsung Curved U7300 4K TV$750 $1,000
Best Samsung 8K TV Deals
For those looking to take their home entertainment setup to the next level, Samsung slashed the price of its Q900R 8K TV. Keep in mind, though, that 8K content is few and far between, so you will be betting on networks adopting it in the future.
65-inch Samsung Q900R 8K TV$3,498 $5,000
76-inch Samsung Q900R 8K TV$4,998 $7,000
82-inch Samsung Q900 8K TV$6,998 $10,000
We should add that investing in an 8K TV right now is risky. 4K has just about become the new standard and there’s a lot of work to be done before 8K replaces it. Chances are, some new 8K-based features will come out between now and then.
As such, we’d recommend taking your budget and pouring it into the best QLED you can find — it’ll serve you better in the long run, and you won’t run the risk of owning an 8K TV that could become antiquated before 8K even hits the mainstream.
Best Samsung Frame TV Deals
This one won’t be in line with everyone’s taste, but Samsung’s Frame TV (you know, its love-it-or-loathe-it QLED 4K TV that looks like, and can double as, a photo frame) is also on sale, with sizes starting at 43 inches and maxing out at 65.
65-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV$1,800 $2,800
49-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV$1,200 $1,500
55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV$1,400 $2,000
Best Samsung Soundbar Deals
Now you’ve got a shiny new 4K TV, QLED TV, or even 8K TV, on the way, it’s time to turn your attention to the sound portion of your setup — and what better place to start than with a brand new soundbar? Lucky for you, Samsung has a number on sale.
Samsung HW-N950 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos$981 $1,700
Samsung HW-MS6500 Curved Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer$328 $550
Samsung Q70R Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Sub$500 $800
