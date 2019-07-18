Digital Trends
Deals

Don’t miss these incredible Samsung 4K TV, QLED TV, and 8K TV deals

Josh Levenson
By
best tvs under 1000 samsung qled lifestyle

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Samsung’s Black Friday in July sale is only just heating up — and with discounts on QLED TVs, 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and soundbars, there has never been a better time to breathe fresh life into your home entertainment setup.

Best Samsung QLED 4K TV Deals

Let’s start with the QLEDs. There are four models on offer: the top-of-the-line Q90R, the middle-of-the-road Q80R and Q70R, and the bottom-of-the-barrel Q60R, with screen sizes starting at a modest 43 inches and topping out at a massive 85 inches.

However, instead of listing all the individual screen sizes on offer, we’ve combed through the entire listed and selected the deals we think are just too good to miss. Don’t worry, though — we’ve made sure there’s something for all budgets.

55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$998 $1,200
Expires soon
You won't find a better deal on a QLED TV than this. 55-inches of high-resolution goodness, bundled in a thin shell with all the smarts you could ever need, for $1,000. What more could you want?
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV

$2,498 $3,500
Expires soon
Deals on QLED TVs are few and far between (when it's not Black Friday in July), let alone one on a brand new model. As such, this fantastic offer on a 65-inch Samsung Q90R is not to be missed.
Buy at Walmart

49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$750 $1,000
Expires soon
While it may not be the top QLED TV in Samsung's range, the Samsung Q60R is still a force to be reckoned with, delivering a viewing experience that leaves standard LED 4K TVs in the dust.
Buy at Walmart

82-inch Samsung Q90R QLED 4K TV

$3,998 $5,000
Expires soon
If you're after the largest, most premium QLED experience money can buy, then look no further than the 82-inch Q90R -- the largest model in Samsung's flagship QLED range. It'll blow you away.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch Samsung Q80R QLED 4K TV

$1,700 $2,000
Expires soon
They say 55-inches is the sweet spot for a 4K TV, so you can't go wrong with this stunning Samsung Q80R. It's armed with all the features you could ever need, like smart software and a 4K Upscaler.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Samsung Q70R QLED 4K TV

$1,500 $2,200
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable QLED that's large enough to sit at the center of any home entertainment setup, yet thin enough to blend into the background when not in use? Meet the 65-inch Samsung Q70R.
Buy at Walmart

But with four models on sale, which one should you opt for? Well, there’s isn’t an enormous difference between them, with the most notable being the former has an edge-lit backlight, so it can’t quite reach the same contrast levels as the other three.

That’s because the Q70R, Q80R, Q90R all have what’s known as a full-array backlight, which can shut off sections of the screen to achieve a darker black level. What sets them aside from each other is the number of dimming zones each model has.

The Q90R is king.

The Q70R has a total of 48, versus the 96 on the Q80R and the 480 on the Q90R (translation: the latter delivers the most immersive experience because it can disable smaller parts of the frame, thus producing more accurate contrast, and subsequently, more vivid detail).

Don’t let that deter you from picking up one of the cheaper models — they’re all a significant step up from a regular LED 4K TV, and unless you had them all in the same room, set up side by side, you wouldn’t even know what you’re missing out on.

The rest is all rather basic; all four have Samsung’s Quantum Processor on board, which is used to power the UHD Engine that turns standard HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and drive HDR10+ — the most universal HDR format.

Want to find out more about the differences? Here’s how the quadrant compares on paper.

Samsung Q60R Samsung Q70R Samsung Q80R Samsung Q90R
Backlight Edge-lit Full-Array Full-Array Full-Array
Dimming Zones 48 96 480
Refresh Rate 120Hz (Native) 120Hz (Native) 120Hz (Native) 120Hz (Native)
HDMI Ports 4 4 4 4
Smart Software Yes Yes Yes Yes
Q Ultra Wide Angle Yes Yes
4K Upscaler UHD Engine UHD Engine UHD Engine UHD Engine

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

Don’t need that kind of viewing power? You’ll feel right at home with a standard 4K TV. There are several on sale right now, and while they aren’t included in the Black Friday in July shopping bonanza, they’re each a good deal in their own right.

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$598 $800
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Smart OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$400 $530
Expires soon
It's rare to find a brand new 4K TV in a discount bin, but that's where this 55-inch Samsung NU6900 has ended up — offering an immersive viewing experience loaded with smarts at an incredible price.
Buy at Walmart
Curved

65-inch Samsung Curved U7300 4K TV

$750 $1,000
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action -- and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Walmart

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

For those looking to take their home entertainment setup to the next level, Samsung slashed the price of its Q900R 8K TV. Keep in mind, though, that 8K content is few and far between, so you will be betting on networks adopting it in the future.

65-inch Samsung Q900R 8K TV

$3,498 $5,000
Expires soon
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance. Be warned, though: 8K content is sparse.
Buy at Walmart

76-inch Samsung Q900R 8K TV

$4,998 $7,000
Expires soon
If the 65-inch model isn't big enough for you, check out this 76-inch. Identical in all but size, it will serve as your gateway into the world of 8K. Just don't expect to find much content yet.
Buy at Walmart

82-inch Samsung Q900 8K TV

$6,998 $10,000
Expires soon
Headlining Samsung's 8K range is the 82-inch Q900. It doesn't come cheap, nor is it worth all that dough, but if you're after the best consumer television Samsung has to offer, it's the one to beat.
Buy at Walmart

We should add that investing in an 8K TV right now is risky. 4K has just about become the new standard and there’s a lot of work to be done before 8K replaces it. Chances are, some new 8K-based features will come out between now and then.

As such, we’d recommend taking your budget and pouring it into the best QLED you can find — it’ll serve you better in the long run, and you won’t run the risk of owning an 8K TV that could become antiquated before 8K even hits the mainstream.

Best Samsung Frame TV Deals

This one won’t be in line with everyone’s taste, but Samsung’s Frame TV (you know, its love-it-or-loathe-it QLED 4K TV that looks like, and can double as, a photo frame) is also on sale, with sizes starting at 43 inches and maxing out at 65.

65-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,800 $2,800
Expires soon
Moonlighting as a photo frame when it's not in use Samsung's Frame features one of the most innovative designs we've seen in yonks — and it's a QLED, so it's no slouch in the imaging department.
Buy at Walmart

49-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,200 $1,500
Expires soon
The smallest out of the Frame models on sale, this 49-incher is an elegant solution for anyone who isn't looking for a TV to sit at the center of their home, but rather to blend into the background.
Buy at Walmart

55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,400 $2,000
Expires soon
Samsung's Frame TV is a must-have for art connoisseurs, showcasing the world's most sought-after artwork when it's not in use. And when it is in use, the QLED screen is a work of art in its own right.
Buy at Walmart

Best Samsung Soundbar Deals

Now you’ve got a shiny new 4K TV, QLED TV, or even 8K TV, on the way, it’s time to turn your attention to the sound portion of your setup — and what better place to start than with a brand new soundbar? Lucky for you, Samsung has a number on sale.

Samsung HW-N950 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos

$981 $1,700
Expires soon
If you're looking for a soundbar, models with Dolby Atmos are the cream of the crop. But they're pricey. Not on Black Friday in July though, with this top-rated Samsung HW-N950 at more than $700 off.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung HW-MS6500 Curved Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer

$328 $550
Expires soon
If you want to keep things simple, Samsung's all-in-one soundbar embeds a subwoofer into its slightly curved shape. With HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and support for hi-res audio, it's got what you need.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Q70R Harman Kardon Dolby Atmos 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Sub

$500 $800
Expires soon
With HDMI, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for driving audio through the bar, the Samsung Q70R is the full package. It even has Amazon Alexa on board, eliminating the need for an Echo. Winner? We think so.
Buy at Best Buy

Looking for more fantastic deals? Take a look at our curated deals hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations