Don’t miss these incredible Samsung 4K TV, QLED TV, and 8K TV deals

Share

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Samsung’s Black Friday in July sale is only just heating up — and with discounts on QLED TVs, 4K TVs, 8K TVs, and soundbars, there has never been a better time to breathe fresh life into your home entertainment setup.

Best Samsung QLED 4K TV Deals

Let’s start with the QLEDs. There are four models on offer: the top-of-the-line Q90R, the middle-of-the-road Q80R and Q70R, and the bottom-of-the-barrel Q60R, with screen sizes starting at a modest 43 inches and topping out at a massive 85 inches.

However, instead of listing all the individual screen sizes on offer, we’ve combed through the entire listed and selected the deals we think are just too good to miss. Don’t worry, though — we’ve made sure there’s something for all budgets.

But with four models on sale, which one should you opt for? Well, there’s isn’t an enormous difference between them, with the most notable being the former has an edge-lit backlight, so it can’t quite reach the same contrast levels as the other three.

That’s because the Q70R, Q80R, Q90R all have what’s known as a full-array backlight, which can shut off sections of the screen to achieve a darker black level. What sets them aside from each other is the number of dimming zones each model has.

The Q90R is king.

The Q70R has a total of 48, versus the 96 on the Q80R and the 480 on the Q90R (translation: the latter delivers the most immersive experience because it can disable smaller parts of the frame, thus producing more accurate contrast, and subsequently, more vivid detail).

Don’t let that deter you from picking up one of the cheaper models — they’re all a significant step up from a regular LED 4K TV, and unless you had them all in the same room, set up side by side, you wouldn’t even know what you’re missing out on.

The rest is all rather basic; all four have Samsung’s Quantum Processor on board, which is used to power the UHD Engine that turns standard HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and drive HDR10+ — the most universal HDR format.

Want to find out more about the differences? Here’s how the quadrant compares on paper.

Samsung Q60R Samsung Q70R Samsung Q80R Samsung Q90R Backlight Edge-lit Full-Array Full-Array Full-Array Dimming Zones 48 96 480 Refresh Rate 120Hz (Native) 120Hz (Native) 120Hz (Native) 120Hz (Native) HDMI Ports 4 4 4 4 Smart Software Yes Yes Yes Yes Q Ultra Wide Angle Yes Yes 4K Upscaler UHD Engine UHD Engine UHD Engine UHD Engine

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

Don’t need that kind of viewing power? You’ll feel right at home with a standard 4K TV. There are several on sale right now, and while they aren’t included in the Black Friday in July shopping bonanza, they’re each a good deal in their own right.

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

For those looking to take their home entertainment setup to the next level, Samsung slashed the price of its Q900R 8K TV. Keep in mind, though, that 8K content is few and far between, so you will be betting on networks adopting it in the future.

We should add that investing in an 8K TV right now is risky. 4K has just about become the new standard and there’s a lot of work to be done before 8K replaces it. Chances are, some new 8K-based features will come out between now and then.

As such, we’d recommend taking your budget and pouring it into the best QLED you can find — it’ll serve you better in the long run, and you won’t run the risk of owning an 8K TV that could become antiquated before 8K even hits the mainstream.

Best Samsung Frame TV Deals

This one won’t be in line with everyone’s taste, but Samsung’s Frame TV (you know, its love-it-or-loathe-it QLED 4K TV that looks like, and can double as, a photo frame) is also on sale, with sizes starting at 43 inches and maxing out at 65.

Best Samsung Soundbar Deals

Now you’ve got a shiny new 4K TV, QLED TV, or even 8K TV, on the way, it’s time to turn your attention to the sound portion of your setup — and what better place to start than with a brand new soundbar? Lucky for you, Samsung has a number on sale.

Looking for more fantastic deals? Take a look at our curated deals hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.