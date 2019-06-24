Digital Trends
Best sellers from last year’s Amazon Prime Day and what to expect in 2019

Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Prime Day 2019 is looming over the horizon, so now is a great time to look back at last year’s most popular deals to get a decent idea of what to expect in 2019. Previous Prime Days have offered a slew of savings, with discounts ranging from smartwatches to 4K TVs and everything between. The deals from one year don’t always translate perfectly to the next, but there are certainly some things we’ve come to expect at this point. With Prime Day 2019 rumored to start on July 15, we’ve combed through some of the best-sellers across the U.S. to help guide you on your quest for Amazon savings this year.

The Best-selling Amazon Prime Day products last year

You can always expect Amazon to offer their most aggressive discounts on Echo Devices for Prime Day, so there’s really no need to dive too far into detail about those. We’re going focus on what non-Amazon products everyone felt the need to get their grabbers on last year instead. Here are the top three best-selling deals from Amazon Prime Day 2018:

Instant Pot Duo 60

amazon slashes price on instant pot duo plus60 for this memorial day sale plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable pressur

The Instant Pot is a bit of a Prime Day favorite. You can find this feature-packed kitchen appliance in just about every department store, but it’s a lot more tempting to pick one up from Amazon. Between the steep discount and the free 2-day shipping, this was the overall best-seller during the event. You can for sure expect some of the best Instant Pot deals of the year to land on Amazon Prime Day 2019, but many folks already have at least one in their home (there are quite a few models available).

If you’re on the fence about joining the Instant Pot craze, this Amazon event will likely push you over the edge with low prices. Considering it’s currently being discounted to just $80, it’s likely going to be on sale for as little as $50 on Prime Day.

23 and Me DNA Test Kit

23andMe
Eric Baradat/Getty Images

When DNA testing kits first came to the market, there was a lot of concern surrounding what happens to our DNA after it is used. Despite that initial paranoia, however, these kits have sold extremely well for the past couple of years. We actually saw a pretty deep discount on 23 and Me kits on Black Friday, so we’re expecting something similar during Prime Day this year. You should also expect to see savings on Ancestry testing kits as well as a range of dog DNA testing kits — such as Embark.

So, if you’ve been wanting to try one of these DNA kits for yourself, you really should wait for Prime Day. We predict that the price could drop anywhere between $50 and $100 on the day of the event, but you might be able to find even better discounts by digging through Lightning deals.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

best sellers from amazon prime day last year lifestraw

The LifeStraw was perhaps the most surprising best-seller to come out of Prime Day last year. When you factor in the price point, overall usefulness, and life-saving potential of this little straw, however, its success starts to make sense. It’s able to remove bacteria, parasites, and microplastics from any source of water. This makes it an excellent tool for camping, disasters, or if you just feel like slurping up a dirty puddle in your free time.

The LifeStraw is already really affordable, so it’s not exactly something you’d need to wait to buy. Though it does represent how well a useful product can sell on Amazon Prime Day, even if people didn’t know it existed.

What deals should we expect from Amazon Prime Day 2019?

The top-selling products from last year really only tell us that the event offers an overwhelmingly wide range of savings. To get a better idea of what Prime Day 2019 is going to look like, we took a closer look at the savings from a categorical level.

Amazon Devices: The true winner of last year’s Amazon Prime Day was the Fire TV stick, which outsold pretty much everything else on the site. Pretty much all of Amazon’s devices got discounts, however, and we expect to see pretty much the same thing this year. Echo Dots, streaming sticks, and Ring home security devices are likely going to sell like crazy for 2019.

4K TVs: Any time there is a big retail event, you can bet that there are going to be TV deals involved. Amazon will likely be offering it’s biggest discounts on Alexa-enabled Fire TVs, but there should be a sale from almost every brand going on somewhere. TCL and Toshiba are the brands to really watch out for, though, assuming you want the most bang for your buck.

Smartwatches: We didn’t see very many stand-out smartwatch deals last year, but Amazon has been slashing prices on wearables since early February this year. Whether you’re looking for a discount on Samsung Gear, Fitbit, or Apple Watches, there’s a really good chance Amazon will have those savings for you on the big day.

Kitchen gadgets: Considering the Instant Pot was one of the best-selling products during Prime Day 2018, it goes without saying that kitchen gadgets will be a big deal. Pots, pans, knives, and even egg cookers are going to get some nice discounts, and we can say that fairly confidently looking at previous years.

Laptops: Amazon hasn’t always had the best laptop deals, but they have begun to step up their game so far this year. We wouldn’t be at all surprised to see discounts on Surface Pros, Dell gaming laptops, and even a Macbook or two.

Outdoor gear: The LifeStraw, while highly purchased, was really only the tip of the iceberg of outdoor gear available on Prime Day. We will likely see some solid discounts on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, and more. Though with all of the fourth of July sales happening right now, you don’t have to wait to get a discount.

What products to avoid on Amazon Prime Day

When all of the discounts are coming and going at high speeds, it can be easy to rush into purchasing something you didn’t want. Amazon offers a pretty solid return policy, but since most of us are too lazy to actually return something we don’t need, it’s better to just not buy it in the first place. Here are some things you’ll want to be wary of this year:

Refurbished products: We aren’t saying you shouldn’t buy refurbished, just make sure you look at who the seller is first. There are a lot of refurbished Apple products on Amazon, but some of them are from third-party sellers. Just make sure you check.

Outrageously discounted products: Amazon has gotten a lot better at having more accurate retail prices, but that doesn’t mean a few don’t occasionally slip through the cracks. If you see something with an absolutely outrageous discount on it, you should make sure the original price hasn’t just been inflated to make it look like a good deal.

Cheap nonsense: Just because something is cheap and it’s Prime Day doesn’t mean you have to buy it. If it’s something silly, like an avocado slicer, you’re probably never going to use it. Don’t waste your money on novelty.

