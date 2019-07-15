Three huge companies want your attention during Prime Day 2019. Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest played a hard game so far with pre-Prime Day announcements (from Walmart and Google working together to take on Amazon). We also saw enticing early smart home device deals (again from Walmart and Google, but also from Amazon). Now the pre-game show and the opportunity for posturing are over. It’s time for Amazon and Walmart and Google Nest to roll out their best deals.
Walmart and Google Nest are working together because Amazon is each company’s largest and most threatening competitor: Walmart for retail sales and Google Nest for smart home platform dominance. The result of the hot and heavy competition is the magnificent compilation of deals you see today, especially the aggressive pricing for smart home devices. Whether you favor the Amazon Echo/Alexa smart home platform or the Google Nest/Google Assistant ecosystem, be thankful for the competition because it means better deals. The gigantic companies use low prices to entice new users and sell more devices to existing smart home network customers. You can save much more with the ongoing competition than you would if either smart home platform was the sole viable solution with no compelling reason to cut prices. (Apple is a case in point.)
Best Amazon Device deals for Prime Day
Fire TV Cube$ 70 $ 120
Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 2 Camera Kit$ 80 $ 140
Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 3 Camera Kit$ 130 $ 191
Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 5 Camera Kit$ 200 $ 282
Ring Alarm 14 Piece Kit + Echo Dot Bundle$ 199 $ 332
Ring Alarm 8 Piece Kit + Echo Dot Bundle$ 144 $ 240
Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit + Echo Dot Bundle$ 214 $ 357
Ring Smart Lighting - Floodlight, Battery (Starter Kit)$ 50 $ 70
Ring Smart Lighting - Pathlight (Starter Kit: 4-pack)$ 95 $ 140
Ring Smart Lighting - Floodlight, Wired (Starter Kit)$ 65 $ 90
Ring Video Doorbell Pro$ 169 $ 249
Ring Video Doorbell$ 70 $ 100
Ring Spotlight Cam, Battery HD$ 139 $ 199
Ring Spotlight Cam Mount HD$ 169 $ 249
Ring Spotlight Cam, Wired$ 139 $ 199
Ring Stick Up Cam, Battery HD$ 125 $ 181
Ring Stick Up Cam, Wired HD$ 124 $ 181
Add-On Blink Indoor Home Security Camera for Existing Blink Customer Systems$ 55 $ 70
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-pack$ 140 $ 260
Ring Video Doorbell + Free Echo Dot$ 70 $ 150
All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera + Echo Show 5$ 110 $ 190
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB$ 85 $ 130
Kindle Paperwhite 32GB$ 110 $ 160
Kindle Oasis (2nd gen) 8GB$ 200 $ 250
Kindle Oasis (2nd gen) 32GB$ 300 $ 350
Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 1 Camera Kit$ 50 $ 81
Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot Bundle$ 119 $ 198
Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Kit + Echo Dot Bundle$ 179 $ 298
Ring Smart Lighting - Spotlight (Starter Kit: 2-pack)$ 70 $ 100
Echo$ 50 $ 100
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$ 22 $ 50
Echo Show$ 160 $ 229
Echo Show 5$ 50 $ 90
Echo Auto$ 25 $ 50
Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition$ 100 $ 170
Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition$ 190 $ 330
Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition$ 250 $ 350
All-new Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light$ 60 $ 90
Alexa Smart Plug + Echo Dot$ 27 $ 75
Alexa Smart Plug + Echo (2nd Gen)$ 55 $ 125
Fire 7 Tablet$ 30 $ 50
Fire 7 Kids Edition$ 60 $ 100
Fire HD 8$ 50 $ 80
Fire HD 10$ 100 $ 150
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition$ 80 $ 130
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition$ 150 $ 200
Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack$ 100 $ 200
Amazon gave everyone a peek at some early examples of Prime Day pricing on Friday, but now all the deals are online. We can see Amazon’s deals on Echo smart speakers and smart displays. Now we know the savings available on Ring’s video doorbells, alarm systems, security cameras, and smart lights. Blink’s indoor and outdoor security cameras are on sale as are Amazon’s Cloud Cam. Fire TV tablets with hands-free Alexa, the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder, Fire TV streaming video remote controls, and Fire TV-enabled smart televisions all have compelling prices for Prime Day. Be sure to check out the deals on Amazon’s Eero brand Wi-Fi systems and router because smart homes with multiple devices in every room need lots of bandwidth, and Amazon wants you to keep buying.
Amazon’s company-owned brands cover most smart home device categories, but now we can see what the third-party companies are also offering. We’re impressed by the deals on Arlo’s security camera systems, Ecobee’s smart thermostats, smart robotic vacuums from iRobot and Ecovacs that work with Alexa and so much more.
Best Smart Home deals for Prime Day
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Sandstone$ 22 $ 50
Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$ 169 $ 299
Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1$ 56 $ 130
Instant Pot DUO60$ 56 $ 100
Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Gray Fabric$ 50 $ 100
Ring Alarm 14 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle$ 199 $ 469
Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with An Arlo Pro Camera, Doorbell, and Chime
31% off
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect (3rd gen)
37% off
Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1
44% off
eero Home WiFi System (1 eero Pro + 2 eero Beacons)$ 199 $ 399
Echo Show (2nd Gen) - Sandstone$ 159 $ 229
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug$ 26 $ 74
Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart$ 99 $ 120
Google Home - Smart Speaker and Google Assistant$ 69 $ 129
Google Nest Home played most of its cards early when it released smart home device deals on June 29. When Walmart announced Google Week would last through July 17, a full day longer than Prime Day’s 48 hours, the move underscored the possibility that Walmart and Google Nest started early and will go on longer because there just aren’t as many devices that work with Google Assistant. So we already knew about the deals on Google Nest-branded devices including the Google Home Mini, Google Home, Google Nest Hub, and the Home Max. We also got to see the deal prices for the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, Google Nest thermostats, indoor and outdoor security cameras, and the Google Nest Secure Alarm System.
But as with the Amazon Alexa smart home platform, most of the Prime Day deals for devices that work with Google Assistant are from third-party smart home device companies. Look for the robot vacuums that are compatible with Google Assistant, as well as smart door locks from August, Lenovo’s smart displays and clocks, JBL speakers, Momentum security cameras, Remo video doorbells, and much more.
How to choose between Alexa and Google Assistant
If you want to set up a smart home but haven’t begun yet, your first decision is whether you will build the smart network around Amazon Alexa- or Google Assistant-compatible devices. There are other smart home platforms, but between them, Alexa and Google Assistant make up the overwhelming majority of the installations in the U.S.
Alexa is the leader by a wide margin, but Google Assistant is gaining fast. Both platforms are in major growth mode, which helps keep prices low. Once you decide on the platform, the next decision is whether you start with an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot for Alexa systems or the Google Home Mini or Google Nest Hub for that platform.
Smart home technology is still in its infancy, and if you choose one platform today and later decide to switch, it may not be that big a deal. Most of the larger smart home device brands are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you do switch camps down the road, you won’t have to replace all your devices. We recommend that, when the choice is available, you select smart home devices that support both platforms.
One strategy for choosing your smart home platform is to consider what your family and friends use. If you select the same smart home ecosystem as most of your circle, you’ll find it easier to get help and suggestions and to share the learning and the fun.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Reap huge savings with Google Nest Pre-Prime Day deals at Walmart starting now
- Walmart Google Week cuts prices on smart home deals through Amazon Prime Day
- Save $130 on Nest Secure Starter Pack and Nest Cam on Walmart’s Google Week
- Best Amazon device deals on Echo, Ring, and Fire TV for Prime Day 2019
- Amazon fights back, drops the pre-Prime Day Echo Dot price to $25 with bundles