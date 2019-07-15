Digital Trends
The best Prime Day smart home deals: Echo, Blink, and Google Nest discounts

Bruce Brown
Three huge companies want your attention during Prime Day 2019. Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest played a hard game so far with pre-Prime Day announcements (from Walmart and Google working together to take on Amazon). We also saw enticing early smart home device deals (again from Walmart and Google, but also from Amazon). Now the pre-game show and the opportunity for posturing are over. It’s time for Amazon and Walmart and Google Nest to roll out their best deals.

Walmart and Google Nest are working together because Amazon is each company’s largest and most threatening competitor: Walmart for retail sales and Google Nest for smart home platform dominance. The result of the hot and heavy competition is the magnificent compilation of deals you see today, especially the aggressive pricing for smart home devices. Whether you favor the Amazon Echo/Alexa smart home platform or the Google Nest/Google Assistant ecosystem, be thankful for the competition because it means better deals. The gigantic companies use low prices to entice new users and sell more devices to existing smart home network customers. You can save much more with the ongoing competition than you would if either smart home platform was the sole viable solution with no compelling reason to cut prices. (Apple is a case in point.)

Best Amazon Device deals for Prime Day

Fire TV Cube

$ 70 $ 120
Expires soon
It's an Echo and a Fire TV device all rolled up into one.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 2 Camera Kit

$ 80 $ 140
Expires soon
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. This 2-pack is great for monitoring an apartment or small home.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 3 Camera Kit

$ 130 $ 191
Expires soon
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. At $80 off this, three camera package is perfect to monitor multiple rooms.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 5 Camera Kit

$ 200 $ 282
Expires soon
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. At $80 off this (5) camera package is perfect to monitor multiple rooms.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Alarm 14 Piece Kit + Echo Dot Bundle

$ 199 $ 332
Expires soon
Monitor your home with the voice assistance of Echo. Easy DIY set-up and installation. This 14-Piece kit lets you monitor multiple doors and window, and the price can't be beat.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Alarm 8 Piece Kit + Echo Dot Bundle

$ 144 $ 240
Expires soon
Monitor your home with the voice assistance of Echo. Easy to set-up and install yourself, plus there aren't subscription fees. This price is too good to pass up.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit + Echo Dot Bundle

$ 214 $ 357
Expires soon
This bundle lets you protect your home plus arm and disable it via voice command.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Smart Lighting - Floodlight, Battery (Starter Kit)

$ 50 $ 70
Expires soon
A floodlight is an essential part of any driveway. This one from Ring is an excellent choice, as battery power means you can install anywhere.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Smart Lighting - Pathlight (Starter Kit: 4-pack)

$ 95 $ 140
Expires soon
These lights are battery powered and wire-free. Pair them with your Echo device for a hassle free way to light-up dark pathways.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Smart Lighting - Floodlight, Wired (Starter Kit)

$ 65 $ 90
Expires soon
A floodlight is an essential part of any driveway, and this one from Ring is an excellent choice -- especially with these savings.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

$ 169 $ 249
Expires soon
Talk and hear visitors from your Echo device or phone. Part security, part doorbell, they're easy to install and a steal at this price.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell

$ 70 $ 100
Expires soon
The Ring Video Doorbell offers two-way communication and a live feed to your smartphone whenever someone is at your door.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam, Battery HD

$ 139 $ 199
Expires soon
This security cam offers two-way talk and a siren alarm. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Mount HD

$ 169 $ 249
Expires soon
This Alexa-enabled security device can launch real-time video with your voice. It will also send you alerts whenever motion is detected.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam, Wired

$ 139 $ 199
Expires soon
Ring makes some of the best security cameras on the market, and this single spotlight cam is no exception to that.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam, Battery HD

$ 125 $ 181
Expires soon
This security camera is wireless, battery powered, and can be placed on just about any flat surface.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam, Wired HD

$ 124 $ 181
Expires soon
Like the battery-powered version, you get a lot of versatility with the placement of this security camera. Though it will need to be near an outlet.
Buy at Amazon

Add-On Blink Indoor Home Security Camera for Existing Blink Customer Systems

$ 55 $ 70
Expires soon
If you already have a Blink security system and are looking to add more, this is a great price to beef up your system.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-pack

$ 140 $ 260
Expires soon
Got two kids in need of their own devices? Additional savings with this bundle. These tablets already come equipped with a protective case and pre-installed Free Time Unlimited.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell + Free Echo Dot

$ 70 $ 150
Expires soon
Know who's at the door even when you're not home. The Ring Video Doorbell gives you peace of mind, especially when you are expecting packages. This bundle offer comes with a free Echo Dot.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera + Echo Show 5

$ 110 $ 190
Expires soon
With this indoor/outdoor security camera bundle, you can ask Echo to show you the video footage. This is a steal at this price.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB

$ 85 $ 130
Expires soon
Now waterproof, the Kindle's anti-glare screen makes it's a perfect addition to the pool or beach. At $50 off, these make a great gift for you or a loved one.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB

$ 110 $ 160
Expires soon
Now waterproof, the Kindle's anti-glare screen makes it's a perfect companion to take to the pool or beach. At $50 off, these make a great gift for you or a loved one.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis (2nd gen) 8GB

$ 200 $ 250
Expires soon
Same great anti-glare properties, but with a wider screen, Bluetooth capability and it's waterproof to boot. Great for the avid traveler or bookworm.
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Oasis (2nd gen) 32GB

$ 300 $ 350
Expires soon
Same great anti-glare properties, but with a wider screen, Bluetooth capability and its waterproof. Great for the avid traveler or bookworm.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Security Camera System, Cloud Storage Included - 1 Camera Kit

$ 50 $ 81
Expires soon
This no-subscription security system also comes with free cloud storage. Great for monitoring a room or a small apartment.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot Bundle

$ 119 $ 198
Expires soon
Monitor your home with the voice assistance of Echo. Easy to set-up and install yourself, plus there aren't subscription fees. Great for a small home or apt.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Kit + Echo Dot Bundle

$ 179 $ 298
Expires soon
This bundle not only monitors your home for prowlers, but also for fires and carbon monoxide. Pair them together and you can alert authorities, even when you're not at home.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Smart Lighting - Spotlight (Starter Kit: 2-pack)

$ 70 $ 100
Expires soon
These smart spotlights are great for illuminating sidewalks and driveways. They are also compatible with Alexa.
Buy at Amazon

Echo

$ 50 $ 100
Expires soon
For Prime Day only, get the second generation Amazon Echo for half price.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$ 22 $ 50
Expires soon
The latest version of the Echo Dot is at is lowest price ever with $28 of savings.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Plus

$ 110 $ 151
Expires soon
The Echo Plus delivers exceptional sound quality along with its voice command features. Get it now and save $40.
Buy now

Echo Show

$ 160 $ 229
Expires soon
Want more than a smart speaker? The Echo Show is equipped with HD video to stream shows and movies, and video calling. Buy now and save $70.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$ 50 $ 90
Expires soon
The Echo Show 5 gives you everything that you'd get out of the Echo Show, but in a more affordable and compact size. Get it now and save.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Auto

$ 25 $ 50
Expires soon
Take Alexa on the road with you with the Amazon Echo Auto. This device will work with your car's bluetooth and give you all the Alexa functionality you want.
Buy at Amazon

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition

$ 100 $ 170
Expires soon
It's almost unheard of to find a Smart TV at $100. They usually come at a premium, but this option is perfect for anyone on a budget with a small room.
Buy at Amazon

Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition

$ 190 $ 330
Expires soon
A 4K Smart TV under $200? Yes, please. This Toshiba 43-inch Ultra screen is already equipped with Amazon Fire TV.
Buy at Amazon

Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition

$ 250 $ 350
Expires soon
A 50-inch 4K Smart TV will usually cost north of $500, but for Prime Day only, the Insignia budget model comes at only $250.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light

$ 60 $ 90
Expires soon
The adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours -- indoors or outdoors, day and night. With the Prime Day discount of $30 off, you can't go wrong.
Buy at Amazon

Alexa Smart Plug + Echo Dot

$ 27 $ 75
Expires soon
Connect an additional device in your home with this Alexa Smart Plug. This bundle comes with an Echo Dot and $48 of savings.
Buy at Amazon

Alexa Smart Plug + Echo (2nd Gen)

$ 55 $ 125
Expires soon
This is everything you need to start making your home smart. Save $70 with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet

$ 30 $ 50
Expires soon
The Fire 7 is Amazon's best-selling tablet. It's size, affordability, and faster processor make it a great buy. Right now, it's at its lowest price ever.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Edition

$ 60 $ 100
Expires soon
Looking for a tablet for your child, but you're not ready to dish out hundreds? Look no further. This Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is only $60 for Prime Day.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8

$ 50 $ 80
Expires soon
Similar to the Fire 7except with a slightly larger high-definition display, this tablet only cost $50 right now.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10

$ 100 $ 150
Expires soon
The Fire HD 10 is the largest of all of Amazon's tablets with its 10-inch display. Get it now for Prime Day and save $50.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

$ 80 $ 130
Expires soon
With a protective case and pre-installed Free Time Unlimited, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a great option for parents in need of keeping tabs on their child's screen time.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

$ 150 $ 200
Expires soon
The Fire HD 10 is the most versatile of all of Amazon's kids tablets. Get it now and save $50.
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Edition 2-pack

$ 100 $ 200
Expires soon
Got two kids in need of their own devices? Additional savings with this bundle. These tablets already come equipped with a protective case and pre-installed Free Time Unlimited.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon gave everyone a peek at some early examples of Prime Day pricing on Friday, but now all the deals are online. We can see Amazon’s deals on Echo smart speakers and smart displays. Now we know the savings available on Ring’s video doorbells, alarm systems, security cameras, and smart lights. Blink’s indoor and outdoor security cameras are on sale as are Amazon’s Cloud Cam. Fire TV tablets with hands-free Alexa, the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder, Fire TV streaming video remote controls, and Fire TV-enabled smart televisions all have compelling prices for Prime Day. Be sure to check out the deals on Amazon’s Eero brand Wi-Fi systems and router because smart homes with multiple devices in every room need lots of bandwidth, and Amazon wants you to keep buying.

Amazon’s company-owned brands cover most smart home device categories, but now we can see what the third-party companies are also offering. We’re impressed by the deals on Arlo’s security camera systems, Ecobee’s smart thermostats, smart robotic vacuums from iRobot and Ecovacs that work with Alexa and so much more.

Best Smart Home deals for Prime Day

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Sandstone

$ 22 $ 50
Expires soon
If you want a full-fledged smart home hub for the same price as a decent bottle of wine, the Echo Dot is your best bet.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$ 169 $ 299
Expires soon
Ring continues to be one of the best video doorbells in the industry, allowing you to see who's at your door even when you're not home. Save $25 with this Echo bundle.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1

$ 56 $ 130
Expires soon
At the lowest price we've ever seen, this Instant Pot is more than half off for Prime Day.
Buy now

Instant Pot DUO60

$ 56 $ 100
Expires soon
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cooked meals in just minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Echo (2nd Generation) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Heather Gray Fabric

$ 50 $ 100
Expires soon
This upgraded smart speaker from Amazon comes with upgraded audio and more bass. If you want something more than just the standard Echo Dot, this will do the trick.
Buy at Amazon

Ring Alarm 14 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle

$ 199 $ 469
Expires soon
Protect your home with this smart security bundle, and save $180 for Prime Day. Bundle includes a base station, keypads, sensors, motion detectors, a range extender, and an Echo Dot.
Buy at Amazon

Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with An Arlo Pro Camera, Doorbell, and Chime

31% off
Expires soon
A great home security starter kit including HD quality video, indoor/outdoor, rechargeable ,night vision camera; a wire-free, weather-resistant audio doorbell; and a chime. Works with Alexa.
Buy at Amazon

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect (3rd gen)

37% off
Expires soon
This quality smart lock allows you to lock and unlock your door from anywhere. Get it now on Prime Day for more than $100 off.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1

44% off
Expires soon
Instant Pot continues to be a fan-favorite multi-cooker, turning your amateur skill into chef-quality meals. Get the Duo Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for 44% off on Prime Day.
Buy at Amazon

eero Home WiFi System (1 eero Pro + 2 eero Beacons)

$ 199 $ 399
Expires soon
This advanced tri-band mesh WiFi system replaces your traditional router and WiFi ranger extenders to give you more seamless coverage.
Buy now

Echo Show (2nd Gen) - Sandstone

$ 159 $ 229
Expires soon
The Echo Show touts impressive sound and a clear, 10.1-inch display that makes it one of the best smart home hubs out there. The price was always the drawback... until now.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug

$ 26 $ 74
Expires soon
Amazon offers great deals on bundles for Prime Day, especially if you need a few things to get your home connected, more smartly. Right now, save $47 on Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug bundle.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, 10-Quart

$ 99 $ 120
Expires soon
Already a fan of the Instant Pot? You're going to love this! The Vortex’s seven smart programmable cooking functions include air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and rotisserie cooking.
Buy at Walmart

Google Home - Smart Speaker and Google Assistant

$ 69 $ 129
Expires soon
In competition with Amazon, Walmart is dropping prices on tons of Google products, including the Google Home smart speaker. Get it now for $60 off.
Buy now

Google Nest Home played most of its cards early when it released smart home device deals on June 29. When Walmart announced Google Week would last through July 17, a full day longer than Prime Day’s 48 hours, the move underscored the possibility that Walmart and Google Nest started early and will go on longer because there just aren’t as many devices that work with Google Assistant. So we already knew about the deals on Google Nest-branded devices including the Google Home Mini, Google Home, Google Nest Hub, and the Home Max. We also got to see the deal prices for the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, Google Nest thermostats, indoor and outdoor security cameras, and the Google Nest Secure Alarm System.

But as with the Amazon Alexa smart home platform, most of the Prime Day deals for devices that work with Google Assistant are from third-party smart home device companies. Look for the robot vacuums that are compatible with Google Assistant, as well as smart door locks from August, Lenovo’s smart displays and clocks, JBL speakers, Momentum security cameras, Remo video doorbells, and much more.

How to choose between Alexa and Google Assistant

best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123

If you want to set up a smart home but haven’t begun yet, your first decision is whether you will build the smart network around Amazon Alexa- or Google Assistant-compatible devices. There are other smart home platforms, but between them, Alexa and Google Assistant make up the overwhelming majority of the installations in the U.S.

Alexa is the leader by a wide margin, but Google Assistant is gaining fast. Both platforms are in major growth mode, which helps keep prices low. Once you decide on the platform, the next decision is whether you start with an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot for Alexa systems or the Google Home Mini or Google Nest Hub for that platform.

Smart home technology is still in its infancy, and if you choose one platform today and later decide to switch, it may not be that big a deal. Most of the larger smart home device brands are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you do switch camps down the road, you won’t have to replace all your devices. We recommend that, when the choice is available, you select smart home devices that support both platforms.

One strategy for choosing your smart home platform is to consider what your family and friends use. If you select the same smart home ecosystem as most of your circle, you’ll find it easier to get help and suggestions and to share the learning and the fun.

