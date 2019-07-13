Share

When it comes to making a smart home purchase, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to do so. This is largely in part to the growing competition between Google and Amazon to put their voice assistants in every home. Whenever Ring Security, Fire TV, and Echo devices go on sale, you can be sure that Google Home and Nest products will match those prices. This has been true for the most part so far this year, but with Google dropping discounts well ahead of Prime Day 2019.

Amazon traditionally offers deep discounts on smart home devices for Prime Day, especially for its own brands, which include Ring, Blink, Echo, and Fire. While we know the majority of the discounts we should expect, those deals have yet to go live. Though, after a recent press release, we expect many of those Amazon devices to go on sale as early as July 14 this year.

Best smart home deals today

If you can’t wait for Prime Day for specific smart home devices, there are plenty of great deals available today. Here are the hottest smart home buys on Amazon right now:

What Amazon Devices will be on sale for Prime Day 2019?

Amazon’s long lists of specific pricing and categories that will begin on Prime Day start with Amazon smart home device deals. Here are some of the highlights of the smart home deals Amazon announced for July 15 and 16:

Echo, $50 – (save $50)

Echo Show – $160 (save $70)

Amazon Smart Plug and Echo – $55, (save $70)

Ring Video Doorbell – $70, (save $30)

Blink XT2 2-Cam System – $100 (save $80)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $15, (save $25)

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote – $25, (save $25)

Fire TV Cube – $70, (save $50)

All-new Fire 7 tablet – $30, (save $20) or get two for $50, (save $50)

Fire HD 8 tablet – $50 (save $30) or get two for $80 (save $80)

Fire HD 10 tablet – $100, (save $50) or get two for $180, (save $120)

Prime Day is also a good day to stock up on smart home infrastructure items such as smart light bulbs, smart plugs, and smart light switches.

Amazon also announced there will be savings on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums, Dyson vacuums and air purifiers, and Vitamix blenders and accessories. Also, Alexa-compatible robotic vacuums usually have sweet discounts for Prime Day. We also expect awesome deals on Instant Pots, Nespresso coffee machines, Ninja pressure cookers, and Keurig single-serve coffee makers.

How to choose between Alexa and Google Assistant

If you want to set up a smart home but haven’t begun yet, your first decision is whether you will build the smart network around Amazon Alexa- or Google Assistant-compatible devices. There are other smart home platforms, but between them, Alexa and Google Assistant make up the overwhelming majority of the installations in the U.S.

Alexa is the leader by a wide margin, but Google Assistant is gaining fast. Both platforms are in major growth mode, which helps keep prices low. Once you decide on the platform, the next decision is whether you start with an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot for Alexa systems or the Google Home Mini or Google Nest Hub for that platform.

Smart home technology is still in its infancy, and if you choose one platform today and later decide to switch, it may not be that big a deal. Most of the larger smart home device brands are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you do switch camps down the road, you won’t have to replace all your devices. We recommend that, when the choice is available, you select smart home devices that support both platforms.

One strategy for choosing your smart home platform is to consider what your family and friends use. If you select the same smart home ecosystem as most of your circle, you’ll find it easier to get help and suggestions and to share the learning and the fun.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.