Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

amazon alexa powered audio gear subwoofer amplifier echo plus heather gray kitchen

This year’s Prime Day is just three weeks away. Now that Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, it’s time to start working on shopping lists and planning your strategy. Amazon’s three most significant sales events of the year are Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day, but only one occurs during the summer, with most major retailers having big sales during the same period.

If you haveelectronic purchases on your wish list such as a robot vacuum or a 4K smart TV, Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash. To get people excited about the event, Amazon usually reduces prices on popular brands like Instant Pot during the runup to Prime Day. If you’re looking for good deals on gadgets and accessories, the next three weeks and could be a savings bonanza.

Amazon traditionally offers deep discounts on smart home devices for Prime Day, especially for its own brands, which include Ring, Blink, Echo, and Fire. Smart home device deals sometimes sell out early, and while Amazon traditionally carries extremely deep inventories, you shouldn’t put off taking advantage of smart home deals, or you may lose out.

Best smart home deals today

If you can’t wait for Prime Day for specific smart home devices, there are plenty of great deals available today. Here are the hottest smart home buys on Amazon right now:

  • Echo Show 5 with Echo Show (2nd Generation) — $50 off
  • Echo Sub Bundle with 2 Echo (2nd Gen) Devices — $100 off
  • Ring Alarm 5-piece kit with Echo Dot and Philips Hue 2-Bulb Kit – Alexa Guard bundle — $69 off
  • Toshiba 50LF621U19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition — $50 off
  • Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Generation)— $20 off

What smart home deals can we expect from Prime Day 2019

During past Prime Day sales events,  we’ve seen eye-popping deals on Echo- and Alexa-compatible devices, Ring video doorbells, alarms, lighting, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, Amazon Cloud Cams, and much more.

Prime Day is also a good day to stock up on smart home infrastructure items such as smart light bulbs, smart plugs, and smart light switches.

Alexa-compatible robotic vacuums usually have sweet discounts for Prime Day. We also expect awesome deals on Instant Pots, Nespresso coffee machines, Dyson vacuums, Ninja pressure cookers, and Keurig single-serve coffee makers.

How to choose between Alexa and Google Assistant

If you want to set up a smart home but haven’t begun yet, your first decision is whether you will build the smart network around Amazon Alexa- or Google Assistant-compatible devices. There are other smart home platforms, but between them, Alexa and Google Assistant make up the overwhelming majority of the installations in the U.S.

Alexa is the leader by a wide margin, but Google Assistant is gaining fast. Both platforms are in major growth mode, which helps keep prices low. Once you decide on the platform, the next decision is whether you start with an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot for Alexa systems or the Google Home Mini or Google Nest Hub for that platform.

Smart home technology is still in its infancy, and if you choose one platform today and later decide to switch, it may not be that big a deal. Most of the larger smart home device brands are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you do switch camps down the road, you won’t have to replace all your devices. We recommend that, when the choice is available, you select smart home devices that support both platforms.

One strategy for choosing your smart home platform is to consider what your family and friends use. If you select the same smart home ecosystem as most of your circle, you’ll find it easier to get help and suggestions and to share the learning and the fun.

